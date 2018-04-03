Tesla Q1 Production Soars To New High Of 34,494 – 9,766 Model 3

2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Tesla Model 3 production hit 9,766 units in the first quarter of 2018.

Tesla just reported Q1 2018 production figures. The automaker states:

“Q1 production totaled 34,494 vehicles, a 40% increase from Q4 and by far the most productive quarter in Tesla history. 24,728 were Model S and Model X, and 9,766 were Model 3. The Model 3 output increased exponentially, representing a fourfold increase over last quarter.”

Lumping together Model S and Model X means we’re left without a break down this time.

The majority of Tesla’s release rightfully focuses on the Model 3 though. According to Tesla:

Tesla adds that it expects Model 3 production to hit 5,000 units per week “in about three months,” so maybe July then.

The automaker has once again stated that:

“Tesla does not require an equity or debt raise this year, apart from standard credit lines.”

Lastly, Tesla adds a few specific Model 3 notes, including a mention of reservations:

Tesla press release below:

We would like to thank our customers, suppliers and investors for their continued patience and belief in Tesla. Our delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by up to 0.5%. Tesla vehicle deliveries represent only one measure of the company’s financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and mix of directly leased vehicles.