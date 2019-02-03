  1. Home
Watch Tesla Model X P100D Destroy Dodge Hellcat 1/8-Mile Drag Strip

23 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

See ya later Dodge Hellcat.

When this Tesla Model X P100D rolled onto the strip, all challengers took notice. However, not one of them, not even the Dodge Hellcat, could keep pace with the electric SUV.

The mighty P100D version of the Model X is one of the quickest SUVs on the planet. In races such as this, its big advantage is AWD and instant electric torque. The Model X puts down consistent runs with little or no drama. Meanwhile, many challengers experience launch issues, which hold them back.

In the 1/8-mile world of drag racing, Teslas continue to prove their superiority, which you’ll again see here in this video. Just hit play to see the domination.

Video description:

I took my brand new 2018 Tesla Model X P100D with Ludicrous to Dorchester Dragway a week after picking it up, it took down everyone that came at it including a Dodge Hellcat and a tuned muscle car. It took the prize for Domestic – Street Tires group.

When it came time to go against the Imports – Street Tires winners they all chickened out.

