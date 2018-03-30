Tesla Sold 456 Model 3 In Canada In May
Tesla began deliveries of the Model 3 in Canada in May and, as it turns out, hundreds of Model 3 were delivered right away.
According to latest data from Green Car Reports, 456 Model 3 were registered in May, which contributed to an already record month for plug-in electric car sales in Canada – 4,987 registrations at a growth rate of 190% year-over-year.
The best selling model was the Nissan LEAF (906), but many plug-ins noted strong numbers. Part of the reason could be the risk that a new government will drop the $10,645 ($14,000 CAD) rebate in Ontario.
Tesla had its own reason to sell the Model 3 in volume in Canada, as it could be a way to avoid hitting 200,000th sales in U.S. in June, which is important from the federal tax credit perspective.
It’s expected that in June Tesla Model 3 deliveries in Canada exceeded 1,800, so the poor LEAF didn’t hold onto the record too long.
Sales of plug-in cars in Canada really took off. Market share now is at 2.3% in May!
Source: Green Car Reports
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Tesla Sold 456 Model 3 In Canada In May"
Yup, the main push for all EV’s in May and June was the pending Ontario Provincial Election, which the Party leading the Polls stated they would eliminate the Cap and Trade Programs, which the EHVIP is part of.
Zoom to present day today, yes that Party won and they just announced today they are scrapping the Cap and Trade Programs. So the $14,000 CAD Rebate from the Ontario Government is almost gone now and we will see a bit of continued flurry of activity for EV buying, but I don’t suspect that will last long.
And I believe the vast majority of Canadian deliveries where in Ontario, with a very small few in BC.
In 2017, Quebec had almost as many EV sales as Ontario (7147 vs 7477), then BC at 3270
The Volt was tops in Canada with 4340 followed by Bolt at 2107
In Q1 2018, there were no Tesla vehicles in the top 5. Clearly that will change for Q2.