Tesla Model Y Comparison: Range, Performance, Options, Prices

Model Y joins the S E X Y lineup and is poised to be the most popular among the four.

Production of the Tesla Model Y is to begin from late 2020, which is about 1.5 years from now, but Tesla already released a lot of details about the car and made available the design studio.

The three Long Range versions will cost from $47,000 to $60,000 (excluding $1,200 D&H) depending on powertrain option (RWD, AWD or Performance AWD). The Standard battery version, priced at $39,000 will be available in Spring 2021 at the earliest (two years from now). Overseas markets like Europe and China will get the Model Y some 6-12 months later than the U.S.

All the options (see list below) cost up to $16,000 above MSRP (non-Performance versions) and $14,500 (Performance version), which means that the fully loaded Model Y will go for $74,500 + $1,200 D&H. However, if you don’t need the Full Self-Driving Capability option ($5,000) or seating for seven ($3,000), options will be just a few grand.

Below we gathered all the official data about the Model Y so far:

Tesla Model Y

* prices for U.S. excl. $1,200 Destination & doc fee

Performance – $60,000 (Fall 2020)

estimated EPA range – 280 miles (451 km)

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.5 seconds

top speed of 150 mph (241 km/h)

20″ Performance Wheels

Long Range AWD – $51,000 (Fall 2020)

estimated EPA range – 280 miles (451 km)

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 4.8 seconds

top speed of 135 mph (217 km/h)

18″ wheels (19’’ Sport Wheels for $1,500)

Long Range RWD – $47,000 (Fall 2020)

estimated EPA range – 300 miles (483 km)

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.5 seconds



top speed of 130 mph (209 km/h)

18″ wheels (19’’ Sport Wheels for $1,500)

Standard Range RWD – $39,000 (Spring 2021)

estimated EPA range – 230 miles (370 km)

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.9 seconds



top speed of 120 mph (193 km/h)

18″ wheels (19’’ Sport Wheels for $1,500)

Common to all versions:

Color other than Black for $1,500-$2,500

Black and White interior for $1,000

Seating up to 7 Adults ($3,000 option from 2021)

Autopilot for $3,000 ($4,000 after delivery)

Full Self-Driving Capability for $5,000 ($7,000 after delivery)

Max Cargo Volume 66 cu ft

15″ Center Touchscreen

Supercharging – Pay Per Use (15 minutes replenish up to 168 miles (270 km) of range

Premium Interior

12-way power adjustable front and rear heated seats

Three independently folding 2nd row seats

Premium audio – 14 speakers, 1 subwoofer, 2 amps, and immersive sound

Satellite-view maps with live traffic visualization and navigation

In-car internet streaming music & media

Internet browser

Location aware automatic garage door opener

LED fog lamps

Tinted glass roof with ultraviolet and infrared protection

Auto dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors

Music and media over Bluetooth®

Custom driver profiles

Center console with storage, 4 USB ports and docking for 2 smartphones

Ordering

The cost to place an order for Model Y is $2,500 USD (in U.S.)

Availability

in North America – expected from late 2020 (Standard battery from early 2021 )

– expected from (Standard battery from ) in Europe – expected from early 2021 (Standard battery from early 2022 )

– expected from (Standard battery from ) in China – expected from early 2021 (Standard battery from early 2022)