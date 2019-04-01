Tesla Model 3 On Supercharger V3: Here Are The Charging Specs

32 M BY MARK KANE

Model 3 can replenish more than 10 miles of range in one minute

The Tesla Model 3 is the first production electric car to be able charge at up to 250 kW using V3 Superchargers recently introduced by Tesla.

One of the owners recently tested the V3 Supercharging and according to his report on reddit, the Model 3 state-of-charge (SOC) increased from 9% to 90% in just 35 minutes! Initial charging power was 255 kW.

“It quickly jumped to 255kW just seconds with plugged in. Stayed for 15% and tamper kicked in. after just 4 minutes and SoC reached 23%, the power reduced to 177kW. then goes down like last time.”

Here’s the more detailed outcome:

9% – 23% in just 4 minutes (average 11 miles/minute or 651 mph)

9% – 50% = 12 minutes (average of 10.6 miles/minute or 636 mph)

9% – 60% = 15 minutes (average of 10.5 miles/minute or 632 mph)

9% – 70% = 19 minutes (average of 10 miles/minute or 600 mph)

9% – 80% = 25 minutes (average of 8.8 miles/minute or 528 mph)

9% – 90% = 35 minutes (average of 7.2 miles/minute or 430 mph)

14% in 4 minutes in the bottom part of the SOC would translate into 43.4 miles from 310 miles of range or close to 11 miles per minute (651 mph).

Tesla says that the Long Range Model 3 should be able to replenish the range (at peak efficiency) for 75 miles in 5 minutes. The peak charging speed would result in 1,000 miles per hour, but it’s just in a narrow SOC window at favorable conditions (warmed up battery).

The Model S and Model X are not allowed to use such high power levels, but through a new software update, together with Model 3, will be able to charge at up to 145 kW from current V2 Superchargers (which are unlocked from 120 kW).

About Supercharging V3:

New architecture of chargers

1 MW power cabinet, which can support up to 250 kW per car (four stalls per power cabinet)

no power sharing between the Superchargers (previously two stalls shared 120 kW of power)

cuts charging time by up to 50% (when battery is warm up)

expected typical charging time to drop to around 15 minutes

expected to serve more than twice the number of customers per hour (than V2)

The V3 launch was accompanied with new On-Route Battery Warmup feature:

“New Supercharging infrastructure isn’t the only way we are improving our customers’ charging experience. Beginning this week, Tesla is rolling out a new feature called On-Route Battery Warmup. Now, whenever you navigate to a Supercharger station, your vehicle will intelligently heat the battery to ensure you arrive at the optimal temperature to charge, reducing average charge times for owners by 25%.”

Source: Teslarati, reddit.com