The Relentlessly Negative Tesla Smear Campaign Is Accelerating
In recent months, all of us who follow Tesla have noticed a dramatic increase in what Elon Musk characterized as “relentlessly negative” news, rumors, and innuendo concerning Tesla and its vehicle lineup. You’ll find damaging Tesla stories and commentary on obscure blogs and twitter feeds, across mainstream news sites and aggregators, and in national web sources and publications.
*This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Roger Pressman. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.
Above: Tesla’s Model S (Image: Teslarati)
A few years ago Tesla and Elon were the darlings of the media—eco-friendly, tech-savvy, hyper-innovative—the wave of the future. Now, if you were to believe the conventional wisdom as reported by the media, things have changed. Sure, there are still staunch defenders of the company, but the tsunami of news presented with a distinctly negative spin often drowns them out.
The big question is why, and the answers I’ve seen are a little naïve and often overly-simplistic.
Defenders of the company—and there are many—blame “the shorts” (investors who bet large sums on shorting TSLA in the hope that stock prices will fall) or “big oil” or “big auto”, recognizing that Tesla’s success represents a significant long-term threat to all of those constituencies.
But they almost never talk about the mechanism that I believe is responsible for the negative news tsunami we’re seeing—a mechanism that CBS journalist, Sharyl Attkisson calls, “The Smear.” In her book, Attkisson describes a smear this way: “In simple terms, it’s an effort to manipulate opinion by promulgating an overblown, scandalous and damaging narrative … Paid forces devise clever, covert ways to shape the information landscape in ways you can’t imagine.”
Attkisson is writing about a long-time practice of shady political operatives (on both sides of the aisle) working to manipulate the news. Yet regardless of politics, political beliefs, or controversy surrounding the book, it’s clear her comments are equally germane in the case of Tesla. I suspect that the smear we’re witnessing is a disinformation campaign conducted by professional smear shops who are experts at manipulating friendly members of the media and through them, the general public. And behind the smear shops, hidden from view, are paying clients who desire anonymity.
But what are the explicit characteristics of a “smear,” and how can you learn to recognize them? As important, how do the shadowy figures who operate professional smear shops do their work?
The Smear
The best smears are always based on a grain of truth. Let’s consider a few Tesla-specific examples:
- Tesla was in “production hell” as Model 3 ramped (factually true), so with that reality, the smear emphasizes production line failures, overworked employees, unsafe working conditions, and the like.
- Early Model 3 vehicles did have fit and finish issues (factually true), so the smear suggests that all Models 3s continue to have quality issues and that maintenance costs will skyrocket for consumers.
- Lots of major auto companies have announced EVs that are supposedly competitive with Tesla vehicles (factually true), so it’s possible to spin those industry press releases into a smear that suggest that a “Tesla-Killer” lies ahead and that it represents an existential threat to Tesla.
- Capital outlays for the production ramp and the Gigafactory have been significant (factually true), so with that reality, it’s possible to spin hundreds of stories into a smear that suggests a cash burn that will lead to Tesla’s financial Armageddon.
Professional smear shops hire enthusiastic young college grads and plenty of unpaid interns who follow the target of the smear—Tesla—24/7. Every news story, every social media post, every rumor no matter how insignificant or untrue, is logged. Every tweet and every public comment made by Elon Musk is dissected to find a way to spin it negatively, preferably questioning Musk’s mental stability, his character, and his honesty. This stream of information goes to copywriters who formulate releases that are passed on to “friendly journalists” who, as Attkisson notes, gain something for promoting them.
Much of this can be accomplished using social media as a driver. In fact, professional smear shops increasingly use a combination of bots and boiler rooms of paid employees to troll social media in ways that amplify the smear.
Attkisson notes that the targets of the smear—in this case Tesla and Elon Musk—are chosen because “because that person [or entity] is seen as damaging to the interests of the people that are perpetuating [and paying for] the smear.” The smear also ramps up when the target is about to accomplish something that threatens those who pay for the smear. It’s no coincidence that the launch of Model 3 and the tsunami of negative press occurred in the same time period.
