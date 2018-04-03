Tesla Q1 Production Soars To New High Of 34,494 – 9,766 Model 3
Tesla Model 3 production hit 9,766 units in the first quarter of 2018.
Tesla just reported Q1 2018 production figures. The automaker states:
“Q1 production totaled 34,494 vehicles, a 40% increase from Q4 and by far the most productive quarter in Tesla history. 24,728 were Model S and Model X, and 9,766 were Model 3. The Model 3 output increased exponentially, representing a fourfold increase over last quarter.”
Lumping together Model S and Model X means we’re left without a break down this time.
The majority of Tesla’s release rightfully focuses on the Model 3 though. According to Tesla:
The Model 3 output increased exponentially, representing a fourfold increase over last quarter. This is the fastest growth of any automotive company in the modern era. If this rate of growth continues, it will exceed even that of Ford and the Model T.
We were able to double the weekly Model 3 production rate during the quarter by rapidly addressing production and supply chain bottlenecks, including several short factory shutdowns to upgrade equipment.
In the past seven days, Tesla produced 2,020 Model 3 vehicles. In the next seven days, we expect to produce 2,000 Model S and X vehicles and 2,000 Model 3 vehicles. It is a testament to the ability of the Tesla production team that Model 3 volume now exceeds Model S and Model X combined. What took our team five years for S/X, took only nine months for Model 3.
Tesla adds that it expects Model 3 production to hit 5,000 units per week “in about three months,” so maybe July then.
The automaker has once again stated that:
“Tesla does not require an equity or debt raise this year, apart from standard credit lines.”
Lastly, Tesla adds a few specific Model 3 notes, including a mention of reservations:
The quality of Model 3 coming out of production is at the highest level we have seen across all our products. This is reflected in the overwhelming delight experienced by our customers with their Model 3’s. Our initial customer satisfaction score for Model 3 quality is above 93%, which is the highest score in Tesla’s history.
Net Model 3 reservations remained stable through Q1. The reasons for order cancellation are almost entirely due to delays in production in general and delays in availability of certain planned options, particularly dual motor AWD and the smaller battery pack.
Tesla press release below:
Tesla Q1 2018 Vehicle Production and Deliveries
We would like to thank our customers, suppliers and investors for their continued patience and belief in Tesla.
Our delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by up to 0.5%. Tesla vehicle deliveries represent only one measure of the company’s financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and mix of directly leased vehicles.
Re: “What took our team five years for S/X, took only nine months for Model 3.”
I wonder how the Model Y (smaller SUV/CUV) will turn out.
3820 3’s delivered? Nice. I was going to be happy if they got anything over 3000.
The S and X figures look really high, are they worldwide delivery figures?
This isn’t the easiest release to figure out.
Yes, worldwide
Yes, and 21,800 vs 25,000 in Q1 2017 is reeaally high
IEVs has Tesla’s total US deliveries in Q1 of 2017 at 10,400. Did Tesla really make 14,600 ex-US deliveries in Q1 2017?
yes, https://electrek.co/2017/05/03/tesla-tsla-q1-2017-earnings/
Interesting, thanks for the link! But total deliveries for Q1 2018 was 29,980, not 21,800. The 3 isn’t a zero sum factor.
I understand your point that S and X deliveries are down, but given that there is only once assembly line, there is no way that ramping up 3 production isn’t going to slow S and X production for a while. We will see going forward, both next quarter and the one following, if S and X numbers recover a bit.
Deliveries of Model S/X are short by some 3300 compared to Q1 17. If you assume an average price of them compared to a M3 of factor two, 8000 M3 means that overall revenues from automotive sales are basically flat. Probably costs are not flat…
Using InsideEVs Jan/Feb TM3 numbers I get:
5406 (Mar) = 9766 (Q1) – 1875 (Jan) – 2485 (Feb)
Then again 9766 were probably worldwide.
9766 = production# not delivery#
Model 3: worldwide = USA
Re: Q1 deliveries totaled 29,980 vehicles, of which 11,730 were Model S, 10,070 were Model X, and 8,180 were Model 3 — via http://ir.tesla.com/releasedetail.cfm?ReleaseID=1062670
** revised with delivery numbers **
Using InsideEVs Jan/Feb TM3 numbers I get:
3820 (Mar) = 8180 (Q1) – 1875 (Jan) – 2485 (Feb)
Yes, this is correct. Sorting Model S and X numbers is a whole other story!
