You Think The Tesla Model 3 Supercharges Fast Now? Just Wait …
We are estimating 626 miles per hour charging speeds on Gen 3 Superchargers for the first half of the charge.
In a previous article, we reported that current Model 3 owners are getting Supercharging speeds of around 460-480 miles per hour on Gen 2 Superchargers. That’s a big improvement over Model S owners that only see low 300s for a Supercharging speed.
Why is the Model 3 so fast? First of all, the Model 3 can pull as much power as the Model S (115-120 kW), and second of all, the Model 3 has a much better MPGe than the Model S, so each kWh downloaded counts for more miles.
That’s nice, but how are we predicting these big increases for the Model 3 on Gen 3 superchargers? In the previous article, we noted that a Tesla/EPA document quoted a maximum charging amperage capability of the Model 3 equal to 525 amps. One astute commenter, @Henrik, suggested that a good way to verify this was to look at the line size of the charging cable that runs from the charge port to the battery.
Good idea! We called Jack Rickard at EVTV since he has a torn down salvage Model 3 in his shop. We asked him what size the charging cable was. His answer was 3-aught wire size. In addition, we have a video from Ingineerix, which verifies that the Model 3 has a larger cable than Model S going to the battery from the charge port. (3-0 vs 2-0) You can see for yourself at 13 minutes into his teardown video.
We also got in touch with Ingineer at Tesla Motors club and he claims he has the manufacturer’s specs on that 3-0 cable that says it’s good for 430 amps (versus 525 amps in the Tesla/EPA document). Based on our calculations, 430 amps should give us an average charging power of 157 kW during the first half of the charge and an average charging rate of 626 MPH.
We need to add some qualifications to these numbers. Holding a constant 430 amps until 50% SOC probably won’t happen every time you pull into a Supercharger. These numbers are a best-case scenario. Even though the vehicle is capable, there may be other reasons why the Supercharger will cut back on power prior to 50%. Also, our numbers only apply to charging PRIOR to taper. Current Model 3 owners are seeing taper come in at around 50% SOC.
So yes, these numbers may be optimistic, but interesting food for thought, nonetheless. We will just have to wait and see.
HVACman and scottf200 contributed to this article
Just a question, is it 2-0 cabel also in new Model S and X with 100 kWh battery or is that fond on a car from 2015?
Supercharging is the game-changer between Tesla and all the other “Tesla Killer” manufacturers. 300+ mile range cars are good, being able to take them on a realistic road-trip is better. The I-Pace, Bolt, Mission-E/Taycan, new Nissan Leaf, all of VW’s future maybe cars, etc. are very cool- but the manufacturers stopped before finishing. The finish is the charging speed. Not sure why that’s complicated? Until another manufacturer comes up with an alternative to the Supercharging network besides Electrify America, then folks like me only have one real long-distance option. And for the price that we have to pay for the above mentioned cars, why would folks pay that much to limit themselves? Especially when the solution (Supercharging network) already exists?
There is nothing wrong with the slower charging as not everyone needs the fast charging. However, you are right, it will limit the market on those cars such that they will never sell as well, and in some cases might even require discounting.
The Taycan charges faster than any Tesla and has a charging network in the works. I would remove that from your list.
You are right about not everyone needing the fast charging.
However, anyone on a long-distance road trip will appreciate the increased charging ability.
While I appreciate your point about the Taycan, until the Porsche network is canvassed like the Supercharging network, it’s simply a limited location car (in my opinion). As I read it, Porsche is planning 500 stations, but I can’t find any timelines for when that network will be built out. The trade-off is the Porsche charges faster with more limited locations. With 300+ miles range, the Taycan has flexibility to wander a little to find its charger, 1/3 of which I read are supposed to be at Porsche dealerships with the rest along highway corridors. By that point, Tesla will have 2.5x as many Supercharging locations, so you get more travel options with slower charging speeds. While I own a Tesla right now, I like seeing legit competition popping up- especially on the charging side. Not only does it offer more manufacturer options to EV enthusiasts, but it validates the importance of charging speed for long-distance travel. In my opinion, EV enthusiasts, LOVE driving their cars, and not just around town.
The future’s wide open!
Tesla still isn’t finished with the Supercharger network, so exactly why Porsche gets knocked for not having a complete network on Day One even though they’ve already announced plans to build it, which is exactly what Tesla did for years before they actually showed up.
I don’t think Tesla will ever be finished with their Supercharging network. As many more thousands of vehicles get added to the roads each week the need for more chargers will only perpetually increase. And as of right now, the Supercharging network has 1300+ locations with over 10,000 stalls. And the big difference between Tesla and their Supercharging network of 5 years ago and Porsche of today is the fact that 5 years ago there were no other options that Tesla had to compete against.
If the Tesla Model 3 can use CCS 2.0 as well, the need for Tesla to roll out more Superchargers will reduce. Should Tesla decide to do the same for Model S and X in the future, they may not need that many more.
We can be pretty sure Tesla is going to continue building out the Supercharger network until such time as there is an alternative available in most areas which is as good or better. That will come eventually, as the number of plug-in EVs increases and the number of gasmobiles shrinks, but it’s not going to come in the near future. Almost certainly not in the next 5 years, and maybe not in the next 10.
As the Porsche has not hit the market yet, nobody knows for sure how fast it will charge in real life. Besides that, you are talking about a charging network that isn’t built, for something that isn’t on the market yet. Nothing wrong with being a Porsche fan at all, but you must have a very good crystal ball.
The most important feature of Tesla supercharging is the incentive to keep the network running well and keep the customers happy even if that means losing some money. The rest could care less if the chargers are clogged all the freaking time and customers pissed as long as they got their money from free chargers like Nissan, BMW, Maven (GM).
Some say new network from VW settlement will be different, but I don’t think so. Economics is the same; if some free charger throws a pile of money in their direction, they will capitulate, resistance is futile. That is true with all the network operators that doesn’t have a direct stake in car sales. You simply can’t compete against car manufacturer backed charging network.
Your point of reliability is valid and often forgotten.
I see you bit on a Bolt. Enjoying it? How is it compared to the Spark? Maybe post something on the forums so it doesn’t get lost here.
Thanks
An ICE or fuel cell car refuels at 3,000 – 6,000 mph, but I’ll still take the upgrade.
I have had some pretty slow pumps… although technically you are correct, once you hit maybe 500-1000 miles charge per hour it becomes irrelevant. The Taycan is there, and Model 3 Long Range is close enough. Most people spend maybe 1/3 of their time at the station actually filling their tank (guesstimate, but watch people at gas stations).
Nobody has a tank large enough to accommodate such refueling rates. It comes down to being able to refill in 5 min for ICE and about 15-30 min for BEV.
That’s a false equivalency since ice cars or fuel cell cars can’t refuel at home or at the office. The only advantage an ice or FCV have are for long trips.
Also your estimation of how far you can drive on average in a tanked vehicle is not accurate, nor is your comment even understandable since cars don’t go 3k-6k mph, maybe you mean mpt where t is tank, even still. the average tank of an ice is 12 gallons, average mileage 26 mpg.
I’m not a math person but those don’t add up to between 3k-6k miles.
Maybe you meant that on a full tank they can go 3-6 hundred miles.
Of the nonsensical comments you have made this one is by far the best of them.
Finally I would not bring up FCV as an example when you are trying to show superiority over evs in refueling times, since that is another false equivalency with ice, which can be refilled almost anywhere in a short time. FCV can’t do that and grouping them together with ice implies something they can do only in a very few places while gas stations are ubiquitous.
Again my admiration for you abilities. I mean usually in a comment a one can discern a grain of truth or sense, but yours contains neither of these in great abundance.
