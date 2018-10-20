Tesla Model 3 Pricing Info & Range Rating Released For Europe
Tesla released the Model 3 configurator for Europe, promises a 544-kilometer WLTP range.
Finally, there is some great news for all the European Model 3 reservation holders and all the people in Europe interested in the Tesla Model 3. With several sources citing the same information, it seems that the U.S carmaker has not only released the Model 3 configurator for most countries in Western Europe but also, a highly likely February 2019 delivery date is rumored.
According to Electrek, the information revealed lists a German starting price tag of 57,900 euro for the Model 3 Long Range, while 68,600 euro is the base price for the range-topping, Tesla Model 3 Performance. Furthermore, it looks like the same delivery strategy that’s been deployed in the U.S – first long range / performance, then everything else – will be used with the Model 3 in Europe as well.
In comparison, the new BMW G30 330i starts at 44,950 euro, putting the Tesla way above its price wise. While this may be a problem for somebody doing cold, hard math, for anyone that already put a deposit for a Model 3 and has been waiting for it for months, this won’t be the deciding factor. However, even if you pushed the new BMW 3 Series to a range-topping configuration with the same engine (just below the M3, naturally), it still won’t get much over 50,000 euros. And for close to 9,000 euros in savings when compared to the Model 3 range-topping prices (with the current gas prices set at around 1,35 euro per liter), you can do over 80,000 kilometers before you even get to the same price tag you need for a Model 3.
However, the Model 3 brings on its own eco-friendly aspect, a bit more performance off the line and autonomous driving. Certainly, that won’t mean much for anyone doing the calculation, but the Model 3 does provide some impressive range and cost-benefit advantages. For example, the WLTP ranges are specified for the AWD long-range version and the Performance version with 544 kilometers (338 miles) for the LR, and 530 kilometers (329 miles) for the Performance. If you trace back to the 310 miles (530 kilometers) of range quote by Tesla in the US, you can clearly see that the number was way conservative, particularly for the RWD version.
Overall, this is great news for reservation holders. While, according to currently released information, most of them can expect their vehicle to cost around 60,000 euros as the base price, getting their vehicles after months and months of waiting is a really promising situation. However, while we all can see the clear advantages of Tesla, with current fuel price trends and the overall arrival of several ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) models from BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi, we feel that sales of this highly appealing vehicle will be good, but not that great right off the bat.
Source: Electrek
27 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Pricing Info & Range Rating Released For Europe"
Just received my invitation to order. I think I’ll wait to see what the midrange and “standard” range (long, medium, and… standard..?!?) is going to cost.
I’ve got thinking to do…
It looks like pricing doesn’t match US pricing. When I convert the price to Euros, add 10% tariff, add VAT and maybe 1k for shipping I get to higher prices than those that were just announced. Anyone who can explain, maybe I’m doing it wrong…
I believe Tesla does some European assembly so they may not be subject to 10% tariff.
At least this was mentioned here for the ModS and X.
Yes, Model S & X are finalized in Tilburg, Netherlands, but I don’t think it will be the case for Model 3.
They’re expanding their facilities in the Netherlands. I expect it’s exactly for that reason.
What country? How much? Do you have to send in some amount? Is it refundable? How much must you send?
are you a Tesla owner?
Surprised i get thumbs down. I just want to know if invites are for non-Tesla owners also. Neither me nor my dad have gotten the invite and my dad was in line the first day.
Anyone knows?
I remember the good old days when you could buy the Model S 60 for about 65,000€ in Germany.
But I guess the base Model 3 will be around 41k, so there will be cheapish options eventually.
“a German starting price tag of 57,900 euro for the Model 3 Long Range, while 68,600 euro is the base price for the range-topping, Tesla Model 3 Performance.”
Prices for customers in The Netherlands:
€ 58,800.- for the Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor All Wheel Drive
€ 69,700.- for the Tesla Model 3 Performance version
Higher price makes sense since there are incentives available. So Tesla can make higher profit per car.
You clearly don’t live in Germany 😉 The 4000€ available there aren’t changing anyone’s mind or making big profits for Tesla. Anyway, a good number of people in the States can get over $10000 off any decent EV; I’m not aware of anywhere in Europe with subsidies as generous as that.
7500€ in Slovenia comes close, plus it’s a rebate not a tax credit, which makes it better. However, given the long waiting lists to get a car, we don’t see the kind of discounts that Americans can negotiate for a car that’s sitting in a dealer’s lot.
Prices are very high. These are luxury prices.
They look good to me, when the $35K model comes out, it shouldn’t cost more than 40K Euros, that isn’t bad at all.
Actually, it will most likely cost more than 40k. Given that the 49k$ LR PUP will cost 58k€ (in Germany at least), applying the same ratio to the 35k$ base model 3 gives a EU cost close to 42k€. It is also not clear if this includes the delivery fee.
For me, it’s going to be a tough decision between the base model 3 and next year’s Ioniq with a larger battery. Sure, the Tesla is a better car, but most of the things that it is better at I don’t really care about, such as performance and handling. I love its minimalist aesthetic, but I can’t really justify spending 7k€ more (plus higher insurance on a performance car) just for the looks.
If the base model 3 really did cost less than 40k€, this would be a much easier decision.
AFAIK €58K is for LR + PUP + AWD (RWD LR is not being offered), so there should not be much of a difference versus US prices + VAT + exchange rate etc.
Maybe because Tesla is in the luxury/sport segment?
Is this including the PUP package?
Yes.
How many more Euros for a paint color other than black?
Electrek has an article where they gave the price for each paint option in each European country.
I see you’re not aware of how BMW prices its cars.
You can usually add $10,000 to $20,000 to get the standard equipment you’d get in a Subaru for example. You really have to compare base price plus feature parity to get a true price comparison.
Yes, and another point is to not look at list pricing, everyone gets a discount, how much, check here: apl.de
What? New subarus don’t even come standard with automatic climate control, let alone big screen navigation or cruise control plus a lot of the safety assistance the 3 series comes standard with. Please tell me what standard equipment a new Subaru has that a new 3 series hasn’t?
Contrary to the standard legacy auto’s approach to complaints, ignore them, give people the runaround, Tesla uses complaints are mostly responded to and are used by Tesla as free crowd sourcing to improve their vehicles.
Detractors refer to it as Beta Testing, and since nothings perfect that’s technically correct, though if you continually improving aspects of the car, owners will appreciate being heard, and they will develop amicable feelings towards the company, as intrinsically we all want to be heard, noticed, feel we have some significance, and owning a Tesla gives you some significance, and Tesla tries to reinforce that attitude.
This is when things will get very real for ‘old auto’.
Bring out the popcorn, sit back, relax and enjoy them speeding up the timelines for their EVs and battery production.
Thank you so much Tesla.