Tesla Model 3 US deliveries in Q1 2018 are more than 8,000.
Tesla Model 3 US deliveries in Q2 2018 will be more than 24,000.
Guessing at 7000, 8000, 9000 for April, May and June would be 24,000. That would top any other model for the entire year of 2017 in just one quarter. Not bad for a startup.
Good news for model 3. Still slower than Nissan Leaf in March though
Nissan has been making the Leaf for a while, though. Yes, it is a new model version, but it isn’t like they made a completely different car last time, the styling was updated. You can’t say that about the Model S/ X to the Model III; they aren’t as compatible a build process as old Leaf versus new Leaf.
It is also worth pointing out that Tesla is building the Model III differently. I hope for a refresh on both of the older models this year, perhaps to take advantage of what they have learned in how to build the Model III.
Is anyone wondering whether InsideEVs will score the Tesla Semi builds? I mean, we’re not seeing even quarterly figures on the BYD, ProTerra, or NewFlyer buses.
Leaf is basically the same car with a facelift built on the same production lines. The Model 3 is a new production line with new production techniques to Tesla. So the bring up is different. But just like the Bolt, there was a time in 2017 that the Bolt had higher volumes and then the Model 3 surpassed it. In Q2, the Model 3 will surpass the Leaf.
Besides, why would anyone take a chance on the high cell degradation and poor DCFC of a 2018 Leaf? Wait for the 2019’s with LG cells at least. The Bolt is a much better buy in 2018, especially if GM can sort out their pack problems and drive unit problems.
Just pointing out that the Tesla cultists 6 months ago were saying the Leaf would bomb and by this point Tesla would be making infinity model 3s per week. Worldwide in Feb Nissan delivered 6300 Leafs. Every indication is huge upswing in Europe in March add the extra 1000 increase in US and you are at 9000 in March. Every reason to believe Leaf will be at or above 10000 every month after that. And it still has a 50/50 shot at beating model 3 for full year 2018. Big numbers from 3 and leaf both this year
Nissan makes the Leaf on multiple continents and factories. Stay away from cults.
I think you can lease a Leaf but not a M3. They’re a ton of Leaf2 driving around Atlanta this year but I wonder how many are purchased vs leased.
No wonder Musk was happy to make an April Fools joke about bankruptcy. These numbers aren’t perfect but they are really good. If he is finally right about production growth, the next quarter is going to be a ton of fun to watch.
So, after 9 months of sales, they still make fewer M3 than MS, for a car that should be sooo much easier to make?? You call that progress?
MS and MX sales are down YoY. Growth is dead. The rich guys who want one already have one.
M3 will never sell more than 100k per year.
“That word doesn’t mean what you think it means!”
“Progress” is indeed what is happening, and it is a good thing.
Tesla is building more 3’s every month and in so doing they may limit for a time the amount of S and X’s that can be built at Fremont. But they will progressively build more 3’s and eventually the S and X production will recover. This “progress” thing you speak of works in their favor, and in favor of people who want to see BEV’s succeed.
Or, they may have saturated the market for $70,000 to $110,000 electric cars and will only be able to sell 20,000 S and X’s per quarter worldwide, but I would bet a bit more than a beer that their quarterly sales for the S and X are more than 24k going forward.
But realistically, either result works for me, because the 3 is going to be their big seller.
And if the 3 only sells 100,000 worldwide a year in its first full calendar year that will still be a huge success. I suspect 2019 will see them selling much more than that, but stuff happens.
True, all the rich guys who wanted an S-Class or a 7-series already have one too, nobody is buying them anymore. Oh wait….ROFLOL
From article: “Tesla Q1 Production Soars To New High ”
——————-
I’m not surprised by this and expect this Tesla Model 3 upward sales trend to continue based on my recent Tesla Model 3 experience:
I’m an existing Model S owner that last Saturday took delivery of a silver Model 3 as a 2nd family car. At delivery we closely inspect our new Model 3 and tried hard to find something to nit-pick at but the car was flawless in every way. Great delivery experience!
