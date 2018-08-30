Watch This Drive Of A Tesla-Powered VW Electric Van

4 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

This couple’s amazing Tesla-powered Volkswagen van project hits the road!

It’s really uplifting to see this couple’s contentment and tears of joy when their major EV conversion project has finally come to fruition. They’ve been working for six months to convert a Volkswagen T3 van to a fully electric vehicle. The van was purchased a year and a half ago. Then, plans were made to electrify it after watching another YouTuber’s (Jehu Garcia) electric car conversion videos.

YouTubers Electric Vehicle World Tour (Alexandra the architect and Remi the engineer) purchased their conversion parts and Tesla battery modules from California-based EV West. They’ve been documenting their unique and challenging project every step of the way. The couple plans to take the van around the world to promote sustainable energy, all while meeting plenty of people that share the same mindset. In addition, they are making plans to visit schools and meet with media outlets. Now that “Nano” is up and running, they are well on the way to making their dream a reality.

About a year ago, Alexandra and Remi started their YouTube channel to document and share their story. Check out the video below for more information: