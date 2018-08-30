Tesla’s Response To Hurricane Florence: Free Charging, More Battery
Tesla lightens the worry of escaping from Hurricane Florence.
Just like in the case of Hurricane Irma in 2017, Tesla tries to support those in the affected area (potential path) of Hurricane Florence before the real impact begins.
Tesla customers in Hurricane Florence’s path will be able to the use Supercharging network for free, while those who have cars with limited battery capacity (60 kWh usable from 75 kWh packs), will get access to full capacity through mid-October for more range.
We just add that Model S and Model X were for some time in the past sold with 75 kWh battery, but limited to 60 kWh, as Tesla wanted to supply cheaper cars, while needed to streamline the production at the factory to less number of pack options. Additional capacity could be unlocked at a price, through over-the-air update.
The news comes from owners on the Carolina coast (via Electrek) who received a message from Tesla:
“We are temporarily enabling your car to access additional battery capacity, as well as free Supercharging, in preparation for Hurrican Florence. We hope this gives you the peace of mind to get to a safe location, and will notify you before returning your car to its original configuration in mid-October. Badging on your display may adjust during this period. Safe travels.”
Classy response.
Indeed. With all the issues surrounding delivery and logistics of Model 3, there are a number of upset Tesla customers right now. This is the type of thing that should help all of us see the big picture more clearly and show Tesla some patience.
Wouldn’t free charging result in more lines at Supercharger stations — the opposite of what you’d want in an emergency?
There were no long lines the last time, so why expect them this time?
IDK why some folks voted this down. To my mind, your logic is absolutely flawless.
The other part of it, enabling the full use of the battery pack, is potentially useful though – and might reduce the need for fast charging. (I hate this type of segmenting – crippling hardware in software – but that is another matter.)