Tesla Model 3 Orders Now Open To General Public In Europe & China
Tesla Model 3 is ready for order in 14 countries in Europe
Tesla announced today that the Model 3 configurator has been opened in Europe (left-hand drive countries) for all customers.
Reservation holders had the opportunity to configure the cars and place orders several weeks earlier than the general public.
Countries in Europe (14) where Tesla Model 3 is available:
Orders are accepted already in China too. Later this year Tesla will expand to right-hand drive markets.
At first, only top of the line versions are to be offered – Long Range All-Wheel Drive and Performance – as Tesla’s priority is to sell as many AWD Model 3 as only possible, which is the most profitable and handy from a production standpoint.
Opening the orders book for the general public suggest also that the number of orders for AWD cars wasn’t that big in comparison to current production capacity.
— Tesla (@Tesla) January 4, 2019
Tesla Model 3 deliveries in Europe per quarter in 2019:
Q1 2019: 20,000
Q2 2019: 30,000
Q3 2019: 40,000
Q4 2019: 50,000
I’m thinking the opposite. Push hard for top spec models in Europe now that US has somewhat satisfied demand, and shift back to US deliveries once the SR variant is made available.
Well that’s great for people who want to order one.
Curious situation for reservation holders. Will new orders get ahead of some reservation holders, maybe due to regional delivery strategy? Seems strange that we don’t see a few months of deliverying to reservation holders before the general pop gets invited.
Can anyone outside of N/A post their predicted delivery time for a new order (or reservation turned into an order)?