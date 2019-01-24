Tesla Is Cutting Back On Model S, X Production Hours
1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 24
Tesla is making changes to push through anticipated adversity.
It appears 2019 is going to be a tough year for automakers and many big businesses alike. However, many legacy companies likely have enough of a foothold that they’ll be able to push through relatively unscathed. This is especially true for some OEMs that are continuing to push gas cars and changing their business model to primarily produce popular trucks and SUVs. For Tesla, it could be a different story. While the automaker’s market cap is strong since it has invested so much capital into the future, profits have been almost nonexistent.
In addition to the above, Tesla recently sold its 200,000th car in the U.S., which means the $7,500 federal EV tax credit is now in its sunset phase. In order to help consumers, the company has lowered vehicle prices. This may work to put a bigger dent in Tesla’s profits, since it reduces margins. However, if the automaker can continue to improve efficiencies and streamline production, the situation could be offset. Added to all of this, Tesla has promised a base Tesla Model 3 with a $35,000 price tag. With the tax credit going away, people are becoming even more eager for this vehicle to finally arrive.
In an effort to make ends meet and bring the “inexpensive” Model 3 to market, Tesla recently announced that it’s cutting 7 percent of its full-time workforce. The brand is also eliminating the popular Tesla Referral Program, along with its least expensive Model S and Model X 75D vehicles. Rumors this week pointed to Model S and X production cuts as well.
Now, according to Reuters, Tesla has admitted that it’s reducing production hours for its flagship vehicles. A Tesla spokesperson told the publication:
As a result of this change [elimination of 75D models] and because of improving efficiencies in our production lines, we have reduced Model S and X production hours accordingly.
These changes, along with continuing improvements, give us the flexibility to increase our production capacity in the future as needed.
Tesla also shared that additional details will come at next week’s earnings call, which will happen on Wednesday, January 30, 2019.
Source: Reuters
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
24 Comments on "Tesla Is Cutting Back On Model S, X Production Hours"
It sucks how Tesla keeps killing off the cheaper versions of the S, 60D, now the 75….so much for making an affordable EV. Prices keep going up. 35K Model 3? How many years has it been now? Why not make a 40kwh Model 3 or S? If the batteries are the most expensive part, that should lower the price by alot! 150 miles of range is enough for many people!
50 years at least!
Tesla has moved the lowest price of a Model 3 from $49,000 + destination fees to $44,000+ destination fees.
The Model S with its construction, scale and features will always be an expensive vehicle. The make something cheaper, they have to achieve larger scale and that is something they are still aiming to do with the Model 3.
if that’s the case, dont claim to be a mass-market car.
It will be a mass-market car, it’s just taking longer than expected because Elon promises impossible timelines and Tesla screwed up with the production ramp-up of the M3.
Do you know anything about production and cost?
Tesla is the leader in range capacity, I don’t think they want to fall into the lower segment as other automakers, that’s why I think they should somehow manage to make mid range the base model
In other case if they make 220 mile range Model 3 for 35 000$, Hyundai Kona (and many others) will be very very competitive with 258 miles and 36 450$, especially if you account that Hyundai still has 7 500$ federal tax at their hands
Model 3 220 miles – 35 000$ / 31 750$
Hyundai Kona Electric 258 miles – 36 450$ / 28950$
2 800$ more for having 38 miles less
I don’t know, sounds like a no brainer for me
That part of it has always been apparent. There has always been a clear, comfortable, profitable space for Tesla as a high end car maker. Those of us who’ve always doubted the ability of Tesla to succeed as a low end mass market maker have pointed out the difficulties of entering that space and surviving. It would be impossible for Tesla to enter the same market segment as Hyundai. For one, it will quickly bankrupt Tesla before they arrive. So, they won’t even try. If they do end up in that space, it would also kick off a firestorm of competitive price cutting by VW, Chevy, Toyota, and Hyundai and it will result in everyone else ending up bankrupt as well. That’s what happened to the airline industry. The winner in that war was Jetblue who wasn’t the challenger or disrupter, but the last one to the game after everyone else was already maimed and comatose. I’m sure that the more sane members of Tesla’s board are firmly pressing the brakes on those moves to prevent obvious disaster.
Tesla offered the lower range Model S before the Model 3 was out as they wanted to get as many sales as possible, but they didn’t want the 3 to eat into the sales of the S, so that’s why they created a bigger divide. Tesla did previously (very very early on) make a 40kWh Model S but the sales numbers were awful so they soon dropped it.
While making a 40kWh Model 3 is doable for Tesla, I reckon they won’t produce it because they’ll get more people whinging about the limited range than the benefits it would bring. Media and short sellers would have a field day by then jumping off the back by saying misleading articles like “Tesla in trouble as it has now cut Model 3 range to 150 miles”.
To be clear: the pre-orders of the 40k Model S were “awful.” The 40k Model S was discontinued before a single one had ever been delivered to a customer.
