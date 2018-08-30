  1. Home
  3. Tesla Roadster Makes European Debut At Grand Basel

28 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

In a sleek white finish, the new Tesla Roadster made its European debut with much fanfare at Grand Basel.

The show, held in Switzerland, technically opens to the public on September 6, but it seems some individuals are already inside taking shots of the white, next-generation Roadster.

Check it out below:

Last week, Tesla sent out invitations to this debut. The invites contained just a teaser, but it was clear even then that it would be the Roadster on display at Grand Basel.

Surely, Europe will enjoy this gem of an electric car, though it’s not hitting the market anytime soon.

Regardless, it’s still a masterpiece of machinery. In fact, it’s so impressive that it frustrates supercar maker Koenigsegg.

New Tesla Roadster specs include:

  • 7,376 pound-feet of torque
  • 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds
  • 0-100 mph in 4.2 seconds
  • Quarter mile in 8.8 seconds
  • 250+ mph top speed
  • 620 miles of highway range

