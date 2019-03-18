Tesla Drops Model 3 Mid Range From Lineup

  1. Home
Mid Range version is out, but it’s not necessarily bad news

Tesla recently once again adjusted its Model 3 offer to a new setup and discontinued the Mid Range battery option, introduced about five months ago in October 2018.

The change follows the introduction of the $35,000 Model 3 Standard battery option and Standard Plus version. On the higher part of the spectrum are three Long Range versions (Long Range RWD, Long Range AWD and Performance).

We guess that Tesla intends to simplify production and focus on Long Range battery versions for the U.S., Europe and China, as well as the long-awaited Standard battery versions for North America. The lack of the Mid Range version also differentiates the two remaining types.

If the Standard battery versions are profitable and attract more consumers to EVs, then there be no regrets for the Mid Range, especially since it could come back later (you know that change is the only constant thing with Tesla).

Tesla Model 3 offer in U.S.

* Prices after savings anticipated by Tesla

eject

Another afterthought.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
54 minutes ago
Sammy

It must be a “Mad, Mad , Mad World” inside Tesla’s pricing department these days. I really do hope that they get the time to read HHGTTG even just the front cover.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
42 minutes ago
Robert Weekley

So, how does the standard Range Model 3 compare in Range, Speed, and 0-60, to the Model S – 60 kWh variant? (Basically the ‘Entry Point’ of both cars, before Tesla dropped low end S’s!)

I remember S-60 Range Rating of 208 Miles, Vs the 3’s 220 Miles, but I forget the two other specs!

I also know an owner, of an early “Software Limited” Model S (40 kWh), that later upgraded to the Full 60 kWh Usable, and added the payment, for Supercharger Access, as well! He Surprised me, at Oshkosh Air Venture, a couple years back! We live in slightly different areas of the Greater Toronto Area, and we discovered he drove his Model S 60, with its 208 Miles of rated range, to Oshkosh, in less time than we took, in our ICE Kia Soul!

So, even a Standard Model 3, could do at least as good in total drive time, as he did! Plus, the Long Range version, could charge about 2x for every time the Standard Range 3 charged 3x! That too “Could” shorted Road trip Drive Times, if that’s all a Road trip is about!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
41 minutes ago
BoltEV (was SparkEV)

If he got there with S quicker than you on ICE, it’s only because you didn’t have the balls to risk getting speeding ticket.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
15 minutes ago
bro1999

Nice of Tesla to give potential customers a heads up on the elimination of the MR 3.

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
31 minutes ago
Tim F.

Tesla did warn of price increases on March 18, and this is one way to accomplish that.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
9 minutes ago
R.S

The only question is: When will it be back?

They dropped the LR RWD already and look who made it back into the lineup. Once too many MR customers switch to the SR+, I am sure the MR will come back.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 minutes ago