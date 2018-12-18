  1. Home
  3. Tesla Model 3 Hater Asks, Can Tesla Convert The Hardcore Gas Crowd?

Tesla Model 3 Hater Asks, Can Tesla Convert The Hardcore Gas Crowd?

2018-12-18

This Forbes’ automotive journalist admits in the title that he hates the Tesla Model 3. Why then is he asking if Tesla can convert the gas crowd?

It’s pretty clear why this Forbes article headline is written as such. We have all learned that talking about Tesla means lots of views. Whether or not the message is good or bad — or the message is even really about Tesla — the automaker is hugely popular and its CEO Elon Musk has a massive Twitter following. In addition, it almost seems as if Tesla — a company that doesn’t advertise in the traditional sense — could almost care less if the news is positive or negative. Any Tesla attention draws people in, and that’s the truth. Anyhow, this gearhead asks and answers the above question, so let’s take a peek.

Forbes contributor Brooke Crothers begins:

Tesla may never win over the hardcore gas guys.

The you’ll-never-pry-my-6.2-liter-V8-from-my-cold-dead-hands crowd sees Tesla as a wannabe carmaker. Not the real deal.

I’m going to address a subset of Tesla haters. The ones who have tried the Model 3 and rejected it.

Interestingly, we haven’t heard from a ton of people or read a plethora of reviews from people who have hated the Tesla Model 3. In fact, this is true about all Tesla vehicles. Don’t get me wrong here. The company has endured a slew of issues as it’s moving forward, and its cars have been far from perfect, especially initially. But, the consensus as of late has been that Tesla is making incredible progress and the Tesla Model 3 is a force to be reckoned with.

Crothers speaks about one of his friends who’s an ICE diehard. He admits that he’s somewhat impressed by the Tesla Model S, but not a fan of the Model 3 or Model X. Yes, there are still some people out there who have finally realized that the Model S is worthy in many ways, but haven’t been sold on the Model X, and are still not sure the Model 3 can pull off the status of its older sibling. Sadly, even though Crothers says he’ll consult his “friends” to answer this questions, he only consults “Bob.” We have been called out for research that only banks on 100s or 1,000s of opinions. But, um …. this one talks about friends as plural but simply consults one ICE-loving dude? We honestly don’t even know how Forbes allowed this to be a featured article … oh wait … yes we do.

At any rate, Crothers paraphrased well-informed and all-knowing, undisclosed car master Bob’s takeaways as follows (is this coming from Bob Lutz? Since there’s no indication of who Bob is?):

  • I’m a traditionalist who looks at the Model 3 and says it’s not well made, so why is it so expensive?
  • It’s a big purchase for someone who is just a working stiff. If it were well-made, tested, and had some legacy behind it and made by a company that will be around in ten years, that would be one thing. But it’s none of the above.
  • All those people who trade up from the Accord or Prius are, of course, going to think the Model 3 is decent. The Prius is a low water mark. I mean, if you trade up from the Prius to any decent ICE car, you’d think it’s the best car in the world (compared to the Prius).
  • The Model X is way overweight. How anyone can call themselves “green” while driving a nearly 6,000-pound car is beyond me.
  • The X is really a $45,000 car that is priced at $100,000. I expect Mercedes S class not C class quality — which is what you get.
  • I’m sure many readers believe that they could take apart his argument (as I try to do whenever we get into it) — but that’s not the point. The point being that there are people who are smart about cars and understand Tesla but will never convert.

What do you think about this “Bob’s” analysis? Some good points? Some craziness? Please inform us in the comments section below.

26 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Hater Asks, Can Tesla Convert The Hardcore Gas Crowd?"

vzcxvzxczxvcx
Sure, they’ll eventually convert. Tesla, however, is not the car company to do it. Tesla is a luxury brand. When you can go to a Ford/VW/Chevy/etc dealer, drive a 300 mile range car off the lot for under $30k without tax incentives, and have a fast charging network equivalent to Tesla’s… they will be converted. I’m an EV fan and that’s what it will take for me to convert. If you want to really convert the US market, then Ford should release a 300 mile range electric F-150 and Mustang. What the Tesla fan boys around here need to understand is that the average person won’t buy an EV just because it’s electric. ICE vs electric motor doesn’t matter to them. and I agree with his points about Tesla. The Model X is a $50k SUV with a $100k price tag and impractical rear doors that will break. The Model S is way too big and heavy; it’s not fun at all to drive unless you’re only going in a straight line and it’s a pain in the ass to park. The Model 3 is the first Tesla that’s actually a good car but still too expensive. Sorry, if I… Read more »
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
G2

From your post above one wonders if you’ve ever sat in or driven any of the Teslas.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Cypress

That’s part of the problem. Almost impossible to get a test drive in a Tesla outside of CA.

I’ve been signed up for almost a year waiting for the local Tesla store to call me for when I can test drive a Model 3.