But when a smear is in play, it doesn’t stop with negative news stories. If smear professionals are at work (and I believe they are in this case) they go beyond negative stories to attack any person or story that presents a positive spin. A recent example is the story of automotive journalist, Dan Neil of The Wall Street Journal. Neil was viciously attacked by Twitter trolls who questioned his ethics after a glowing review of the new Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor Performance Model. It’s important to note that personal attacks and character assassination are hallmarks of a coordinated smear campaign.
In fact, there’s even more to it than that. In a professionally coordinated smear, the attacks against journalists like Neil and others become the story and drown out the positive news that was originally published. If Neil’s ethics are questioned over and over again by trolls who claim bias or worse, those who coordinate the smear know that the positive elements of the original review that Neil wrote will be discounted by many.
As ugly and dishonest as it is, the smear works … and whether we like it or not, it’s now working against Tesla.
The Smear Shop and Its Strategy
Attkisson describes smear professionals in the following way: “The smear business is interminable and eminently profitable. It’s silently turned into one of the largest white-collar industries in Washington, D.C. [and elsewhere]. It’s making thousands of people rich. It’s becoming one of our biggest global exports.”
As I’ve already mentioned, the smear business works with sophisticated and moneyed clients who almost always hide behind large law firms who themselves use cutouts to make it extremely difficult to determine who is behind the smear. The client remains invisible while the goal is always the same—to use every means available to cripple the reputation and impugn the product of an adversary.
And when the paying client or the smear shop is confronted with circumstantial evidence of involvement in the smear, Attkisson describes their response: “Admit nothing. Deny everything. Demand proof. Make counter allegations. Discredit the accuser.” And therein lies the problem—it’s extremely difficult to prove that a smear is happening, even when every shred of evidence indicates that it is.
And who is behind all of this? Who are the “clients”? The obvious suspects are the same ones I mentioned at the top of this post—the shorts, big oil, and specific companies within big auto (luxury car brands come to mind, since Tesla has eroded their market share). But other possibilities could be entities that are threatened by Tesla’s business model (e.g., automobile dealer associations) or Tesla’s leadership in autonomous vehicles. The structure of the smear industry makes them all invisible, and that’s a major part of its allure.
Fighting Back
So… is there anything that Tesla can do about this? Elon and his supporters fight back—hard—but the smear is “interminable.” The only real defense requires the following actions:
- State that a coordinated smear is happening; that it isn’t coincidence or grassroots commentary; that professionals are involved, and that the proof is in the similarity and intensity of the negative stories.
- Provide examples of negative stories that are provably untrue or misleading.
- Emphasize that a double standard is in play—do other automobile companies get the same treatment when, say, one of their vehicles is involved in a car fire?
- Note the coincidental timing of the smear and Tesla’s accomplishments—in this case, the release of a revolutionary EV (the Model 3).
- Note further that many entities are justifiably threatened by Tesla’s many accomplishments and imply that there is reason to believe that one or more of them are funding the smear (even better, apply investigative resources to prove it!).
- Recommend that readers exhibit strong skepticism when they encounter negative press about Tesla, asking whether the stories omit facts, lack context, or are purposely misleading.
- Refute all blatantly false reporting or claims.
At the end of the day, the smear is all about the weaponization of social and mainstream media in a blatant effort to annihilate an opponent. The sad reality is that it often works. Let’s hope that’s not the case for Tesla.
Written by: Roger Pressman
*Editor’s Note: EVANNEX, which also sells aftermarket gear for Teslas, has kindly allowed us to share some of its content with our readers, free of charge. Our thanks go out to EVANNEX. Check out the site here.
That’s a lot of words just to say there’s a lot of Tesla negative “Fake News”.
“Fake News” = Market Manipulation that the SEC should be investigating.
Criminal liers belong in Jail.
Substitute Tesla with Trump and the story almost sounds the same. Tesla/Elon same approach. Fake news. Media is the enemy. Conspiracy. Legal action. False claims. Loyal following regardless of facts.
LOL. But, the difference is the shorts LIE. Tesla has built Multi-Billion Dollar in Hard Asset companies. That’s not a Conspiracy, that’s Reality.
Predictable: “Admit nothing. Deny everything. Demand proof. Make counter allegations. Discredit the accuser.”
Big global corporations (like GM and Ford) are the problem. They don’t like Tesla and they don’t like Trump — both of whom are a threat.
GM and Ford spend ‘HUGE $’ on conventional advertising/media (the same media that pumps out fake news), while Tesla spends a sum total of “ZERO $” on conventional advertising — not too hard to see a connection here.
Tesla negative sentiment may be accelerating, or maybe not. All I know is I won’t get the real story from Pravda, er, EVANNEX.
The difference is that it is Trump that produces the fake news and the rest need to stop his trolling. In the Tesla case it is the other way around.
Sadly one doesn’t have to look further than this blog’s comment section to see the smear shops at work. Every Tesla topic the same screen names show up biting people into negative discussions about Tesla. The goal is clearly not to convince (that never works on internet forums anyway..), the negativity itself and associating negativity with Tesla appears to be the goal.
It’s like the article says: “Paid forces devise clever, covert ways to shape the information landscape in ways you can’t imagine.”
I wonder why insideEVs even continuous to host these trolls, one would expect it to be part of the solution rather than the problem.
The thing I noticed today is that there are new names casting FUD at Tesla today. Probably not new posters, but they seem to be using names I haven’t noticed in use here before. Not sure if my impression is accurate.
We don’t host them. We have an open forum for anyone that chooses to visit and comment. However, if it gets out of hand and threatening or profane, we put a stop to it immediately. There is much debate from both sides no matter what we do. It’s the nature of the beast. If you saw the trolls that we banned and moderated, and the blatant, degrading, terrible comments that we delete every day, you might be shocked. What you see here that gets through is nothing in comparison to the horror that I get to read and moderate.
Well, you can keep on mopping the floor or avoid it gets dirty in the first place I suppose. Negativity breeds negativity and in the end the trolls win.
“Hosting”doesn’t mean endorsing BTW, just allowing to post but it’s just odd that people who have rarely anything other to contribute than negative stuff about Tesla have such a dominant presence on your forum these days.
I for one concur with Steven.
I have seen the evidence of the crap he has to deal with and I’m very appreciative of the job he does to weed out the worst of the worst here and provide the rest of us with the ability to engage in reasonable discussions and even disagreements about the topics.
Here is an idea that may be old school. Post your piece and don’t allow comments or voting. After all publication have been doing this long before the internet existed. Just display how many times the post was clicked.
The smart innovate, the lazy lie.
Amazing too, the critics of Musk are so burned that there can be so much innovation from one company, it’s almost as if Musk shatters their self image as successes.
Jealousy of Musk’s many spectacular successes certainly seems to be one thing motivating some of those helping spread the smear campaigns. But hard to know if that’s genuinely felt jealousy, or if the FUDsters are just trying to motivate jealousy in those reading their fake news social media posts as part of their strategy to create anger in the reader.
We really should stop thinking about it in terms of just negative posting or trolling. What it is, is information warfare used to create anger and discord. This isn’t just an attack on Tesla; it’s an attack on the very social fabric of the United States and other western countries. Even where the smear campaigns originate with domestic media manipulation companies rather than Russian troll farms, the result is the same because their strategy and tactics are the same.
What truly amazes me is how many Americans that are willing to literally sell out their own country for money, or at least one of the most significant new companies in the history of America.
Now obviously the Russian or Saudi, or Chinese trolls have no such compunctions about this since they are not Americans to begin with.
That‘s what happens when you get popular (and hated) and any news with your name creates alot of clicks. The same thing has been happening with Apple since the iPhone was released.
If the news is controversial, it gets even more clicks.
At least noone will forget about Tesla 😉
In my opinion, if you’re interested in the stock.
1) Check that the price is below the 200 day moving average: That’s a buying opportunity.
2) Track the daily volume, if you see a large spike of sell orders, that drives the price down, and you can pick up a BARGAIN then too.
Like this morning, some FOOL sold off a large chunk of Tesla stock just at market open, giving us a Bargain Price to buy at a discount. Don’t miss these sales.
It’s crazy how many people want Tesla to fail. Tesla might not have perfect execution but the Model 3 is a hit. Elon has already stated there will be no more bet the company situations for subsequent models so the company should be entering a period of relative stability.
