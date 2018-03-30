Tesla Uncorks This Model X 100D – HP, 0-60 & 1/4-Mile Tested

2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Let’s see if uncorking this version of the Model X results in increased acceleration.

This version of the Model X, the 100D, isn’t the quickest available, but still, it’s hard to shy away at the chance of a power bump.

The folks over at DragTimes have owned and tested this Model X multiple times in the past, but just recently decided to have the uncorking process done.

It’s not available over-the-air, as most other Tesla updates are. For this modification, Tesla service either comes to you (next day in this case) or the Tesla is taken in. It’s not complicated though. The work is performed quickly and the results are immediate.

It was back in July of 2017 when Tesla first mentioned this upgrade, but for a large chunk of Model X owners, upping the output on a family-hauling SUV wasn’t really a top priority. Lots of Model S owners jumped at the opportunity, but there’s been just a few such reports of Model X’s getting the update.

According to Tesla, the Model X 100D update drops 0 to 60 MPH times from 5.2 seconds down to 4.7 seconds, but do the tests performed by DragTimes confirm these numbers? You’ll have to watch the video to find out, but here’s a hint – it does 0 to 60 MPH in 4.4 seconds after the update, but 5.2 seconds wasn’t its time prior to the uncorking.

