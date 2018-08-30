Tesla Roadster Expected To Get Track Mode Inspired By Model 3

21 M BY MARK KANE

Tesla Roadster is expected to include Track Mode

The new Roadster from Tesla is expected to hit the market in 2020 at the earliest (pending no delays) and just like the first Roadster, it will be an eye-opener for EV doubters.

The unprecedented performance of 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds and 620 miles (1,000 km) of range using a 200 kWh battery are just the foundation though.

The flavors of the car will be settings like “Track Mode” or “Expert User Mode” that are expected to bring more data and advancements to adjust the car for particular situations.

We believe that there are tons of setting that could be configurable and with over-the-air software updates, such modes will only improve over time.

Elon Musk said:

“Track Mode will open up a lot of settings. You can adjust settings, and it’s kinda like an ‘Expert User Mode.’ You can sort of adjust traction control, adjust battery temperature. You can basically configure a bunch of things, and it will tell you, like ‘Hey, you know if you do this, it’s a bit risky. You’re gonna wear out your brakes sooner; you might blow a circuit.’ But like, it’ll be clear — like, you know, this is the risk you’re taking. It’s kinda like if you have a graphics card in a computer. You can go in there and change the settings and you can overclock things,”

The Tesla Model 3 already received Track Mode in its Performance version, so how it would not make it to the Roadster? It’s only logical, right?

Source: Teslarati