  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Tesla Model 3 Autopilot Saved This Owner: Tech Analysis Included

Tesla Model 3 Autopilot Saved This Owner: Tech Analysis Included

3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 7

While active driver assistance features can’t be trusted, this doesn’t mean they don’t prevent accidents.

Tesla Autopilot and Autosteer are under constant scrutiny. This is because the systems are far from perfect and still being updated on a regular basis. Problems occur (sometimes catastrophic) and the media gravitates toward the concerns and issues rather than the positives, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing since we want drivers to make better choices with regards to the technology.

Tesla Autopilot Content:
With New Update, Tesla Autopilot Seems Vastly Improved On Curvy Roads
Tesla Driver Rear Ends Fire Truck: Blames Autopilot, Suspected Of DUI
UPDATE: 'Autopilot Buddy' For Tesla Cars Deemed Unsafe By NHTSA

Yes, driver assistance systems shouldn’t be relied upon to take the place of an actual attentive driver. This is not only true of Tesla Autopilot but all current systems. You should always be alert and engaged and follow the automaker’s guidelines when using the technology.

With that being said, there are plenty of times that Tesla Autopilot and other similar safety systems have succeeded in saving a driver from an accident, we just don’t hear about these that often. How often do we hear that a seatbelt saved a life? Not often. While it surely happens on a constant basis, it’s not very newsworthy. However, if a seatbelt resulted in a death — which has been the case on more rare occasions — it would receive more media coverage.

This particular set of videos is compelling due to the fact that the Tesla Model 3 driver has captured dashcam footage of the event and a crash animation studio has taken the footage and produced an animation, complete with analysis. While this animation and analysis were not produced by one of the major government or insurance agencies that issue crash test ratings, it’s still interesting to watch.

Video Description via Tesla Canuck on YouTube:

I was driving home today when some dumbass came out of nowhere and tried to run me off the road. See real dashcam footage of Tesla Autopilot taking evasive action and probably saving my life.

Crash Animation Studios was kind enough to create this amazing animation of the crash avoidance with a detailed technical analysis. I highly recommend viewing this analysis from Crash Animation Studios.

Check out the crash animation and detailed technical analysis below:

TESLA MODEL 3

33 photos
2. Tesla Model 3 Range: 310 miles; 136/123 mpg-e. Still maintaining a long waiting list as production ramps up slowly, the new compact Tesla Model 3 sedan is a smaller and cheaper, but no less stylish, alternative, to the fledgling automaker’s popular Model S. This estimate is for a Model 3 with the “optional” (at $9,000) long-range battery, which is as of this writing still the only configuration available. The standard battery, which is expected to become available later in 2018, is estimated to run for 220 miles on a charge. Tesla Model 3 charge port (U.S.) Tesla Model 3 front seats Tesla Model 3 at Atascadero, CA Supercharging station (via Mark F!) Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model 3 The Tesla Model 3 is not hiding anymore! Tesla Model 3 (Image Credit: Tom Moloughney/InsideEVs) Tesla Model 3 Inside the Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model 3 rear seats Tesla Model 3 Road Trip arrives in Tallahassee Tesla Model 3 charges in Tallahassee, trunk open.

TESLA MODEL 3 PERFORMANCE

Tesla Model 3 Performance - Dual Motor Badge
10 photos
Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance - Midnight Silver Tarmac Motion Tesla Model 3 Performance - Midnight Silver Tarmac Motion (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge) Tesla Model 3 Performance - White Interior - Wide Tesla Model 3 Performance - White Interior - Touchscreen

Categories: Tesla, Videos

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

7 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Autopilot Saved This Owner: Tech Analysis Included"

newest oldest most voted
bro1999

“Probably saving my life”
Quite the sensational claim if I do say so myself. “Probably helped avoid an accident” is more like it.

Vote Up4-2Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Terawatt

At most. To me it looks like the evasive action was take just too late to actually make a difference. Even if not, the speed differential was less than 30 km/h and it would have been the side of the Yaris lightly brushing the front left corner of the Model 3.

A scary incident, and had the Yaris followed a slightly different path it might have been a shunt. Which could have lead to loss of control and maybe slamming into a barrier at a hundred kilometres an hour. But whether or not AP would have made a difference in that case is anyone’s guess.

I do think this kind of tech is useful, but to say AP saved his life as this dude does is hyperbolic.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
ffbj

Hyperbole.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
40 minutes ago
Doggydogworld

A little sensational, but it’s common to lose the front end if you get clipped like that. Not so good when nearing an underpass.

This is side collision warning/avoidance system which is standard on all Teslas, btw. You don’t have to buy Autopilot to get it.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
27 minutes ago
Viking79

In the old days before DSC that likely would have involved the vehicle where the Tesla was located losing control exiting the road, over correcting and rolling over. Say for example the Tesla was a 90s Ford explorer instead.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
13 minutes ago
Grando

It looks like you increased your speed after the grey car initially passed you on the left, closing the gap that the speeder had to maneuver through. Did auto pilot do that, did you, or did the grey car slow down? The speeding car was definitely out of line. Good that there was no accident and everyone was OK.

Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Doggydogworld

He says he had Autopilot set for 102 kph. It looks to me like the grey car slowed.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
23 minutes ago