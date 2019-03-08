Tesla Model X Meets DeLorean DMC-12, Future Machines Unite: Video

11 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

How does the futuristic Tesla Model X compare to its “Back to the Future” predecessor?

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone that says the Tesla Model X looks like a DeLorean, but that makes perfect sense since there are over 35 years between the cars’ initial design stages. However, the two vehicles certainly share some commonalities. While the original DeLorean DMC-12 was a gas-powered car, it was popularized in the famed “Back to the Future” movie, in which it was rather “electrifying” on at least some level.

Perhaps the most notable feature on the popular Tesla crossover is its signature Falcon Wing Doors. Similarly, the DeLorean wears gull-wing doors that look much the same. It’s also important to note that there have been plans over the years for an actual “electric” DeLorean, but they never really panned out. Still, some EV aficionados and DIYers have taken it upon themselves to electrify the car.

The point here is that the Tesla Model X and the DeLorean DMC-12 are/were both futuristic offerings. So, Influx decided it would be a fun share to put the two side by side and run a bit of a comparison. The YouTube channel clearly prides itself on well-produced, cinematic media surrounding the world’s most compelling and fascinating vehicles.

Give it a watch and share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

Video Description via Influx on YouTube:

DeLorean x Tesla – Visions of the Future

The DeLorean and the Tesla Model X are both otherworldly machines designed to show what the future of cars could be. But which one best lives up to its potential?