Th Sevice Center guy that did our took delivery told us our car was the 7th Model 3 delivered just that day and that they had delivered over 40 last two weeks… and just received another 20 that day into inventory for delivery. So for sure Model 3 deliveries are cranking up big time on the USA East Coast!
Congratulations on your Model III, that’s excellent news! Hope to see you at the Superchargers some day.
Get ready to hear vague EV unveiling news from the incumbents.
NPNS! SBF!
Volt#671 + BoltEV + Model 3 (soon)
Yep, these numbers are going to motivate GM to finally deliver a slightly roomier EREV off the Volt platform and a much more attractive CUV off the Bolt platform. And then add ACC and faster charging as an option for both of them.
Probably this month! 😉 New Velite model will be shown. Likely a wagon or hatchback.
It will be the first new GM PHEV and EV announcement will be shown for China. Hopefully a new US announcement soon as well.
Nice looking car, but the back seat looked super cramped height-wise in the early photos of the prototype. Have they gotten a more realistic roof line yet?
This is the most recent one I can find, it is better than the early prototype but still pretty tight for the back seat. Cool looking car, though.
http://gmauthority.com/blog/2018/04/buick-teases-velite-6-plug-in-hybrid-ev-for-china/
“The Model 3 output increased exponentially, representing a fourfold increase over last quarter. This is the fastest growth of any automotive company in the modern era. If this rate of growth continues, it will exceed even that of Ford and the Model T.”
Is anyone else chuckling at the flowery wording of that statement? It reads just like something the Trump administration would put out about something being the best ever, never seen before in history. Lol
And of course the Q1 production (despite numerous flawed units still being delivered; see Car & Driver’s Model 3 review) is quite impressive compared to other EV offerings. Though their ~10k 3’s produced Q1 is a far, far cry from the 200k goal Elon initially gave for 2017.
What do you know, Troll1999 showed up to rain as much on Tesla’s parade as possible. These Tesla hate cultists are nothing if not predictable!
ROFLOL!
Question for those tracking the tax credit. What is your prediction for when Tesla hits 200000 U.S deliveries? Thx.
Most certainly before July 2018.
Mine was July 2nd. Now I think they would have to send a ton of cars overseas in the next 3 months to keep 200k deliveries in July. It all comes down to next months US deliveries number.
If they do push sales overseas and start sending 3’s to Canada, I will still bet July 2nd we will see deliveries for Q2 falling just short of pushing Tesla over 200k deliveries for the US.
Tesla was at 169,451 at the beginning of March and were only average about 4,000 sales per month for 2018. Tesla might hit the 200,000 mark in three months.
I thought they were at approximately 165,000 after the March numbers were added in. But I wouldn’t bet much more than a beer on that. I still haven’t seen a break down on how many of the 11,730 S deliveries or the 10,070 X deliveries were made in the US and how many were abroad.
Arghh… That should have read “after the February numbers were added in”.
Sorry.
Still nowhere near enough. Moody’s latest rating was based on the premise of Tesla sustainably making at least 2500 model 3’s per week at the end of Q1 at a 25% margin, as promised by Elon.
Expect another downgrade. The bond market is definitely off the table, the rating is in loan shark territory already and it’s getting worse.
The “we don’t need to raise any more money” song and dance we’ve heard before. Elon said that already in 2012 and he restated it just before the model 3 and then proceeded to raise money 3 times for the model 3 ramp. I don’t believe a word of it.
And yet Tesla is back off its floor of 244 and trading at 261 now. Tesla is making mistakes, but they build great cars in an ever growing amount.
Musk talks too much but his company does deliver, albeit generally months late. Customer satisfaction on the 3 at delivery is higher than it is on the S or the X. So they aren’t cutting corners to build production.
They probably will need to another round of bond sales, but though they may need to pay a higher yield, they won’t have trouble finding buyers.
Tesla’s 2017 Q4 guidance was 25% margin at 5,000/wk by end of Q2 2018 (not 2,500/wk). They fell a little short of the 2.500/wk by end of Q1, but still showing good progress.