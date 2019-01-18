Tesla To Slash Workforce In Effort To Bring Cheapest Model 3 To Market
Musk hints at possible profit in Q4.
There has been much talk about whether Tesla was able to make a profit in Q4. In addition, with overseas Model 3 sales moving forward and the cheapest (base $35,000) Model 3 looming, adjustments are coming. This isn’t unexpected, however, we didn’t think that the automaker would be cutting full-time employees to make ends meet. Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent a message to all employees today. It stated:
… we unfortunately have no choice but to reduce full-time employee headcount by approximately 7% (we grew by 30% last year, which is more than we can support) and retain only the most critical temps and contractors. Tesla will need to make these cuts while increasing the Model 3 production rate and making many manufacturing engineering improvements in the coming months.
Musk says that while Tesla was able to generate a GAAP profit in Q4 2018, based on “preliminary, unaudited results,” it’s not as high as that of 2018 Q3. We already know that all automakers are facing what may be a very tough year ahead. General Motors already implemented some necessary steps in November to assure that 2019 may move forward successfully. Additionally, Ford has announced that it’s uncertain just how 2019 will play out.
We’ve included Musk’s letter to employees in its entirety below:
Company Update
This morning, the following email was sent to all Tesla employees:
As we all experienced first-hand, last year was the most challenging in Tesla’s history. However, thanks to your efforts, 2018 was also the most successful year in Tesla’s history: we delivered almost as many cars as we did in all of 2017 in the last quarter alone and nearly as many cars last year as we did in all the prior years of Tesla’s existence combined! Model 3 also became the best-selling premium vehicle of 2018 in the US. This is truly remarkable and something that few thought possible just a short time ago.
Looking ahead at our mission of accelerating the advent of sustainable transport and energy, which is important for all life on Earth, we face an extremely difficult challenge: making our cars, batteries and solar products cost-competitive with fossil fuels. While we have made great progress, our products are still too expensive for most people. Tesla has only been producing cars for about a decade and we’re up against massive, entrenched competitors. The net effect is that Tesla must work much harder than other manufacturers to survive while building affordable, sustainable products.
In Q3 last year, we were able to make a 4% profit. While small by most standards, I would still consider this our first meaningful profit in the 15 years since we created Tesla. However, that was in part the result of preferentially selling higher priced Model 3 variants in North America. In Q4, preliminary, unaudited results indicate that we again made a GAAP profit, but less than Q3. This quarter, as with Q3, shipment of higher priced Model 3 variants (this time to Europe and Asia) will hopefully allow us, with great difficulty, effort and some luck, to target a tiny profit.
However, starting around May, we will need to deliver at least the mid-range Model 3 variant in all markets, as we need to reach more customers who can afford our vehicles. Moreover, we need to continue making progress towards lower priced variants of Model 3. Right now, our most affordable offering is the mid-range (264 mile) Model 3 with premium sound and interior at $44k. The need for a lower priced variants of Model 3 becomes even greater on July 1, when the US tax credit again drops in half, making our car $1,875 more expensive, and again at the end of the year when it goes away entirely.
Sorry for all these numbers, but I want to make sure that you know all the facts and figures and understand that the road ahead is very difficult. This is not new for us – we have always faced significant challenges – but it is the reality we face. There are many companies that can offer a better work-life balance, because they are larger and more mature or in industries that are not so voraciously competitive. Attempting to build affordable clean energy products at scale necessarily requires extreme effort and relentless creativity, but succeeding in our mission is essential to ensure that the future is good, so we must do everything we can to advance the cause.
As a result of the above, we unfortunately have no choice but to reduce full-time employee headcount by approximately 7% (we grew by 30% last year, which is more than we can support) and retain only the most critical temps and contractors. Tesla will need to make these cuts while increasing the Model 3 production rate and making many manufacturing engineering improvements in the coming months. Higher volume and manufacturing design improvements are crucial for Tesla to achieve the economies of scale required to manufacture the standard range (220 mile), standard interior Model 3 at $35k and still be a viable company. There isn’t any other way.
