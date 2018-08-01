People Will Pay More For A Tesla Model 3 Due To The ‘Tesla Stretch’
The Tesla Model 3 is turning out to be an electric car that’s seducing car buyers across multiple market segments. According to CleanTechnica, “45% of current electric car drivers plan to buy a Tesla next.” Okay, that’s understandable. Non-Tesla EV drivers might be interested in a Tesla. That said, it’s extraordinary how many gas-powered car owners, from vastly different auto segments, are transitioning to Teslas.
*This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Matt Pressman. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.
Above: Tesla’s Model 3 (Image: CleanTechnica)
Bloomberg reports, “When Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk first revealed the Model 3 at a late-night party in March 2016, the vehicle was expected to compete in the premium sedan market against the likes of Audi, BMW, Lexus and Mercedes. Instead, owners of mass market cars like the Honda Accord and Toyota Prius are opening their wallets for the sedan, signaling that the vehicle is pushing Tesla beyond its luxury niche and more into the mainstream.”
“For Earl Banning, getting behind the wheel of a Tesla meant spending more than he ever had on a car. The 43-year-old Air Force neuropsychologist from Dayton, Ohio, ponied up $54,000 for a Model 3, figuring he would save on gas and keep the car for a long time. It was almost double what he had previously paid for a fully loaded Honda Accord,” reports Bloomberg.
Above: The most common cars traded in for a Model 3 according to Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk (Chart: Bloomberg)
Banning says, “I call it the Tesla Stretch — everyone I’ve met who owns a Model 3 is willing to spend more to get into a Model 3.” For example, a former Nissan Altima owner, 36-year-old Eric Snapat, spent nearly $60,000 on his new Tesla. And 26-year-old Robert Preston actually charges $155 a day to rent out his Tesla on Turo to help pay for his new Model 3. “Every weekend I have someone renting it,” Preston said.
“Tesla recently said that more than half the trade-ins for the Model 3 were from vehicles priced below $35,000. And there are signs that the sedan’s popularity is adding [some] pressure on rival carmakers… In October, sales of cars such as the Accord and Prius continued to slip as deliveries of the Model 3 ramped up,” according to Bloomberg.
Above: A Tesla Model 3 charging in Washington, DC (Image: Wikipedia via Mariordo (Mario Roberto Durán Ortiz)
“Tesla has captured lightning in a bottle,” said Jeremy Acevedo, manager of industry analysis at researcher Edmunds. “It’s hard to even benchmark the Model 3 against other cars because it’s broken the mold in so many ways.”
*Editor’s Note: EVANNEX, which also sells aftermarket gear for Teslas, has kindly allowed us to share some of its content with our readers, free of charge. Our thanks go out to EVANNEX. Check out the site here.
Makes sense, when you consider only 1 1/2 years ago Teslas were only for the wealthy few. Look at how much you get with Model 3- similar acceleration, better handling, ALL the features (audio, AP2, Supercharging) of the Model S. And certain advantages over the Model S- easier to park and better range than most models.
And yet Model S sales are holding strong! That’s really surprising, IMO. I figured at least 20% of those considering the S would be lost to the 3, but I guess new buyers replaced them.
The S can very nicely replace an SUV with it’s AWD, and big hatchback area, and air suspension to raise the car.
And it’s really designed well for highway cruising, plus, the charging network.
The S doesn’t have that SUV reverse pendulum effect where a small bump on the road is magnified by your high seat position to really jerk you around.
Tesla has done a spectacular job with its brand.
However, as the article also indicates, the current cohort of Model 3 owners may have expanded beyond the “wealthy few” – but only to the “doing okay-plus, and able to stretch quite a bit”.
As can be seen from waitlist dates and from Tesla’s own marketing moves in recent months, this is not quite enough to hit mainstream. The “stretchable” part of Model 3 waitlist in North America has been nearly exhausted, at least for stretching to $50+k. On the upside, given the spectacular brand performance, any downward movement of the price point starts eating into the bulk of the market’s economic capability curve, and will dramatically expand Model 3’s potential market.
Hence the hasty rollout of the $4k cheaper midrange version. I wonder when the still-mandatory $5k premium package will be removed; unless the Federal rebate law changes, it will likely happen early in 2019, to offset the rebate cut and to keep the sales momentum going.
The auto industry has also constantly worried about people who could afford a BMW 3, driving a Honda Civic.
Part of that is repair shock.
I know 2 BMW loyalists who make right up there in the 5% income bracket and still don’t like $3000 repair bills.
Tesla gave them a reason to buy a clean for the environment and superior performance car.
And they pulled the trigger.
