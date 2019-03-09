Tesla Model 3 In #2 Spot Among EVs In First Month Of Sales In France
But will the Model 3 be able to challenge the Renault ZOE?
Plug-in electric car sales in France increased in February by 27% year-over-year to 4,825. 4,160 of them were passenger plug-ins, which took 2.4% of all new passenger car registrations.
The hottest segment of the plug-in market were all-electric cars, which last month was strengthened by the Tesla Model 3.
- Passenger BEVs: 2,879 registrations (up 39%) at 1.7% market share
- Passenger PHEVs: 1,281 registrations (up 18%) at 0.7% market share
- Light commercial BEVs: 665 registrations (up 4%)
- Total: 4,825
Plug-in car sales in France – February 2019
Renault ZOE, of course, remains the best-selling EV in France with 1,197 registrations but the aforementioned Model 3 the took second spot right at the start of volume deliveries with 401 registrations (14% of new passenger BEVs).
Nissan LEAF noted typical 326 registrations, so our attention was attracted to the Kia Niro EV, which had 253.
Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations were provided by L’Avere-France:
Passenger BEVs
Commercial BEVs
Passenger PHEVs
5 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 In #2 Spot Among EVs In First Month Of Sales In France"
So, in “Month 1”, the Model 3 hit 33% if the Leader, the Renault Zoe, beat the Leaf & Niro! Let’s see if it takes more than 3 Months to make Top Spot? (33% x 3 Months to 100%!)
I wonder what the average selling price is of TM3 vis a vis Renault Zoe
By March Tesla will rule as number 1 BEV seller in any European country. Will be interesting to see who will lose out to Tesla sales. Will it be other ICE vehicles or other BEVS?
Tempered with the knowledge that Tesla didn’t begin deliveries of model 3 until Feb 10-12th
TIP – New Model S Photo? ————————– https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-03-08/tesla-bull-left-shares-photo-of-what-he-says-is-the-new-model-s