To those departing, thank you for everything you have done to advance our mission. I am deeply grateful for your contributions to Tesla. We would not be where we are today without you.
For those remaining, although there are many challenges ahead, I believe we have the most exciting product roadmap of any consumer product company in the world. Full self-driving, Model Y, Semi, Truck and Roadster on the vehicle side and Powerwall/pack and Solar Roof on the energy side are only the start.
I am honored to work alongside you.
Thanks for everything,
Elon
Source: Tesla
20 Comments on "Tesla To Slash Workforce In Effort To Bring Cheapest Model 3 To Market"
A nothing burger, Elon is great and cool, along with his products. He will just roll his debt over, maybe at a slightly higher rate. Rate are historically low. Go tesla!
Sarcasm?
Oh, and remember work harder AND smarter!
I suspect this is also increased automation. He had to hire way more warm bodies than he originally anticipated. I suspect he will still hire plenty though, the Shanghai Gigafactory will require more people, and I think he said they grew 30% last year, so cutting 7% is still a lot of growth over the year. With a lot of those being contractors they were probably only around for a short time anyway.
Yes, when you hire quickly, you get a few duds that you can only determine after a period of time. Fire them early before they become bad apples and contaminate other that will need to work diligently.
Yes but Tesla could have shifted par of those “warm bodies” busy with production to service centers & stores. That’s what growth is all about right ?
I’m sure if there’s job openings they can apply.
The inevitable transition to becoming a Chinese company
They’re still exporting higher end 3s globally this quarter…However this is a positive sign, before the $35k Tesla is available, they should first remove the bundled PUP and allow leasing of the higher end 3 models…
Re: Leasing – I feel that’s old car company mentality. With the reduced wear and tear, people are probably expecting to keep their electrics longer. Plus, Tesla doesn’t seem so interested in the back end stuff a typical car dealership does; I don’t think they want to deal with all the inventory that comes along with leasing.
I disagree entirely. Electric cars and particularly battery longevity are concerns among the general public and with a new, unproven technology- at least in their eyes- I think leasing would be very popular. Combine that with the fact that electric cars tend to be more expensive like-for-like if it comes even more appealing as people often lease cars they couldn’t afford to buy. The final reason I think leasing is attractive is because electric cars will improve much more quickly then ICEV’s so it’s more of an early adopter thing. With all the investment going on in the field I have to imagine that someone who can afford a $70,000 car today will be offered a much-improved version 5 years from now for the same money.
After the growth jump with all hands on deck now the time of a calming down has come. But there are two ways to calm down: everybody can work less or work as hard as before with fewer people. The last choice, however hard, is best since you get the same work done but you grow margin on the cheaper models. So to me, thinking about Tesla’s goal, this seems positive.
So is this through automation or whips and chains?
That is good news that Tesla is in process of making the necessary additional organizational adjustments to follow through with Tesla’s plan to bring to market a base priced Model 3.
Also great news that Tesla anticipates a GAP Q4/18 profit.
It’s inspiring to see a public company roll up its sleeve and lean-in hard to get something important done; advancement to sustainable energy security.
Nice to see Tesla follow GM’s lead. Better to make adjustments when you are still making profits than wait too long beating a dead non profitable horse.
@Bunny said: “…Better to make adjustments when you are still making profits than wait too long beating a dead non profitable horse.”
Tesla has continually made adjustments which is a good thing.
@Bunny- Have you yet gotten chance to test ride the Tesla Semi?
Well we need a carbon tax its supported by all that believe in Climate Change. It’s also supported even by some unlikely companies, ExxonMobil, Shell and BP. Former Federal Reserve Chairmen Greenspan and Volcker also recommend a carbon tax.
It’s Trump that doesn’t believe in science and his GOP Congressman are scared to death of him and enable him and party over country and the planet.
So as they expand and sell more cats then ever and plan on releasing the $35k Model 3 they’ll need less workers?
Yes and do not ask silly questions please 🙂
What a free fall this morning…and this despite markets being in the green overall, it might well be the mother of all bubble stocks after all.