I’m not so sure that people actually spend a lot of time coordinating an anti-Tesla smear campaign, as this article suggests. I think what the anti-Tesla FUDsters do is just post their latest FUD and/or conspiracy theories to the stock investor’s website called “Seeking Alpha”, and that those with a similar motive for attacking Tesla — whatever that motive might be — just visit SA often, and copy the FUD they see their for their own posts.
That’s been going on for years. The recent uptick might suggest some Russian troll farms have become involved, or it might suggest that Tesla has become enough of a threat to Big Oil and/or the Detroit auto makers that they have hired some smear shops as described above.
In other words, I’m suggesting that the level of coordination indicated in this article isn’t necessary to explain what we’re seeing. Professional trolls don’t need to do that much coordinating; they just copy each other’s posts, which they see on social media, and spread them around.
I think there is some coordination but far, far more simple and un-original cut and paste attacks going on which is of course rather lazy.
For instance, one of our latest trolls–David “Green”s FUD almost mirrors exactly that of professional gambler with other people’s money (hedge fund operator) David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital who has lost a TON of money this year shorting Tesla with other peoples money.
One source of smear not mentioned is the person who was asleep while Tesla stock climbed and now regrets not buying any when the price was relatively affordable. Perhaps a solution for that is a “Stock Split”. A 4 for 1 split would bring the stock back below $100 making it more affordable and giving it more room to grow.
This is a great idea.
But, you’d think these Tesla shorts would be stock market history buffs.
Just take a look at Amazon’s stock performance since 2000. That’s a ROCKET LAUNCH.
You’ve really to to have so insane ego to think that’s a bubble, and not a Historic Revolution in Sales.
Again, the short’s may have a mental issue.
“There is no better revenge than success” – hope that Tesla becomes profitable in Q4 and proves all detractors wrong.
Well, the fact that Tesla sold a lot more plug-ins last month in the US than all of its competitors combined indicates that it’s still going strong despite the tsunami of FUD that’s being unleashed.
I agree, Tesla is going strong but profitability is critical to Tesla’s continued success.
There are a lot of negative news articles from respected sources (CNBC, CNN, Bloomberg) that focus on Tesla’s cash burn rate and potential financial crisis. If Tesla delivers a profit, that will help turn back the tide of negativity.
What about articles that state “It seems that Tesla needs a long and hard overhaul of their sales tactics.” How many times will this be quoted out of context and refer to prominent Insideevs?
I haven’t seen any particularly negative news regarding Tesla – in fact I thought most of the news has been pretty positive due to the number of model 3 final deliveries to customers.
Of all places “Ars Technica” has been shilling some amazing bull about Tesla lately, along with trying to shill some SAD OIL gas guzzlers as some kind of high tech to admire. Clearly: 1: Some old V8 design isn’t a tech product. 2: They’re taking MONEY to Shill this garbage to their audience.
3: They’re NOT Labelling this bull as the INFOMERCIAL it is.
It’s clear product placement from a dying industry.
Not labeled an Infomercial, it’s a LIE to their audience.
What you meant to say was “former CBS journalist Sharyl Attkisson” who for years promoted the false belief that vaccines may be the cause of autism.
Yes, and as CDC whistleblowers have shown, Autism IS caused by Thimerosal in a subset of the population, and they have the studies to prove it.
https://www.amazon.com/Thimerosal-Evidence-Supporting-Immediate-Neurotoxin/dp/1634504429
The figures that will be released this evening – are these “FUD” or “smear” ?
They are a desaster for anyone who can read business figures. A serious problem.
No need for conspiracy theories here.
The new trendy wording such as “Fake News”, “Negative News” or “Trolling” are nothing more than tried and true PROPAGANDA that has existed for decades, but is now applied in new ways & through new channels such as Social media. The fact that any smearing negative story provides no facts of any kind or in some cases badly outdated facts (usually only one sided) and is used and applied in the same way as the old Tabacco, Oil, Coal & Government (1st Iraq, 911, 2nd Iraq ect., ect.) just proves that the Same PR companies that were in use by the mentioned culprits are doing it again for “new” customers. In the end when you follow the money and find who stands to benefit from these type of campaigns, you will have the answer.