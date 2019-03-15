Tesla Model Y Comparison: Range, Performance, Options, Prices

  1. Home
Model Y joins the S E X Y lineup and is poised to be the most popular among the four.

Production of the Tesla Model Y is to begin from late 2020, which is about 1.5 years from now, but Tesla already released a lot of details about the car and made available the design studio.

The three Long Range versions will cost from $47,000 to $60,000 (excluding $1,200 D&H) depending on powertrain option (RWD, AWD or Performance AWD). The Standard battery version, priced at $39,000 will be available in Spring 2021 at the earliest (two years from now). Overseas markets like Europe and China will get the Model Y some 6-12 months later than the U.S.

All the options (see list below) cost up to $16,000 above MSRP (non-Performance versions) and $14,500 (Performance version), which means that the fully loaded Model Y will go for $74,500 + $1,200 D&H. However, if you don’t need the Full Self-Driving Capability option ($5,000) or seating for seven ($3,000), options will be just a few grand.

Below we gathered all the official data about the Model Y so far:

Tesla Model Y

* prices for U.S. excl. $1,200 Destination & doc fee

Performance – $60,000 (Fall 2020)

  • estimated EPA range – 280 miles (451 km)
  • 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.5 seconds
  • top speed of 150 mph (241 km/h)
  • 20″ Performance Wheels

Long Range AWD – $51,000 (Fall 2020)

  • estimated EPA range – 280 miles (451 km)
  • 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 4.8 seconds
  • top speed of 135 mph (217 km/h)
  • 18″ wheels (19’’ Sport Wheels for $1,500)

Long Range RWD – $47,000 (Fall 2020)

  • estimated EPA range – 300 miles (483 km)
  • 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.5 seconds
  • top speed of 130 mph (209 km/h)
  • 18″ wheels (19’’ Sport Wheels for $1,500)

Standard Range RWD – $39,000 (Spring 2021)

  • estimated EPA range – 230 miles (370 km)
  • 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.9 seconds
  • top speed of 120 mph (193 km/h)
  • 18″ wheels (19’’ Sport Wheels for $1,500)

Common to all versions:

  • Color other than Black for $1,500-$2,500
  • Black and White interior for $1,000
  • Seating up to 7 Adults ($3,000 option from 2021)
  • Autopilot for $3,000 ($4,000 after delivery)
  • Full Self-Driving Capability for $5,000 ($7,000 after delivery)
  • Max Cargo Volume 66 cu ft
  • 15″ Center Touchscreen
  • Supercharging – Pay Per Use (15 minutes replenish up to 168 miles (270 km) of range

Premium Interior

  • 12-way power adjustable front and rear heated seats
  • Three independently folding 2nd row seats
  • Premium audio – 14 speakers, 1 subwoofer, 2 amps, and immersive sound
  • Satellite-view maps with live traffic visualization and navigation
  • In-car internet streaming music & media
  • Internet browser
  • Location aware automatic garage door opener
  • LED fog lamps
  • Tinted glass roof with ultraviolet and infrared protection
  • Auto dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors
  • Music and media over Bluetooth®
  • Custom driver profiles
  • Center console with storage, 4 USB ports and docking for 2 smartphones

Ordering

  • The cost to place an order for Model Y is $2,500 USD (in U.S.)

Availability

  • in North America – expected from late 2020 (Standard battery from early 2021)
  • in Europe – expected from early 2021 (Standard battery from early 2022)
  • in China – expected from early 2021 (Standard battery from early 2022)
Texas Leaf

What about towing capacity? Is a towing package available on the Model Y?

47 minutes ago
BoltEV (was SparkEV)

I wouldn’t put too much credence to any claim of towing at this time. Musk alluded to TM3 being able to tow bit after reveal, but no towing for TM3.

32 minutes ago
Big Solar

lets hope so

31 minutes ago
Viking79

Would you consider a Tesla 3 or Y even if it had towing? My guess, this removes only a small percent of their market.

21 minutes ago
Bruce Sanders

A little confused here. The Model Y looks like a home run to me, but Tesla stock is currently down almost $11.00 per share.

—————————————————————————————————————–

From Barrons:

In a note Friday morning, a team of Cowen analysts wrote that the Model Y event “held no surprises” and didn’t address many investor concerns.

“There was no commentary to ease anxiety around demand slowdowns,” the analysts wrote. “We believe the event was more of a capital raising effort and branding exercise. We do not see the new Model Y igniting elevated demand or enthusiasm for the Tesla brand.”

The analysts also anticipate the Model Y not meeting its late 2020 delivery goal, “given historically poor execution and the lack of detail at the event on manufacturing location.”

The reservation fee increase, the analysts wrote, “suggests Tesla remains in a precarious cash position.”

34 minutes ago
MDEV

I don’t find model Y appealing at all.

25 minutes ago
Viking79

I find it the most appealing EV and vehicle on the market. All that matters is that you have enough people that find it appealing, the great thing is there is probably a vehicle that you find appealing and you can buy it. We can both buy the vehicle we want.

23 minutes ago
Bruce Sanders
You are not alone – Comments from autoblog.com readers: ——————————————— so a mini whale… Reply Share 15 Likes Another bland bubble joins Tesla’s all bubble line-up. Reply Share 4 Likes Not even falcon wing doors could save this hideous design. Reply Share 13 Likes In an earlier article today that was in anticipation of this unveiling, I expressed my admiration for the Tesla design language. Now, I feel ready to eat my words. It just doesn’t work in something this tall and stubby. In the image with the blue car in profile I questioned if the images wasn’t distorted horizontally. Maybe it looks better in person, but from these images, the car is too short to have the roof peak so high and then slope down so quickly. I think stretching the roof out in a more wagon shape would have been a better choice. Reply Share 11 Likes so they just put the model 3 in photoshop, and increased it vertically. lazy Reply Share 10 Likes doesnt look like an SUV or CUV Reply Share 10 Likes Looks like a cross between a Mazda 3 of a couple generations ago, and a VW Beetle. Looks nothing like a crossover.… Read more »
15 minutes ago
Viking79

What was the ratio to people that liked it vs disliked it? Cherry-picking opinions is pointless.

Oh, and consider biases in commentators as well (that particular source you site seems overly negative on the Tesla, even the news reporter, and they likely have like minded followers).

8 minutes ago
Brian

Buy on the rumor, sell on the news.

13 minutes ago
Viking79

So nice! Now the waiting game begins and see what pricing looks like on other BEV CUVs coming soon (X3, ID Crozz, etc). There will be many hitting the market at this same time, but my hunch is the Tesla will out spec them for the price. Take for example the iX3, does anyone think it will start under $40,000? Less than price of RWD Gas X3? The range will be similar to Model Y Standard (WLTP of 250 on iX3 translates to maybe 230 mile EPA). My guess is iX3 will be $10-$20,000 more expensive for similar car.

31 minutes ago