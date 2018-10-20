Tesla Model X Test Drive Causes Unusual Phenomenon
FUTURIST AND BEST-SELLING AUTHOR RECONSIDERS THE AUTO INDUSTRY AFTER DRIVING A TESLA
Daniel Burrus is author of seven books including the best-sellers Flash Foresight and TechnoTrends. The New York Times referred to him as one of the top three business gurus in spectacularly high demand as a speaker. It turns out that Burrus recently decided it was time for a new SUV. Something unusual happened when he decided to take the Tesla Model X on a test drive.
*This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Matt Pressman. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.
Above: Driving the Tesla Model X (Image: Tesla)
He recounts that he’d also taken test drives with the newest SUVs from BMW, Mercedes, Porsche, and Cadillac. “However, it was when I drove the Tesla Model X that I felt like I was driving in the future. After that test drive, my view of the other brands was changed. All the others instantly felt like the past,” says Burrus.
“Buying a car has always been both a left-brain and a right-brain experience. On one hand, we would love to buy that just-out-of-reach dream car, the one that our emotional, creative side would love to have. On the other hand, our rational, logical, sensible mind wants the car to be safe, economical and not too expensive. Tesla has found a way to do both,” said Burrus. Granted, the company’s Model X is pricey. Yet Model 3 now offers that Tesla experience at a lower price point.
Above: Inside the Tesla Model X (Image: Tesla)
“Tesla is already offering a wealth of future-oriented features — features that can save lives, features you know we will all have someday — [which] has the power to change how potential customers think,” notes Burrus. He adds, “From a customer experience perspective, that’s a powerful shift. Any time you can make the competition seem like they are offering yesterday’s features and functions, and you are offering tomorrow’s, you can accelerate growth.”
Burrus’ latest book, The Anticipatory Organization: Turn Disruption and Change Into Opportunity and Advantage, is an Amazon #1 Hot New Release for Business. The futurist points to Elon Musk’s Tesla as a prime example of this phenomenon. He writes, “Tesla, like Amazon, is what I call an Anticipatory Organization, one that identifies the Hard Trends that will happen and then uses that knowledge to turn disruption and change into its biggest advantage.”
Left: Daniel Burrus about to step into a Tesla Model X; Right: Burrus’ latest book, The Anticipatory Organization (Image: Burrus Research)
And this advantage extends beyond Tesla’s customers. It’s a recruiting edge as well. Burrus asks, “With all of this in mind, where would the greatest young engineering talent want to work? Ford, General Motors or Tesla? I suspect that Tesla would attract the talent because it is showcasing the future, today.”
Source: Burrus Research
*Editor’s Note: EVANNEX, which also sells aftermarket gear for Teslas, has kindly allowed us to share some of its content with our readers, free of charge. Our thanks go out to EVANNEX. Check out the site here.
6 Comments on "Tesla Model X Test Drive Causes Unusual Phenomenon"
Article Daniel Burrus said: “… when I drove the Tesla Model X that I felt like I was driving in the future. After that test drive, my view of the other brands was changed. All the others instantly felt like the past..”
I can relate to this 100%.
Currently own a Model S & Model 3 and it’s like living in a world where I’m driving in the future and all those around me (except other Tesla owners) on the road are driving obsolete vehicles but they don’t know it… like a Twilight Zone movie scene.
Yep. In the summer of 2013, a few months after I made the EV switch, my wife and I were walking from our car through the parking lot to a store. We passed an ICEV that was idling and I looked at her and said, “What’s that sound? Oh, I remember — it’s a dinosaur!”
Even now, when I drive an ICEV it feels like a step back in time, like booting a first-gen IBM PC off a floppy disk so I can play Zork. Yikes.
Floppy disk. That was funny. My recent observation was how antiquated my Gen 1 Volt now feels. My daughter drives it now and when she was back from college I took it for a spin. It seem pretty rudimentary now, compared to our Bolt or gen 2 Volt. I can’t imagine how much more old-school it would seem if I had upgraded to an S or X.
Whenever I hear a starter motor, I’m like “Really”, “I mean Really”. LOL.
Who would you rather work for Blackberry or Apple, or worse Kodak.
Yes, Tesla is here to stay, who knew.