Not necessarily. I refuel at home and could at the office, just haven’t needed to. Gasoline delivery services are really amazing.
And how much are you paying for such service?
That’s really green. Burn some more gas to bring gas to your car that burns gas.
That’s making America great again LOL get with the program or else
Dude only comes here to stir the pot. You’re wasting your breath.
ffbj:
“That’s a false equivalency since ice cars or fuel cell cars can’t refuel at home or at the office. ”
They can actually, although it isn’t widespread – who needs it when refueling stations are on the way home. There is gas refueling startup in California. Hylium Industries has recently released mobile compressor-free LH2 refuelling station as well.
Charging at home or office is nice perk for people that have it available, but not for the half of the world population living in multi store buildings without electrified parking and no easy way to provide it.
Meanwhile Honda Clarity FC refuels from 0 to 366 miles in 2-4 minutes, or around 7000 mph, or Mach 10 speed. I don’t know what generation of Tesla cars will have charging wires rated for equivalent 2 megawatt electric power, not even mention batteries capable of accepting it 😉
Is it possible to fuel these ICEs at home?
Here, yes https://filld.com/
Keep that ICE!! For the low delivery charge price of $5-$10 per gasoline delivery, you, too, can pay 10x more to have all the convenience of at-home electric charging without the 30 second burden of walking a charging cord to your car! Plus, for only the extra cost of hundreds/thousands $ per year, you get the additional bonus of: timing belt replacements, gasket replacement(s), fuel and water pump replacements, spark plug/wire replacements, oil changes, transmission and radiator flushes, smog checks, hose replacements, etc. The best part you ask?? Many of those maintenance experiences happen randomly and unexpectedly, thereby adding to a full, exciting life of living with an unknown transportation budget!
I should reach out to Filld- that marketing campaign sells itself! (I’ve been watching Mad Men recently..)
H for FCEV costs $16.50/kg, so having gasoline delivered is cheaper while also having almost the convenience of EV. Of course, both are idiotic compared to EV, but relative to each other, gasoline is far better than FCEV.
Having gasoline delivered to your house, simply to make ICE more attractive is like having a VCR service that’s paid to show up to your house and push the ‘record’ button for you.
Or for the same money you could just charge your EV at home AND have someone come out and wash and detail your car every couple of weeks.
Life’s a thinking man’s game.
“Is it possible to fuel these ICEs at home?”
It is not wide spread but locally (Northern Calif.) there is a service which will refuel and/or detail your car for you on location which could be at home. They charge a premium for the service but it is available.
“An ICE or fuel cell car refuels at 3,000 – 6,000 mp”
I understand that in the USA LDV pumps are legally limited to 10 GPM which means a rate of 600 GPH. The average car gets 25 MPG so it refuels at about 15,000 MPH. What is relevant is a cars highway efficiency at higher highway speeds. More efficient ICE vehicles refuel at over 30,000 MPH.
If memory serves me correctly a GCR survey had 96% of respondents willing to wait 10 minutes to refuel and over 70% willing to wait 20 minutes. something along the lines of three out of four respondents typically drove 90-120 minutes before taking a break on long trips. Based on this info I infer that a recharge rate of 300 MPH is about the minimum for the general public to consider a vehicle for long distance travel. At about 600 MPH we have wide spread acceptance and Somewhere around 1,000 MPH it becomes largely irrelevant. This of course assumes availability of adequate recharge facilities.
What people will consider and what they would actually be happy with in practice are two different things. But that doesn’t change the reality that when people are buying a car they follow what they believe will be practical since they have no actual experience with charging.
I agree with your assessment of a comfortable cadence of around 120 minutes for breaks when travelling with multiple people and multiple bladders. We took a 480 mile trip recently in our Model 3 and we stopped 3 times for around 15 minutes for each stop and that was enough to get us to our destination with plenty charge left. There was no intentionally waiting for 15 minutes but rather that was the time it would take us to walk next door to Starbucks or whatever store to go to the bathroom or wait in line to get coffee and then walk back to the car.
