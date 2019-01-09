  1. Home
BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Thus widening the price gap between the Model 3 and its soon-to-be-more-expensive stablemates.

After this weekend you’ll no longer be able to order the cheapest current versions of the Tesla Model S and X. Last call for the 75-kWh battery versions.

So, come Monday, the Tesla Model S 75D and Tesla Model X 75D will no longer be available for ordering.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk made the announcement via Twitter just moments ago.

You can check out pricing and range of all versions of the Tesla Model S and X here.

3 Comments on "Tesla To Close Order Books For Model S, X 75D Next Monday"

Benz

That leaves only 1 battery pack option: 100 kWh.

Could it be that there might be another battery pack option in the works (for the Model S and the Model X)?

How about a 120 kWh battery pack for the Model S and the Model X?

12 minutes ago
Jim-NJ

120kw would make sense. Also the model s is due for a re-design with 20-700 batteries.

8 minutes ago
Adoreizi

That would seem optimal with the release of supercharging v3 to more than 250 kW.

4 minutes ago