Tesla To Close Order Books For Model S, X 75D Next Monday

Thus widening the price gap between the Model 3 and its soon-to-be-more-expensive stablemates.

After this weekend you’ll no longer be able to order the cheapest current versions of the Tesla Model S and X. Last call for the 75-kWh battery versions.

So, come Monday, the Tesla Model S 75D and Tesla Model X 75D will no longer be available for ordering.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk made the announcement via Twitter just moments ago.

Starting on Monday, Tesla will no longer be taking orders for the 75 kWh version of the Model S & X. If you’d like that version, please order by Sunday night at https://t.co/46TXqRJ3C1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2019

