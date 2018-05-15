Tesla’s 6-Day Factory Shutdown Should Fix Model 3 Production Issues
Two steps forward, one step back
The road from manufacturing dozens of Tesla Model 3 sedans per week to 5,000 by the end of
December 2017 June 2018 is a long and twisting one, with many stops and starts along the way. Just as we learned the California automaker was approaching the 500 per day mark, a report from Reuters claims that the company is planning a six-day stoppage of the line at the end of this month — specifically from May 26 to the 31st.
Since the report’s author cites unnamed sources and is the same person who erroneously wrote that the Model Y would begin production in November of 2019 at the Fremont factory, which will have no capacity to manufacture an additional vehicle, we reached out to Tesla for confirmation. We received no direct comment on the Reuters‘ piece, but were pointed to a statement in the company’s Q1 shareholder letter which states that they expect to shut down the line as they have in the past, in order to increase throughput and hit its 5,000 per week target by the end of the 2nd quarter. You can read that full text below.
Tesla has temporarily halted Model 3 production in the past, including five days in February and five more in April. In response to an article by Ars Technica titled, “Experts say Tesla has repeated car industry mistakes from the 1980s,” CEO Elon Musk replied on Twitter three days ago that the piece was “a fair criticism,” but they are “…fixing it fast. Hackathon going on right now to fix 2 worst robot production chokepoints. Looks promising.”
The Reuters report additionally indicates that more time per day is spent in production, with “…teams working on general assembly have already switched to three shifts, a schedule that helps maximize capacity and flexibility.” It also mentions work on the bodies of the Model 3 vehicles is believed to be happening on a two 12-hour shift basis.
Statement from the Tesla Q1 shareholder letter:
“We continue to target Model 3 production of approximately 5,000 per week in about two months, although our prior experience has demonstrated the difficulty of accurately forecasting specific production rates at specific points in time because of the exponential nature of the ramp. In order to achieve this production rate, we plan to take additional days of downtime during Q2, just like we did in Q1. We have already done this several times during the Model 3 ramp, including once in the third week of April to fix several small, known constraints, enabling higher levels of output. Just before taking this latest downtime, we produced 2,270 Model 3 and 2,024 Model S and Model X vehicles in the prior seven days, which was a new record for us. Furthermore, in the just over two weeks between the beginning of April and the planned downtime, we had produced 4,750 Model 3 vehicles, which was already about half the production of the entire prior quarter.”
Source: Reuters, Tesla
18 Comments on "Tesla’s 6-Day Factory Shutdown Should Fix Model 3 Production Issues"
1980’s Detroit is not 2018 Silicon Valley, General Motors is not Tesla, and Roger Smith is no Elon Musk.
Roger Smith (DeadNow) Ran GM into the Ground As he Took Hundred Million Dollar Bonuses for himself. He had a 5500 sq.ft Fully Furnished Cottage on an Island Near My House that he used Only 2 wks a yr for pheasant hunting & Kept a Woman there on the Payroll 24/7 to look after it..
All true. And, poor dumb GM built twice as many cars per week, with half as many people, at NUMMI as Musk.
And made money doing it. Strange you draw that comparison, frankly.
One’s a car company, the other’s an over-promising, under-delivering, non-profitable…. somethin’.
“…made money….” and yet went bankrupt…twice.
Elon just tweeted “New 20 car, in 30 minute, burst rate. Should reach 25, after next 10 day shut-down”.
For some posts /s stands for sarcasm. Here it just stands for silly
Now I’m totally confused by the rates, and a 10 day shutdown?
It is a 6 day shutdown, not 10. Tesla needs to have a reason to avoid delivering 200k cars by late June. this shutdown gives them the background details that allows them to explain why they deliver a lot more cars in July.
And to get ready to produce dual motor and performance models when orders begin next week.
I’m not sure the fascination is with Tesla daring to do a shutdown, which is something that literally every single car maker does at least once a year, usually for a number of weeks.
Heck, GM shut down for 5 weeks last summer: https://www.cnbc.com/2017/06/14/gm-extending-summer-factory-shutdown-as-car-sales-slow.html
The difference GM shuts down because the inventory is high, not because they need to rework the plant most time. GM usually does most of the plat rework before vehicle launch and the uses weekends to make repairs.
You really know nothing about car manufacturing. GM shutdown is scheduled at the same time they do any retooling of the line for then next model year changeover. Just like Ford, Nissan, BMW, Honda, Toyota, Dodge/Ram, etc who also time their shutdowns every year for retooling for car that have changes for model year changeover. Retooling is central to the traditional shutdown.
But gee, like shutting down for high inventory every single year at the exact same time in the middle of the height of sales season. Wow, you really make GM and all the other car makers who schedule shutdowns every single year at the exact same time sound dumb, shutting down for their inability to manage their inventory in order to CUT their production numbers, vs. Tesla shutting down for a fraction of the time to INCREASE production numbers. Was that your intent? To show how much better the Tesla shutdown is?
When you make stuff up, you should be more aware of the consequences of your lies.
Nix, you are so out of context here… If you read what I said…”GM usually does most of the plant rework before vehicle launch ” That could be in the summer break, or at different times of the year.
GM does not start and stop their line weekly to make repairs because the assembly design does not work… That is all figured out in Pre-Production PPAP, and factory validation builds are done in the industry for a reason… Tesla just thought they were smarter, and now the investors are paying the price for that arrogance.
“GM does not start and stop their line weekly to make repairs”
Neither does Tesla. It is to prepare for the M3D that Elon said would become available in July. Just last year GM shutdown Bolt production for over three weeks.
No one should be surprised because I called this a couple months ago.
“Tesla just thought they were smarter, and now the investors are paying the price for that arrogance.”
They are smarter. They are also less experienced in relevant manufacturing processes. That is common in SV. It takes several iterations to get it right but they will and they’ll improve on the processes along the way. OTA updates are but
one example.
I just want to thank Elon Mush and everyone working at Tesla for working as hard as they are, so that we Americans, and the world, can get your Model 3’s as fast as possible. Without you guys, there’s slim ( to none ) pickings out there. And no one else has yet build anything above 30,000 compliance cars per year.
Absolutely right! And for only $27,500 it’s a bargain.
I’d like to know the details on what the constraints were, and what the planned changes are.