Tesla Semi Spied Inside & Out: Plus See Its Motors

Tesla Semi sightings in Colorado abound!

Once the word gets out that the Tesla Semi is nearby, people flock to check it out. Our friend Sean Mitchell sent us a late-night message over the holiday weekend after he surprised his family by taking a trip to get an up-close look at the all-electric behemoth. We’re not sure if his friend Erik Strait tipped him off about semi’s location, but Erik has been following the truck and set off on his own trip to see the hauler earlier that same day (video below). Nonetheless, these two newest videos join our growing collection of Tesla Semi footage.

While it will be a while before Tesla’s semi heads into production and even longer before we see it in the possession of various companies and in service on public roads, Tesla is making no effort to hide the prototype. In fact, the automaker is out touring and testing with the electric tractor-trailer and allowing onlookers to ask questions, take pictures and video, and even hop inside for a closer look and/or a test ride.

These two videos are a bit different, however, since Sean and Erik tracked down the Tesla Semi “after hours” and away from the crowds to get a more intimate look.

