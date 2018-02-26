Tesla Model 3 Day 1 Reservation Holders To Get Diecast Replicas Of Car

15 hours ago by Steven Loveday 43

red model 3 parked

MKBHD Gets Behind The Wheel Of The Tesla Model 3 For His Second Time

People have been waiting about two years for CEO Elon Musk’s promised “something special” for early Tesla Model 3 reservation holders, and now we know what it will be.

Anyone that follows Tesla and CEO Elon Musk knows that he’s been talking about a special gift for early (specifically, day one) reservation holders for some time. There have been plenty of questions over time asking what will these early adopters get as an exclusive gift?

Related – Musk Still Working On Something Special Tesla Model 3 Reservation Holders

Though deliveries began about seven months ago, there has been no official talk of the gift, aside from the fact that it’s still going to happen. However, there’s been a ton of speculation. A Franz-signed copy of original Model 3 design sketches, free Supercharging, a free Boring Company “safe” flamethrower, invite to an upcoming reveal event, etc. etc. The list could honestly go on and on and on.

Nope, none of the above seem to be the case. A recent Model 3 Owners Club Twitter thread stated:

Well, we all know that when a Tweet like that goes live and gets traction, people start talking and digging. Of course, these signature reservation-holders deserve to know what they might be getting, especially after all this time has passed. And, it can’t be kept a secret forever. Hence, Redditors grabbed it up and it seems we have some confirmation:

Comment from discussion ImTheRealDBCooper’s comment from discussion "M3OC claims to know what the "special something" is for line waiters. Let the speculation begin…".

So, there it is. It appears as though day-one reservation-holders may get an exclusive Hotwheels/Matchbox car version of the Tesla Model 3, which may be eventually worth some big bucks someday.

Source: Twitter and Reddit via Electrek

Tags: ,

43 responses to "Tesla Model 3 Day 1 Reservation Holders To Get Diecast Replicas Of Car"

  1. (⌐■_■) Trollnonymous says:
    February 26, 2018 at 11:34 am

    A toy car?

    Personally I would prefer either dual onboard chargers or another HPWC.

    Toy car……..LMAO

    Reply
    1. Kyuu says:
      February 26, 2018 at 2:13 pm

      You seriously thought Tesla was going to give away something that costs $500 or more to well over 100,000 people? And then you’re hostile when they don’t?

      It’s a free gift. They didn’t have to give anyone jack crap. Jesus…

      Reply
      1. DJ says:
        February 26, 2018 at 2:20 pm

        Where in the heck in that post was he being hostile?

        I have to admit, I was kind of along the same lines. Hey, thanks for the interest free $1,000 loan!! Here’s your Hot Wheel car as a thank you.

        I didn’t think they were going to give them a dual motor for free or anything but how about $50 free SC charging for the first year or something. I mean that at least offsets the interest they saved 😀

        Reply
        1. ST says:
          February 26, 2018 at 4:46 pm

          Ingrates….

          Reply
        2. Warren says:
          February 26, 2018 at 6:37 pm

          Damn…I only get a dollar a month or so in interest for keeping $20000 in my checking account.

          Reply
    2. Bryan says:
      February 26, 2018 at 6:33 pm

      Dude you are disgusting. As others have said they don’t owe us anything. I appreciate the recognition and the effort. I will proudly display it in my office at home and bring it out to play when my grand kids come over.

      Reply
  2. Bernhard says:
    February 26, 2018 at 11:42 am

    I’d love to have a nice diecast model 3 – but hopefully not the matchbox crap.

    Reply
    1. scott franco says:
      February 26, 2018 at 2:28 pm

      Hey! Matchbox cars used to be high quality.

      I had a large collection when I was a kid. I would probably be depressed to find out what that is worth today 🙁

      Reply
      1. William says:
        February 26, 2018 at 7:44 pm

        If you had at least a few of the rare matchbox collectibles, you would be well on your way to putting down many $1000. Model 3 reservation deposits. Some $ 0.48 (1960s $) matchbox vehicles, have appreciated up to $ 9k at auction.

        Reply
  3. Kevin Z says:
    February 26, 2018 at 11:43 am

    He should have given out the toy car on the promised delivery date. That way it could’ve been reported that the model 3s arrived “Right on time”

    Reply
    1. ffbj says:
      February 26, 2018 at 12:52 pm

      Yeah, that was a good one. I hear there were problems in the paint department.

      Reply
    2. Unplugged says:
      February 27, 2018 at 1:45 am

      Unfortunately, Trump’s EPA head, Scott Pruitt, has announced that any die cast models will count toward the fed tax credit 200K limit. The die cast cars will have to wait until after the final draw down on fed tax credits.

      😉

      Reply
  4. Pushmi-Pullyu says:
    February 26, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    “Diecast model” could be something crappy like a Hot Wheels car (altho I collected those as a kid, so what do I know?) or it could be something very nicely detailed.
    I’m guessing more towards the low end, though. Tesla is probably not gonna hand out highly detailed models which would retail for hundreds of dollars apiece just as a “thank you” to thousands of customers.

    https://img.etsystatic.com/il/9b3348/1381317737/il_570xN.1381317737_77qz.jpg
    A “Tesla Model S” thumb drive

    Reply
    1. WadeTyhon says:
      February 26, 2018 at 3:42 pm

      Lol you know… from now on when people ask me “How do your charge your EV?”

      “I charge it by plugging it in every night just like my cell phone! You can install an L2 adapter, a typical wall outlet, or in a pinch a standard USB 3.0 port.” Then send them that picture.

