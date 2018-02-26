Tesla Model 3 Day 1 Reservation Holders To Get Diecast Replicas Of Car
15 hours ago by Steven Loveday 43Comments
People have been waiting about two years for CEO Elon Musk’s promised “something special” for early Tesla Model 3 reservation holders, and now we know what it will be.
Anyone that follows Tesla and CEO Elon Musk knows that he’s been talking about a special gift for early (specifically, day one) reservation holders for some time. There have been plenty of questions over time asking what will these early adopters get as an exclusive gift?
Related – Musk Still Working On Something Special Tesla Model 3 Reservation Holders
Though deliveries began about seven months ago, there has been no official talk of the gift, aside from the fact that it’s still going to happen. However, there’s been a ton of speculation. A Franz-signed copy of original Model 3 design sketches, free Supercharging, a free Boring Company “safe” flamethrower, invite to an upcoming reveal event, etc. etc. The list could honestly go on and on and on.
Nope, none of the above seem to be the case. A recent Model 3 Owners Club Twitter thread stated:
My source,who’s been accurate in the past, informed me of the “special something” for those who waited in line. I won’t reveal what it is (going keep it a surprise 😁) but it’s nothing grandiose like free Supercharging. A nice token of appreciation is all I will say 👍🏻❤️
— Model 3 Owners Club (@Model3Owners) February 25, 2018
Well, we all know that when a Tweet like that goes live and gets traction, people start talking and digging. Of course, these signature reservation-holders deserve to know what they might be getting, especially after all this time has passed. And, it can’t be kept a secret forever. Hence, Redditors grabbed it up and it seems we have some confirmation:
So, there it is. It appears as though day-one reservation-holders may get an exclusive Hotwheels/Matchbox car version of the Tesla Model 3, which may be eventually worth some big bucks someday.
Source: Twitter and Reddit via Electrek
43 responses to "Tesla Model 3 Day 1 Reservation Holders To Get Diecast Replicas Of Car"
A toy car?
Personally I would prefer either dual onboard chargers or another HPWC.
Toy car……..LMAO
You seriously thought Tesla was going to give away something that costs $500 or more to well over 100,000 people? And then you’re hostile when they don’t?
It’s a free gift. They didn’t have to give anyone jack crap. Jesus…
Where in the heck in that post was he being hostile?
I have to admit, I was kind of along the same lines. Hey, thanks for the interest free $1,000 loan!! Here’s your Hot Wheel car as a thank you.
I didn’t think they were going to give them a dual motor for free or anything but how about $50 free SC charging for the first year or something. I mean that at least offsets the interest they saved 😀
Ingrates….
Damn…I only get a dollar a month or so in interest for keeping $20000 in my checking account.
Dude you are disgusting. As others have said they don’t owe us anything. I appreciate the recognition and the effort. I will proudly display it in my office at home and bring it out to play when my grand kids come over.
I’d love to have a nice diecast model 3 – but hopefully not the matchbox crap.
Hey! Matchbox cars used to be high quality.
I had a large collection when I was a kid. I would probably be depressed to find out what that is worth today 🙁
If you had at least a few of the rare matchbox collectibles, you would be well on your way to putting down many $1000. Model 3 reservation deposits. Some $ 0.48 (1960s $) matchbox vehicles, have appreciated up to $ 9k at auction.
He should have given out the toy car on the promised delivery date. That way it could’ve been reported that the model 3s arrived “Right on time”
Yeah, that was a good one. I hear there were problems in the paint department.
Unfortunately, Trump’s EPA head, Scott Pruitt, has announced that any die cast models will count toward the fed tax credit 200K limit. The die cast cars will have to wait until after the final draw down on fed tax credits.
😉
“Diecast model” could be something crappy like a Hot Wheels car (altho I collected those as a kid, so what do I know?) or it could be something very nicely detailed.
I’m guessing more towards the low end, though. Tesla is probably not gonna hand out highly detailed models which would retail for hundreds of dollars apiece just as a “thank you” to thousands of customers.
https://img.etsystatic.com/il/9b3348/1381317737/il_570xN.1381317737_77qz.jpg
A “Tesla Model S” thumb drive
Lol you know… from now on when people ask me “How do your charge your EV?”
“I charge it by plugging it in every night just like my cell phone! You can install an L2 adapter, a typical wall outlet, or in a pinch a standard USB 3.0 port.” Then send them that picture.
Toy Yoda
Well that certainly makes all the delays worthwhile! Lol
“You won’t be getting your real Model 3 anytime soon, so here’s a diecast to tide you over.”
The die is cast.
Yes, but unfortunately it doesn’t make your OC, serial anti-Tesla trolling/FUD worthwhile!
Hey Bro isn’t it sad that there are more people interested in a die cast of the model 3 than there is of the real bolt?
Gee, maybe I won’t cancel after all…
LMAO
Since there was no delivery date when I preordered my Model 3 there is no “delay” for me, I will be pleased to receive this gift this year and a full size car next year.
Furthermore it seems that all US people who preorder *today* will be able to configure their car before me (European) who ordered on “day one”. But I do not complain since my present car works well and will for many years. Furthermore my Model 3 will be AWD and probably with a few improvements. I really do not understand all this people traumatized by waiting. If it is so painful to wait 2+ years why not buying a car in stock rather than one not even in production ?
I don’t think I’d hold my breath to get it before (1) taking delivery of your new car, or at the very least (2) converting your reservation into a non-refundable order.
I thought the free gift was the nice sketch that was already mailed out to the people who waited in line. I don’t need anything else.
I thought the same thing too.
Maybe this is a “here’s a die cast toy, my bad for taking so long….” kind of thing.
The diecast car is the good news.
The bad news is that is all you get, and you paid $1000 for a diecast car.
You just can’t make some people happy.
Nice!
Sadly I’m not a day 1 reservation holder, but I’m gonna have to get one of these to go next to my Bolt EV and Volt die cast models. 🙂
I’m a day so far back reservation holder where 2020 is my purchase date. Get all them bugs out!!!
😛
I would love for it to be a 1:18 scale diecast. I have that scale model size for each of my four previous cars.
I’d even just take a 1:1 scale diecast now…
Here is your toy car. Now go to your room and be quiet while playing with it! It is exclusive toy, nobody else have it. After all, it was $1000 bucks!
So, nothing for the day 2 reservation?
Both paid $1000 pretty quickly.
You actually had to wait in line. Sorry.
“No good deed goes unpunished.” — Clare Boothe Luce
The specific quote from Musk was, as I recall, “Something nice for those who waited in line.”
Did you wait in line on Day 2? I’m guessing not.
St. Elon bringing the Bling!
I hope us wanna B Model Y (day 1) reservation holder and line waiters, will get at least some of the same Tesla diecast LUV!
Mike got a cookie, so I should too!
This is why we can’t have nice things.
BREAKING NEWS ALERT
Tesla haters can get free rides on all future falcon 9 launches.
I don’t want a toy. Stop wasting time and produce my car.
St. Elon says,”Take the damn toy already, and with all of your sniveling, it’s to the back of the line with the likes of you!”
Your now Model 3 Reservation holder
# 501,999.
Who says Tesla doesn’t advertise? It’s a great strategy. In fact, I like it so much that all the Christmas presents I will give this year will be bobbleheads of myself.
Hey six will those Christmas presents go to your imaginary friends just like your imaginary Tesla’s?
Then again a bobblehead is about the perfect way to describe a fudd like yourself.
A power bank in the shape of the Model 3 would be useful and looking nice on the desk. A 1:1 Model 3 at full price is even better – I can’t wait any longer (there were something like 700+ orders/deposits before me at the line in SJ store).