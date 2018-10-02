Tesla Model S Cost Of Ownership At 130,000 Miles
It’s pretty interesting to learn how much this Tesla Model S owner saved over a few short years.
We’ve been sharing our friend Sean Mitchell’s story with you from the beginning. To recap, he bought a used 2013 Tesla Model S with a 60 kWh battery pack. Over a few years, he racked up a ton of miles on the car. It wasn’t until after the fact that Sean learned he wasn’t properly caring for his battery, which Tesla recently replaced (and upgraded). Now, Sean shares the financial aspect of owning the Model S.
What we really appreciate about Sean’s work is that he takes his time and does his own detailed research. He doesn’t just crank out a bunch of trivial YouTube videos filled with opinion and misinformation. With the huge influx of YouTubers out there that don’t do their homework, this is a compliment to Mitchell. In addition, he admits that he’s learning himself and he’s open and welcome to the input of others.
With that being said, let’s fast forward to Mitchell’s most recent share. Would you believe it if we told you that his used Model S only cost him $14,000 to operate over about two years and 130,000 miles? In addition, it was 76 percent less expensive to fuel than an Audi A7. Nearly two-thirds of the money spent was on various tires, charging costs, and scheduled maintenance. This is clearly due to the huge amount of miles Sean accumulated in such a short time, in addition to needing seasonal tire changes to brave the Colorado elements. Sean provides a nice outline that breaks all of this down in simple terms.
Video Description via Sean Mitchell on YouTube:
- Cost of Tesla over 130,000 miles About the car:
- 2013 Model S
- Purchased used at 16,000 miles
- Free Supercharging included
- Certified Pre-owned with 4 year 50,000 mile manufacture warranty
- 8 year unlimited mile battery and motor warranty
TESLA MODEL S
Why Tesla only offer 4 year 50,000 mile warranty on a EV that is supposed to be extremely reliable by nature
Seems to be in line with competition from Mercedes and BMW.
At least there is an 8-year warranty on the battery.
The battery and motor (which is what Tesla is known for) are unlimited miles and 8 years, so more than other manufacturers. The rest of the car is the same as an ICEV and these little things always break and cost money regardless of manufacturer
Why does Honda only offer 3 year 36,000 mile warranties on their reliable cars? It is all they need to offer. A 4 year 50,000 mile warranty is pretty industry standard. The batteries are much longer of course.
Why offer more when you’re supply constrained? This would negatively affect the financials.
It’s a lot cheaper to drive an ev, who knew.
No mention of depreciation
Depreciation in this case can only be assessed when the vehicle is sold, or finally taken out of service.
It has just gotten a replacement battery, which will be a positve aspect towards depreciation.
That said, Model S generally has a very low rate of depreciation when compared to similar priced cars of other manufacturers, but of course the individual car is as always depending on wear and tear and potential history of fender benders, depending on the driver.
Audi A7 it’s more luxury, best competitor is the Audi A6 – that in the latest model is still pretty more luxury than the Tesla.
It’s not accurate to use the acquisition price as a match between EVs and ICEs. Per example a $35k Nissan leaf is like a $25k ICE car.
Electric cars cost more upfront and that must be taken into account.
Also Sean used to supercharge the car daily (at least from what I could understand), that it’s maybe 30 minutes a day – that time even if not always completely a waste (lunch time, making phone calls, …) must still have a cost and making the Tesla average speed very low.
I’m a big fan of EVs but we should be fair.
A7 is similar in size to the Model S (and a bit cheaper). More buttons, more vibration and more noise of the drivetrain does not equal more luxury in my opinion, so a comparison of Model S to A7 seems fair to me, they both play in the class of large luxury sedan in the US, albeit Model S has a higher marketshare.
But as it is about fuel cost as per the article, the A6 (which is way cheaper than the A7) uses similar amouts of fuel in daily driving as the A7, so the savings statement remains correct.
$14,000 over two years and 130,000 miles seems a lot more than I’d expect actually. But I guess I’ve never owned a “Luxury” car, and the service costs are significantly higher than a mainstream brand?