Because Model 3 blurred the line between itself and Model S. You can get a P3D for cheaper than a lower end Model S with much better performance and better range. Also you get a much better battery and motor with Model 3. Probably killed the demand for Model S 75kwh battery. Now they drew a line that clearly makes Model S a much more premium vehicle. Now we just need to wait for the revamped Model S and X with the new battery and new motors and redesign. I am hoping Model S will be available with 150 kwh battery… that would be pretty amazing.
It’s just the product cycles. 75D goes away with the launch of the new packs sharing the more dense less expensive cells already in the Model 3. So instead of the 75D and 100D, we ‘should’ get a new longer range 350 mile 100D and 400+ mile 125D, but holding at the 75D and 100D current pricing. Either way, the Model S and X were NEVER marketed as ‘affordable’ EVs, these are the top of the line for Tesla.
But this reduction in 75D also frees up production hours that can be moved to add to the current production hours to produce the base Model 3 in higher volume. The thought behind this change is not rocket science……but Tesla can do that too.
A bit of a catch 22 situation for them, they need to ramp up M3 production for the base version which may require more capital but they also have a $930m Bond due at the end of Q1.
From article Tesla said: “As a result of this change [elimination of 75D models] and because of improving efficiencies in our production lines, we have reduced Model S and X production hours accordingly.”
——————-
If Tesla can now through gained production efficiencies make the same amount of Model S with fewer production hours it is logical and should be expected for Tesla to reduce production hours accordingly.
Something to keep in mind is that Tesla Model 3 production includes improved upgraded production processes since earlier generation Model S/X production process… certainly those improved Model 3 processes learned that are portable to Model S will be incorporated to Model S/X over time as those processes are stabilized and validated by Model 3. In part that may be what we are seeing here.
I fully expect the same Tesla naysayers (like Bob Lutz) that have repeatedly said Tesla needs to find ways to reduce production costs to survive will now that Tesla has done that with Model S ( though production hours efficiency gains) say that it is somehow indicative that something is wrong at Tesla.
Precisely. As stated by another here in the comments. Tesla said nothing about reducing overall Model S and X production. Surely the automaker wants to build and sell as many of those cars as possible due to high margins. It would be stupid for Tesla to stop making its more profitable flagship cars.
The “fog of Tesla” is strong in this case…
What effect did reducing hours have on production rate? I heard they cut the night shift. Hard to image that a few optimizations offset the loss of a shift.
Reducing Model X/S production (if that is the case) to build the standard model 3 would clearly reduce overall profit.
Time will tell. Tesla clearly dosn’t need to tell us the real impact.
@F150 said: “…What effect did reducing hours have on production rate? …”
————
Basic logic/math would suggest the effect would be higher cars/hr line exit velocity… hence needing less production hours for same volume of cars.
If that’s a hard concept to get your head around think of a garden hose… if you turn an upstream knob that results in more exit volume of water from the hose-end that means less on-time is needed for the same exit volume of water.
Hence why Tesla reduced production hours for Model S.
“I heard they cut the night shift.”
Where specifically did you hear this? That doesn’t sound plausible. It would be obvious very quickly so it shouldn’t take long to dispel. Very quickly we should have a verdict on your source and what you proffer.
This is horrible news. The Model S and X are the cash cows at Tesla. Car & Driver reports also that there is “no program” under way for a refresh of the S and X. I find this hard to believe, but perhaps the future of Tesla lies in the high volume Model 3 and the upcoming Model Y and over-the-road truck. Eliminating the S and X would certainly simplify the production process…but at a great cost. Stock price at $287 is also a big problem for the upcoming bond payment – they are now a long way from the conversion price.
I don’t see it as an elimination. It seems that production processes have been streamlined drastically, and getting those Model 3 orders filled and getting the base Model 3 out is a major priority. No where does it say that Tesla doesn’t plan to keep filling all Model S and X orders that come in. I’m sure that the automaker plans and hopes to fill as many S and X orders as possible due to the higher margins. If a plethora of S and X orders flood in, the company will have to reconsider. But, with the multitude of Model 3 reservations, moving people to production of that vehicle and eliminating excess employees seems like a solid plan, although it does stink. Also, with not having to build Model S and X 75D models, it makes sense that fewer employees and production hours are needed.
Point taken, but this does not look good to the consumer. Let’s say you are fortunate enough to have $100,000 plus to spend on a vehicle…Are you going with the available/upcoming state-of-the-art Jaguar, Porsche or Mercedes models, or a barely refreshed vehicle from Tesla? It almost looks as if Tesla is going down market on purpose – perhaps for a good reason we are not aware of.
Interesting thought, and somewhat agreed. I guess we’ll have to wait and see what the future brings. I can’t imagine that Tesla will stifle its flagship program to move forward with the Model 3 as its primary resource after preexisting orders are filled. We shall see.
They cut the 75s, not the 100s. Model 3’s going global now, which will hit low-end S/X sales.
If they can upsell some to the 100D, or move them to the P3D, they’ll be happy.