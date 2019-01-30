Tesla Launches New Model S, X With Software-Locked 100-kWh Battery
It turns out Tesla is not discontinuing Model S and X with less battery capacity.
Tesla recently announced that it will discontinue its Model S and Model X vehicles with the “smaller,” 75-kWh battery pack. This meant that the least expensive vehicles jumped drastically in price. The automaker also admitted that it was cutting back on Model S and X production hours.
Sometimes what appears to be bad news can turn out to be positive for the customer. Fast forward to this week, and Tesla is updating its Model S and X lineup to still include a smaller battery option. In addition, the mid-level and range-topping models get a reduced price.
Tesla will only build the Model S and X with the 100-kWh battery pack. However, it will offer a software-limited version as well. This will help to streamline production, while providing vehicles that appeal to a wider audience.
Unfortunately — in line with Tesla’s new scheme of not sharing specific battery capacity — we don’t know exactly how many kilowatt-hours these software-locked batteries will have. Nonetheless, it really makes no difference, as long as we know the range and price. Fortunately, there’s good news on both fronts, depending on which trim level you choose.
The (base) Tesla Model S and X (with the software-locked battery pack) will cost $85,000 and $88,000, respectively. While this is a price increase, the battery pack is clearly limited to more than 75 kWh, since range has increase significantly. The Model S will travel 310 miles and have a 4.1-second zero-to-60-mph time. As for the base Model X, it has a 270-mile range and will hit 60 mph in 4.7 seconds.
The Model S and X Extended Range vehicles (100-kWh battery pack) will be much the same as the current non-performance (100D) models. However, Tesla has dropped their price by $1,000.
That leaves the top-of-the-line (P100D) models, which are now simply referred to as Model S and X Performance. Like the Extended Range vehicles, there aren’t any notable changes aside from a price reduction. However, it’s important to note that Ludicrous Mode is now a paid upgrade. Also, people who buy the base or Extended Range models have the choice to unlock the battery to move up trims. All of the above vehicles are already available on Tesla’s website.
How do you feel about these changes? Fill us in via the comment section.
Source: Electrek
9 Comments on "Tesla Launches New Model S, X With Software-Locked 100-kWh Battery"
When Tesla gets these back, will they unlock them and sell them as 100s/ER?
They always unlock everything on any used cars they sell. Why wouldn’t they?
• Tesla Model S with 310 miles of range for $85,000.-
• Tesla Model X with 270 miles of range for $88,000.-
That sounds like a good deal.
So now we have new names to match Model 3:
Model S/X
Model S/X Extended range
Model S/X Performance
Now the base S/X match the range of the Long Range Model 3 at 310. Expect that a new Long Range S/X pack will be close to 400 miles.
I guess the software-locking strategy worked better than I thought last time.
They are charging nearly $20K more than last time but this also makes the base S’s range on par with the ER Model 3…
Hopefully this is just an interim measure until they deliver an improved pack design, perhaps using 2170s.
I predicted the new naming convention, but expected (and still expect) the long range Model S to break the 400 mile barrier.
Here’s a snippet from a good opinion to why Tesla may never use 2170s in the S/X…
“With the production lines for Model S and X well established at the Fremont factory and the factory already bursting at the seams just to accommodate Model 3 production, it is likely that Tesla is simply out of space at the Fremont factory. Reworking the factory to accommodate a different battery specification would add value in the long term in supply chain simplification, but is likely too much headache for too little return for the time being.”
https://www.teslarati.com/tesla-model-s-x-no-plans-use-2170-battery-cells-says-musk/
“Base range on the Model S is rated at 310 miles and the Model X gets 270 miles. Unlocking the extra range costs $8,000 up front and brings Model S range to 335 miles and Model X range to 295 miles.” I think this is a really great idea. Simplifies production, and gives the customer an immediate upgrade choice, or future upgrade choice if their needs change.