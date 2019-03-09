Tesla Model 3 In #2 Spot Among EVs In First Month Of Sales In France

1 H BY MARK KANE

But will the Model 3 be able to challenge the Renault ZOE?

Plug-in electric car sales in France increased in February by 27% year-over-year to 4,825. 4,160 of them were passenger plug-ins, which took 2.4% of all new passenger car registrations.

The hottest segment of the plug-in market were all-electric cars, which last month was strengthened by the Tesla Model 3.

Passenger BEVs: 2,879 registrations (up 39%) at 1.7% market share

registrations (up 39%) at market share Passenger PHEVs: 1,281 registrations (up 18%) at 0.7% market share

registrations (up 18%) at market share Light commercial BEVs: 665 registrations (up 4%)

registrations (up 4%) Total: 4,825

Plug-in car sales in France – February 2019

Renault ZOE, of course, remains the best-selling EV in France with 1,197 registrations but the aforementioned Model 3 the took second spot right at the start of volume deliveries with 401 registrations (14% of new passenger BEVs).

Nissan LEAF noted typical 326 registrations, so our attention was attracted to the Kia Niro EV, which had 253.

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations were provided by L’Avere-France:

Passenger BEVs

Commercial BEVs

Passenger PHEVs