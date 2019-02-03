Watch Tesla Model X P100D Destroy Dodge Hellcat 1/8-Mile Drag Strip

23 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

See ya later Dodge Hellcat.

When this Tesla Model X P100D rolled onto the strip, all challengers took notice. However, not one of them, not even the Dodge Hellcat, could keep pace with the electric SUV.

The mighty P100D version of the Model X is one of the quickest SUVs on the planet. In races such as this, its big advantage is AWD and instant electric torque. The Model X puts down consistent runs with little or no drama. Meanwhile, many challengers experience launch issues, which hold them back.

In the 1/8-mile world of drag racing, Teslas continue to prove their superiority, which you’ll again see here in this video. Just hit play to see the domination.

Video description: