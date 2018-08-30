Does Tesla Model 3 Have Best Sound System?
Time for some more Tesla Model 3 advice from our friend, Brian, The Money Guy.
We’ll start with a little disclaimer so as not to offend anyone. InsideEVs is not a financial website and although we are compelled to cover a minimal amount of financial and/or stock-related stories, it’s not what we’re about. No one here holds any Tesla stock or ever has. You may or may not appreciate Brian’s money advice and that’s your choice. We don’t share his videos as financial advice, but rather because he makes fantastic Model 3 review videos.
The Money Guy’s newest video in his collection of Tesla Model 3 reviews focuses solely on the car’s sound system. We’ve heard from many people that it’s a solid system when compared to several other cars. Keep in mind that once the Premium Upgrades package isn’t required, this premium sound system will be a paid option. In general, we’ve always been told that Tesla vehicles have pretty outstanding sound systems. Perhaps this is because CEO Elon Musk is an audiophile and a huge music fan?
It turns out, Brian is an audiophile as well. He tells us that when he was young he had a $1,000 car with $2,000 worth of audio equipment. Sound familiar? Sadly, unless you have an opportunity to get inside a Model 3, you won’t really know how the sound system fares. No YouTube video will be able to convince you. Nonetheless, Brian spells the system all out for you. Perhaps we can round up some more opinions in the near future.
What do you think of the audio system in the Tesla Model 3? Do you own a different EV that has an amazing sound system that you’d like to share with us? Let us know in the comment section below.
Video Description via The Money Guy Show on YouTube:
Does The Tesla Model 3 Have The Best Sound System Available?
The Tesla Model 3 has revolutionized the automotive industry in many ways. In this video, we are going to focus on the audio system which might be an overlooked feature in the Tesla community.
TESLA MODEL 3
28 Comments on "Does Tesla Model 3 Have Best Sound System?"
Well, there was minimal useful info here about the system.
The stereo in my Model 3 is absolutely phenomenal. It’s honestly one of my favorite things about the whole car.
Good to hear!
Yeah, you could say that.
Would be nice if someone did an audio recording.
InsideEVs is flooded with basically content-free articles. This article could as well have been: “We really are no experts, but a random guy thinks his cars audio is good. The end.”
You can easily measure audio quality at different locations in the car, if you have the tools and knowledge. If you don’t have any, don’t start writing in the first place. btw: Most older persons ears just are not good enough anymore to judge audio quality, even if they think they can.
Quantity of articles instead of quality will work only for a short time.
I bet AM – talk radio sounds fantastic…
Nope that is one thing that is missing AM radio.
Really? If I were a billionaire I would give all my conservative friends a model 3 so that they will not be brainwashed by right wing radio lol
No AM on Model 3…
But has Tunein streaming which internet streams nearly all radio stations worldwide… over 100,000 stations… including talk radio.
SeriusXM has low bit rate, in the i3, and it doesn’t sound great.
I have the Model 3 and the sound system is far and above any I have heard. That said I am not an audiophile.
Well, it’s good to hear from audiophiles and also people who admit they’re not. This gives us a better idea of whether or not the sound system really appeals to most people. Thanks!
If you love audio music, upgrade your music collection to high bit rate and set up a USB stick to play your music. Vastly better than streamed music.
In Apple Music goto: File, Create…, Create Lossless Version.
And build a smart playlist with only high bit rate music: > 256 bit.
Yep! I’m a huge audio guy. Taught music for 16 years and then was a college professor for audio design, etc. Used to rebuild speakers and such. Today’s streamed music and audio quality on most platforms is terrible.
It doesn’t sound like it does.
I wonder why people are so critical of it?
At some point I am sure Tesla will offer an upgrade over stock.
Yeah, I’m hoping for a stock split too! 3:1 would be great, but I will gladly take lower ratio.
I’ve been saying that for years. If Tesla did a 1 to 3 split many smaller investors would jump in. As occurred when Apple split.
Have Model 3 (Premium audio system included in package) and can confirm it is a top-notch sound system.
Also own Model S (2015 with premium audio option) which is very good audio but Model 3 has superior dynamic range (no weak points)… near if not reference studio quality… overall excellent tuned system. Would be interesting to know backstory… for sure Model 3 audio got special love by someone during Model 3 development.
Actually I am playing the game of 3 skips when I am alone on a long trips. Shuffling songs un my 256 GB iPadPro I really start to think after the 2nd skip. I just do not want to get stuck with something really bad.
And there are noc exceptions, no 4th skip.
Never.
Live a little, give yourself an extra skip from time to time.
“We’ve heard from many people that it’s a solid stock system when compared to several other cars”
I thought the current Model 3 system is part of the “premium option” that is “required” on all the LR models.
I am curious to see compare it with the $35K version when it comes out.
True. It’s the “stock” system now since the Premium Upgrades package is required and all you can get, but it will become a paid option down the road. A lesser system will take its place in cars without the upgrade. I clarified it in the article. Thank you for bringing it to my attention.
Does Tesla Model 3 have the best Sound System? Yes.
I think it’s ok. Still no speed controlled volume, the EQ bands are still not labeled, still no iPod interface via the USB port. It’s got room for improvement 🙂
Room for improvement? Tell us more.
Yeah, how about showing the encoding format of the source and the full unabbreviated metadata? I mean, it has this giant screen in the middle, might as well put something on it :p
I’ll still add my subwoofers in the back and in the Frunk!