Your Tesla Can Now Fart Thanks To Toilet Humor Mode
BY ERIC LOVEDAY
You might not be able to gas it up, but it can fart now thanks to Toilet Humor mode.
Yes, that’s right. A farting Tesla.
Tesla just added toilet humor to its cars.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced in a tweet back in November the inclusion of a couple new upcoming Easter eggs for the all-electric vehicles.
One of those Easter Eggs was what’s known as Toilet Humor mode. We weren’t entirely sure what to expect of this mode, but now we know it’ll make your Tesla fart. Like whoopie cushion type farts, but it’s sadly not activated when one sits in a seat. It’s done on-demand or by activation of the turn signal
We love us some good, clean humor here at InsideEVs and this has all the making of that. Can’t wait for those first videos to surface of grams or grandpa sitting down in a Tesla to a big ‘ol fake fart. Yes, the laughs will be a pourin’ in.
Press play in the video below to see Toilet Humor in action.
9 Comments on "Your Tesla Can Now Fart Thanks To Toilet Humor Mode"
The mods should have changed the first reply note to “shart the discussion” for this thread.
Farting is not only for toilet unless you’re a girl. Now with Tesla even girls get to fart away from toilet. It’s very liberating.
LOL… I can’t wait to try it out!
It fits their supporter base perfectly!
I guess so.
Trying to explain to your date…. Oops sorry I have the left button of my steering wheel program to fart let me fix that.
STUPID. Tesla should spend its money more wisely.
Can I just get cruise control on demand.
Nothing gross, just functionality.
Most adults think these Easter Eggs are silly and useless. But if you ask any of my kids which is their favorite car, it’s the one that can play Christmas music and flash it’s lights, and can turn the map into Mars. These little gimmicks will have a favorable impression on the younger generations.
Is Musk adding the features to satisfy his inner-child, or his five actual sons?