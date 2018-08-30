Tesla Model 3 Autopilot Saved This Owner: Tech Analysis Included
While active driver assistance features can’t be trusted, this doesn’t mean they don’t prevent accidents.
Tesla Autopilot and Autosteer are under constant scrutiny. This is because the systems are far from perfect and still being updated on a regular basis. Problems occur (sometimes catastrophic) and the media gravitates toward the concerns and issues rather than the positives, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing since we want drivers to make better choices with regards to the technology.
Yes, driver assistance systems shouldn’t be relied upon to take the place of an actual attentive driver. This is not only true of Tesla Autopilot but all current systems. You should always be alert and engaged and follow the automaker’s guidelines when using the technology.
With that being said, there are plenty of times that Tesla Autopilot and other similar safety systems have succeeded in saving a driver from an accident, we just don’t hear about these that often. How often do we hear that a seatbelt saved a life? Not often. While it surely happens on a constant basis, it’s not very newsworthy. However, if a seatbelt resulted in a death — which has been the case on more rare occasions — it would receive more media coverage.
This particular set of videos is compelling due to the fact that the Tesla Model 3 driver has captured dashcam footage of the event and a crash animation studio has taken the footage and produced an animation, complete with analysis. While this animation and analysis were not produced by one of the major government or insurance agencies that issue crash test ratings, it’s still interesting to watch.
Video Description via Tesla Canuck on YouTube:
I was driving home today when some dumbass came out of nowhere and tried to run me off the road. See real dashcam footage of Tesla Autopilot taking evasive action and probably saving my life.
Crash Animation Studios was kind enough to create this amazing animation of the crash avoidance with a detailed technical analysis. I highly recommend viewing this analysis from Crash Animation Studios.
Check out the crash animation and detailed technical analysis below:
7 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Autopilot Saved This Owner: Tech Analysis Included"
“Probably saving my life”
Quite the sensational claim if I do say so myself. “Probably helped avoid an accident” is more like it.
At most. To me it looks like the evasive action was take just too late to actually make a difference. Even if not, the speed differential was less than 30 km/h and it would have been the side of the Yaris lightly brushing the front left corner of the Model 3.
A scary incident, and had the Yaris followed a slightly different path it might have been a shunt. Which could have lead to loss of control and maybe slamming into a barrier at a hundred kilometres an hour. But whether or not AP would have made a difference in that case is anyone’s guess.
I do think this kind of tech is useful, but to say AP saved his life as this dude does is hyperbolic.
Hyperbole.
A little sensational, but it’s common to lose the front end if you get clipped like that. Not so good when nearing an underpass.
This is side collision warning/avoidance system which is standard on all Teslas, btw. You don’t have to buy Autopilot to get it.
In the old days before DSC that likely would have involved the vehicle where the Tesla was located losing control exiting the road, over correcting and rolling over. Say for example the Tesla was a 90s Ford explorer instead.
It looks like you increased your speed after the grey car initially passed you on the left, closing the gap that the speeder had to maneuver through. Did auto pilot do that, did you, or did the grey car slow down? The speeding car was definitely out of line. Good that there was no accident and everyone was OK.
He says he had Autopilot set for 102 kph. It looks to me like the grey car slowed.