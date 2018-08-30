Top Gear On Hyundai Kona Electric: It’s The UK’s Best Affordable EV

1 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

A reviewer from Top Gear believes this could be the first mass-market EV you could use as your only car.

Even though Top Gear is a well-respected publication, often times, it took a backseat to the highly-popular TV show. However, the British car magazine gives its readers a rather compelling view about current, past and future automobiles.

This week, Paul Horrell, a journalist for Top Gear, took the Hyundai Kona Electric for a brief test drive. For Britain, right now, the only vehicle that ticks three distinct boxes: long range, affordability, and fast charging – is the Hyundai Kona.

The vehicle comes with a road-trippable battery. It’s fast chargeable, allowing for greater utility value. And finally, with a leasing option that is at £10k down just £250 a month, the Hyundai Kona makes a compelling argument for a switch to the EV world.

The Kona comes with a near-300-mile WLTP range (the author got 250 driving normally). It comes at the half price that of a Jaguar I-Pace. And since it uses less energy to go the distance than this British luxury SUV (Sports Activity Vehicle), it’ll recharge faster on the 50kW DC outlets that are popping up like mushrooms after the rain at service stations all over the country. However, with all the positive traits, the author discovered some negative aspects of this platform as well.

The vehicle is plagued by some issues that we seldom see in the EV world. After all, most of the EVs coming out lately feature an AWD dual-motor configuration, negating any traction problems. For the Kona, however, thanks to its FWD (Forward Wheel Drive) setup, the driver will experience a lack of traction and overabundance of torque steer. Not that this is a deal breaker.

Crossover it may be, but I’m not daft enough to posit it as a perfect substitute for a Model X or I-Pace. It might accelerate with quite some vim, but that acceleration is made all the more striking by the lack of traction and overabundance of torque steer. It writhes like a 1990s chipped turbo hot-hatch. That’s because it’s only FWD, because it’s cheap. Also it’s only a fraction as roomy as the Tesla and Jaguar. Because it’s small. Because, again, it’s cheap.

In the end, the Hyundai Kona is a compelling argument to switch to a fully electric, battery-powered vehicle. It ticks most of the boxes and it surely signifies the will from legacy carmakers to enter their respective markets with select EV models. The future is clearly electric, and models like this only serve to strengthen that idea. While driving the Kona for longer trips may take some planning, the rave reviews we’ve been reading for the past few weeks make this one of the most exciting EVs on the market today.

In order to find out how the author liked the Kona Electric, please take a look at the short review right here. It’s well worth a read.

Source: Top Gear