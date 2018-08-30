Tesla Confirms Model 3 Track Mode Requires Performance Package

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

It wasn’t initially clear that you have to purchase a package to get ‘Track Mode’ on the Model 3 Performance.

In what some may call an unfair move, Tesla has clarified that you must opt for the Performance Upgrade Package on the Model 3 Performance in order to get Track Mode. Being that many people have already placed their order without having this information, they may have made different choices. However, Tesla has a history of leaving details like this out and making changes on a regular basis. Who knows, perhaps the availability, price, etc. will change again down the road.

While many people may not be ordering a Tesla Model 3 Performance primarily for track use, we can only imagine that there are certainly aficionados out there who were very excited to learn that the car will offer track mode. They may have even opted for the performance variant with its track capabilities in mind. This is especially true since this feature sets the Model 3 apart from the automaker’s previous vehicles, which have never been known for their track prowess. But, being that the car is already quite pricey, some buyers may not be choosing to add the $5,000 Performance Upgrade Package. Now, Track Mode will not be available to these owners.

Track Mode will only be available with the Performance Upgrade Package — Tesla (@Tesla) August 31, 2018

It costs $10,000 more to get the Performance version over the non-performance dual-motor, all-wheel drive Model 3. For that $10k, buyers are essentially getting the same powertrain with higher rated motors. The additional $5,000 Performance Upgrades Package gives you another 10 MPH in terms of top speed, as well as other upgrades, including red performance brake calipers, 20-inch wheels, sport tires, and a sport-tuned suspension.

We’d love to hear your thoughts. Do you think that Track Mode should be available without the purchase of the additional $5,000 package? Have you placed an order for a Model 3 Performance? Please share the details with us in the comment section below.