Talking charge speed in MPH is a very bad habit, what is interesting is the effect in kW. It’s almost as stupid as MPGe. Having some future proofing in the design is smart though. It’s not like we will see 157 kW charging Model 3’s anytime soon but improved chemistry might take us there sometime in the future.
Miles charge per hour is all that matters to me as user. If I am driving across country I want to know how long I have to sit at the charger. If that is 120 kW or 200 kW, I don’t really care. This corrects for inefficient cars (like Mini PHEV is something around 50 MPGe, which is terrible and means it will charge about half as many miles range as something getting 100 MPGe)
The problematic part is it is not linear, so maybe time to reach a certain SoC (range) is more interesting. I want to know how long until I reach 200 mile range or something (dash computer could tell me)
I agree on this. Nobody thinks of it in this manner. A better metric is something like minutes to 300 miles.
I’d say minutes to 150 miles is much better. 2+ hours on the road at a time is plenty, even on gas.
Or perhaps minutes of charging needed to support driving until you need a bathroom break…?
That’s not entirely meant as a joke. Long trip considerations are dramatically different than local/charge-at-home issues, and include a lot of things easily overlooked compared to ICE scenarios.
Two vehicles charging at the same kW power rating does mean they feature the same range or mileage added per time charging… also ‘bad’ or ‘good’ is a sign for poor technical understanding.
Talking about poor technical understanding and not realizing how stupid MPH for charging is…. Charge power is absolute, range or mileage added are relative.
“Talking charge speed in MPH is a very bad habit, what is interesting is the effect in kW.”
Consumers don’t care about kW rates. They care about how many minutes they need to wait to refuel when they are in a hurry. Expressing the charge rate in MPH normalizes the efficiency of the vehicle with respect to time. Kw rates do not.
Don’t expect customers to be idiots, then they’ll continue to be idiots. Educated consumers care and understand how that is much more important since it’s not a relative number related to outside conditions.
Another reason to install a larger cable is to improve efficiency. Larger cables have less resistance per foot than smaller cables.
Pretty cool but Porsche is suggesting 500km/15 minutes=~1200 miles/hour for Taycan. Maybe some healthy competition will erode the long distance disadvantage BEVs have quicker than I thought. Hypercharging is also relevant for people without access to homecharging, who may not be interested if they have to spend more than say 15minutes/week at charging stations.
They won’t be interested either when they see the bill for 350kW charging session.
Have you seen the pricing for 350kW chargers? They are nuts…
Have you seen it? Link please….
Anyway, it’s too early in the 350KW games to tell where rates will end up. The fact that 350KW chargers can service 3 cars/hour, much more than current 50KW chargers should help drive cost down.
https://www.goingelectric.de/stromtankstellen/Deutschland/Berlin/Porsche-Zentrum-Berlin-Adlershof-Hermann-Dorner-Allee-98/21236/
-> Charging is for free.
https://www.goingelectric.de/stromtankstellen/Deutschland/Niederzissen/Autobahnraststaette-Brohltal-West-A61/28682/
-> As far I understand that, with the “EinfachStromLaden” contract (which works with 7289 chargers in Europe) you pay 0.02EUR/min (and nothing else) if you have a contract with them for domestic electricity delivery in Germany. Otherwise you pay 0.05EUR/min. So 0.02EUR/min are @350kW 0.0034EUR/kWh.
notting
Porsche said 400km in 15 min or 1600km per hour = 1000 miles
You’re right, my bad.
We don’t yet know the mileage standard given for the range promoted for the Taycan. Given that it was 2015, likely this is NEDC. So it’s really 220 miles of EPA range. And the 15 minutes is given for 80% charge. So that’s 176 miles in 15 minutes, or 704 miles per hour.