I’d say part of GM’s problem with the Volt is buyer skepticism that GM can give this car a good repair track record.
Although Consumer Reports seems to show continuing better reliability of the Volt.
Climbing from worse than average, to average.
If they continue that trend, into above average, the Volt might start to have some real demand.
It’s fantastic how Tesla managed an average sales price of $60K so far and yet managed to attract so many formerly non premium buyers but is that really sign of a sustainable “Tesla stretch?”. I think we may need to take into account that so far Tesla could draw a disproportional number of big spenders from its enormous backlog but will have to be ready for substantially lower average sales prices as it comes to depend on a more mainstream clientele. I wonder what sort of average sales price Tesla’s arguably closest ICE rival, BMW’s 3-Series manages and how much of a “Tesla stretch” Tesla could manage on top of that if it wants to sell in the same 500K/year numbers 3-Series (almost) manages.
This exact “stretch” is what happened in 2007, only with people buying more house than they could afford because it was a great deal. This time, only their car will be repossessed, instead of their house.
Some of us may have to temporally give up an expensive hobby, until the car is paid off.
But, to drive an electric is like being on vacation every day.
Count me among them. My most expensive car till my model 3 was $29,000. My wife’s was $34,000. Now I have a model 3 I spent $50,000 and I could not be happier. The car is a joy to drive and so fast I laugh at all the slower more expensive cars I see daily. Add in the gas savings and I just smile more. Thanks Tesla.
In my opinion, you represent a very HUGE population group. I think there’s a misconception that there’s a lot less folks that can afford the Model 3 than really exist. Looking at the roads, I see loads of expensive turbo-diesel pickups and SUV’s that cost as much or more than the Model 3. Now I’m not saying all those folks will buy a car over a pickup, but the point is that the money is out there, and there’s WAY more left to tap into. Once electric pickups come onto the scene, it’s GAME ON BABY!
Sadly, I also have a bad feeling that a lot of folks (especially younger folks) have gotten caught up in the excitement around the Model 3 and they have purchased cars they could not really afford. They “hoped” for the $35K car (which was likely a stretch financially to begin with) and then jumped to the $50K+ car w/o really thinking it through. Sure you save money on gas, but it’s not THAT much money. The posts I’ve seen on TMC about 7+ year notes make me cringe more than a bit. Renting your ride out on Turo has its own issues (i.e. vehicle depreciation, risk, price per day is already dropping, etc.). Sigh, Dave Ramsey will have a job for forever….
I agree about the Ramsey factor. But to be fair, I don’t think Tesla has converted formerly fiscally conservative folks over to the dark side- those folks would’ve spent their money anyway vice investing, regardless of Tesla.
Smart money doesn’t burn paychecks away on a car. Your transportation costs should not exceed a tenth of your paycheck. Preferably, they should be far lower. We’re not talking about “fiscally conservative folks” at all. We are talking about people getting wrapped up in a fad and getting onto financial thin ice.
Those same folks would’ve blown their cash, regardless. That’s my point. They simply now decided to blow it on a Tesla. I agree with your philosophy on transportation costs related to income, but that’s not how America works. Folks have been blowing WAY too much for transportation long before Tesla came along.
Problems like this aren’t exclusive to Tesla as financing like this is now common to the auto industry. People are signing up for 8 year loans which is stretching out the average age of a loan to almost 6 years.
Paid double than previous cars and well worth it.
i would definitely pay a bit more than usual too.
they just haven’t announced a car that’s right for me yet. waiting for a compact car.
I suspect these Tesla stretch buyers fall into two categories:
1) People who could easily afford to have spent Tesla prices for ICE vehicles but saw now reason to spend more than Camry/Accord prices on a car until the model 3 came out. I certainly would not spend model 3 prices on an entry level luxury ICE vehicle.
2) People willing to spend far more than they can really afford on a car to get a Tesla.
I am in category 1 for sure and hope most of these Tesla stretch buyers are as well both for the buyer’s and for Tesla’s sake.
Also in category 1, here. I could afford 50k, but no 50k car to date has made me want to part with it. So far, no regrets on my 3.
I think the tax credits and state rebates help as well. One would get over $10K in incentives in a few states if combining both state and federal programs. Getting a base 3 at $46K means you’re really paying $36K after incentives, and then factor in the gas savings depending on your previous vehicle’s gas mileage. For me personally it’s close to $200/month (93 octane vs electrons) in actual savings, and then add the savings from not having to do oil changes & other maintenance costs associated with ICE cars, I actually come out ahead over 4 years. The math really does work out for the M3 if you’re not traveling over 200 miles daily.