      Reply
    2. Tom says:
      February 26, 2018 at 3:58 pm

      Toy Yoda

      Reply
  5. bro1999 says:
    February 26, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    Well that certainly makes all the delays worthwhile! Lol

    “You won’t be getting your real Model 3 anytime soon, so here’s a diecast to tide you over.”

    Reply
    1. ffbj says:
      February 26, 2018 at 12:55 pm

      The die is cast.

      Reply
    2. Get Real says:
      February 26, 2018 at 4:16 pm

      Yes, but unfortunately it doesn’t make your OC, serial anti-Tesla trolling/FUD worthwhile!

      Reply
    3. Recoil says:
      February 27, 2018 at 2:35 am

      Hey Bro isn’t it sad that there are more people interested in a die cast of the model 3 than there is of the real bolt?

      Reply
  6. Murrysville EV says:
    February 26, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    Gee, maybe I won’t cancel after all…

    Reply
    1. (⌐■_■) Trollnonymous says:
      February 26, 2018 at 1:42 pm

      LMAO

      Reply
  7. Didier says:
    February 26, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    Since there was no delivery date when I preordered my Model 3 there is no “delay” for me, I will be pleased to receive this gift this year and a full size car next year.

    Furthermore it seems that all US people who preorder *today* will be able to configure their car before me (European) who ordered on “day one”. But I do not complain since my present car works well and will for many years. Furthermore my Model 3 will be AWD and probably with a few improvements. I really do not understand all this people traumatized by waiting. If it is so painful to wait 2+ years why not buying a car in stock rather than one not even in production ?

    Reply
    1. Mark C says:
      February 26, 2018 at 1:37 pm

      I don’t think I’d hold my breath to get it before (1) taking delivery of your new car, or at the very least (2) converting your reservation into a non-refundable order.

      Reply
  8. CarGuy says:
    February 26, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    I thought the free gift was the nice sketch that was already mailed out to the people who waited in line. I don’t need anything else.

    Reply
    1. (⌐■_■) Trollnonymous says:
      February 26, 2018 at 4:49 pm

      I thought the same thing too.
      Maybe this is a “here’s a die cast toy, my bad for taking so long….” kind of thing.

      Reply
  9. scott franco says:
    February 26, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    The diecast car is the good news.

    The bad news is that is all you get, and you paid $1000 for a diecast car.

    Reply
  10. TM says:
    February 26, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    You just can’t make some people happy.

    Reply
  11. WadeTyhon says:
    February 26, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    Nice!

    Sadly I’m not a day 1 reservation holder, but I’m gonna have to get one of these to go next to my Bolt EV and Volt die cast models. 🙂

    Reply
    1. (⌐■_■) Trollnonymous says:
      February 26, 2018 at 4:15 pm

      I’m a day so far back reservation holder where 2020 is my purchase date. Get all them bugs out!!!

      😛

      Reply
  12. MTN Ranger says:
    February 26, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    I would love for it to be a 1:18 scale diecast. I have that scale model size for each of my four previous cars.

    Reply
  13. bebe says:
    February 26, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    I’d even just take a 1:1 scale diecast now…

    Reply
  14. Elron says:
    February 26, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    Here is your toy car. Now go to your room and be quiet while playing with it! It is exclusive toy, nobody else have it. After all, it was $1000 bucks!

    Reply
  15. ModernMarvelFan says:
    February 26, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    So, nothing for the day 2 reservation?

    Both paid $1000 pretty quickly.

    Reply
    1. CarGuy says:
      February 26, 2018 at 6:39 pm

      You actually had to wait in line. Sorry.

      Reply
    2. Pushmi-Pullyu says:
      February 26, 2018 at 8:26 pm

      “No good deed goes unpunished.” — Clare Boothe Luce

      The specific quote from Musk was, as I recall, “Something nice for those who waited in line.”

      Did you wait in line on Day 2? I’m guessing not.

      Reply
  16. William says:
    February 26, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    St. Elon bringing the Bling!
    I hope us wanna B Model Y (day 1) reservation holder and line waiters, will get at least some of the same Tesla diecast LUV!

    Reply
    1. Pushmi-Pullyu says:
      February 26, 2018 at 8:29 pm

      Mike got a cookie, so I should too!

      This is why we can’t have nice things.

      Reply
  17. Mister G says:
    February 26, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    BREAKING NEWS ALERT

    Tesla haters can get free rides on all future falcon 9 launches.

    Reply
  18. michael says:
    February 26, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    I don’t want a toy. Stop wasting time and produce my car.

    Reply
    1. William says:
      February 26, 2018 at 8:56 pm

      St. Elon says,”Take the damn toy already, and with all of your sniveling, it’s to the back of the line with the likes of you!”

      Your now Model 3 Reservation holder
      # 501,999.

      Reply
  19. Six Electrics says:
    February 26, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    Who says Tesla doesn’t advertise? It’s a great strategy. In fact, I like it so much that all the Christmas presents I will give this year will be bobbleheads of myself.

    Reply
    1. Recoil says:
      February 27, 2018 at 2:38 am

      Hey six will those Christmas presents go to your imaginary friends just like your imaginary Tesla’s?

      Then again a bobblehead is about the perfect way to describe a fudd like yourself.

      Reply
  20. Henry says:
    February 27, 2018 at 1:52 am

    A power bank in the shape of the Model 3 would be useful and looking nice on the desk. A 1:1 Model 3 at full price is even better – I can’t wait any longer (there were something like 700+ orders/deposits before me at the line in SJ store).

    Reply

Leave a Reply