It seems like if there is anything the Model-3 is superior at, Tesla should be integrating those changes into their flagship products as well. So I wonder if the current Model-S and X have also had larger wires installed? Or is it that the battery chemistry on the 18650 cells can’t accept that much amperage?
AFAIK Model S/X are using older chemistry, and pack design so they can’t handle the charge rate.
Model 3 has better chemistry and better cooling design.
How it’s possible Hyundai Kona electric to have less consumption than Tesla model 3?
I don’t want to wait for answer till year 2019 when Bjorn Nyland will compare them in Europe.
Designed for efficiency vs performance.
Because Hyundai makes the most efficient drive-trains.
Hyundai was caught falsifying their mpgs on their ICE vehicles a few years back in the US. Real world I highly doubt their drive trains are more efficient.
On the EPA highway cycle, the Tesla Model 3 is slightly more efficient than the Ioniq even though it has a much heavier, much bigger battery pack.
For range, the biggest issue is highway efficiency at 65-80 mph, and the Model 3 is more efficient versus the competition as the speed increases. Matter of fact, at some point, the Model S actually beats the efficiency of some of the higher rated vehicles due to aerodynamics and the difference between the AC induction and PMAC motor efficiencies as rpms increase.
All the info I can find on the Kona says it isn’t. “Hyundai estimates its energy efficiency at 117 MPGe” The Model 3 is 130 MPGe.
Smaller car,smaller motor, inverter and everything else.
What would you expect?
The Kona is less efficient than the Model 3. Combined range is about 250 miles which results in 3.5 miles per kWh, or 285 Wh/mile. That’s slightly worse than a Bolt, do no, it won’t match a Model 3.
Progress on next gen batteries. With the next refresh, you’ll probably see similar gains for both the S and X.
I do wonder how much durability these next gen batteries have. The prior ones did quite well compared to rest of industry. Then again, the rest of industry doesn’t do a great job in capping SOC to 90% (mainly because of smaller batteries and they need the miles)
Random humor for a quiet Sunday morning:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxEClGh6Mus
Funniest thing was when he said iPace is a beaut. Let’s see how “beaut” it’ll be when it’s waiting hours for 8+ free charging EV tapered to hell in 2 handle DCFC site.
You forgot to mention the joy of being comfortably situated in a lovely Walmart parking lot…patiently waiting “like forever”, for your EVentual turn to DC FC your “JAG”!
Main reason the 3 charges faster is because it is way more efficient than the S and especially X. Something approaching 30-40% more efficient on the road compared to the X.
The 3 charges at about the same speed.
Yes, but that “same speed” gets you more range, because the 3 uses less energy/mile.
Almost makes it tempting to trade in the Bolt for a Model 3, eh?
Exactly. It has a highway rating of 120 mpge. Theoretically if you had an EV with a 240 mpge rating then it would take half the time of the Model 3 to charge. Or the same amount of time with a charger that charged at around 55 kW.
157 Kw. What is that? A child’s toy?
GO TESLA GO DESTROY DIRTY GAS GUZZLERS AND DIESELS LOL CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP FOLKS thanks co2.earth
George you are over-thinking the problem here. I think its a good thing that Tesla is finally using a reasonably sized cable to their connectors. A single conductor in free air at a 90 deg C rating (certainly, the terminations are rated at no more than this) is good for 310 amperes. Now, if the wiring is in somewhat of an enclosed area (to prevent it from salt spray while driving, etc) then it most certainly is *NOT* in free air. And current day superchargers hit this current rate already.
Another thing :
1). Carpenters always call carbide drill bits MASONARY bits, when the actual word is ‘Masonry’.
2). The big expert minimum wage help at the big box stores call this wire 3-aught, (meaning ‘anything’) or 3-ought (meaning I should do something), when the term 3/0 or 000 simply means 3 naught, or naught, naught, naught, as any Brit can tell you.
Didn’t you ever watch the Beverly Hillbillies? You don’t remember Jethro Bodine – Secret Agent Double-Naught Seven (007)?