51 minutes ago
51 minutes ago
G2

“Bob” in the article sure sounds like ‘Boob Putz’.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Gabe Wilson

The Bell curve never fails. There will always be people at the tail end.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Kosh

I “won over” a gas guy yesterday! Nissan 300Z, tailgating me on a winding rural highway.

As the passing lane appeared on an hairpin turn, I moved over to let him pass. We navigated it at 62 MPH, the Model 3 not even stressing the curve. For some reason, the 300 paced right next to us, unable to get past us. As the curve straightened out, and heading up a hill, I got fed up with him hanging on my bumper like that. So I punched it. When the next curve came up 100 yards away, he was WAY behind us.

Even as I slowed back down to 65, the 300 backed off about 500 yards and never even tried to pass again…. I suspect he became and EV believer ! LOL.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
drpawansharma

First we will have to define the hardcore gas crowd.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
chano1

aka the terminal flatulence crowd.

22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago
Pedro

Bob, the builder?

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
ffbj
These are the guys that went to shop class while many of us were in Physics. If you understand work and how to make it efficient you can come to no other conclusion aside from the one that sees EVS proliferating regardless of incorrect opinions that ICE are preferable. They aren’t and they will be tossed on the trash heap of history along with other wasteful, highly polluting, technologies that were eventually superseded by superior ones. I have a coal chute in my house for instance, but it hasn’t been used in 75 years. Part of the question of how good something is, is how long it will last, and how long will it continue to perform its functions well even after many years. ICE just can’t compete in this arena, with a well made EV. This is where the money is going. You are getting a vehicle that will last longer, drive better, and do less harm to the environment, and cost less to run, a lot less, and less to maintain. I’m not surprised that many things about EVS are beyond comprehension of the author, a thoughtful, thorough, dispassionate, analysis of a question does not seem to be… Read more »
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Ruaraidh

Definitely. I just sold my E63 AMG (6.2l 525bhp V8) after 7 years of AMG ownership for a Model S 100D. So it’s definitely possible.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Otto

I’ll give you one more opinion for N=2. I daily a BEV in LA, mainly for value and HOV access. But I still love powerful ICE cars. Tesla’s cars are impressive on many fronts, but I won’t buy one, yet. I was ready to open my wallet on the night when the Model 3 was presented, but I didn’t care for the exterior or interior styling. That’s subjective, but performance isn’t quite there either. Yes, it’s fast in a straight line, and with some tweaks it’s even fast on a track for a couple laps as Motortrend demonstrated, but BEVs aren’t there yet in terms of sustained performance. Weight and overheating are real limitations, and they won’t be solved anytime soon, requiring a breakthrough in battery tech. It may happen, and I’m convinced ICE is finished for mainstream use, but for performance applications, it’s going to take some time before the ‘hardcore’ give it up. The definition of ‘hardcore’ is, of course, open to interpretation.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Dante

The Performance Model 3 doesn’t overheat and isn’t heavy. Is that all?

16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago
Marcel Guldemond

Maybe the hardcore climate deniers in the US won’t get converted, but when gas prices spike and gas stations start closing and EVs become widely available at close to ICE prices, and emissions regulations kick in (yes, it will take a while in the US, but it will happen), they will just get bypassed. Yes, they’ll still be around, like the idiots who fought against mandatory seatbelts, but it’ll be obvious that they’re idiots wasting their money on insecurity compensating vehicles.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
F150 Brian

Who said gas prices will spike? When demand goes down, prices go down too.

14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago
Cypress

Other popular petrol head tropes:

-EVs have no soul since they don’t have the rumbling vibrations and sounds of a V8

-Batteries are bad for the environment.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
sparc

The premise of that article is bogus. Why does Tesla need to chase after that hardcore gas crowd?

They seem to be doing just fine creating a whole new generation of auto enthusiasts not tethered to ICE nostalgia.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
TS

ICE guys are talking about better fart sound, like my fart sounds better than yours.
No fart is better of course.

51 minutes ago
51 minutes ago
Kdawg

“Never” is a strong term. Time is on our side. How many of these “hard core gas guys” will be around 30 years from now?

45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago
chano1

Didn’t the dinosaurs complain as they were being wiped out?
Nothing new here from Forbes, a publisher that is itself, way past its Sell-By date, if they are relying on fake news to save them from extinction.

25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago
Do Not Read Between The Lines

The problem with listening to auto journalists is that they serve a small and shrinking subset of the population.
Nobody needs the hardcore gas crowd to sell lots of electric cars.

23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago
F150 Brian

You will never convert everyone from ICE to EV. You may make the ICE versions unavailable due to loss of scale at the hands of EVs, after which they may have no choice but to buy an EV, but that would not qualify as a convert.
Example:
I have a neighbour that has 4 BMWs. Two 3-Series sedans, one 3-Series wagon and a Z4. They all have manual transmissions. I had a brief discussion about the Model 3 with them and they had zero interest. Their answer: they like driving and no manual = not driving.

Right or wrong, no EV will ever “convert” them. Same might hold for people who like the sound of a performance engine.

16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago
ffbj

True, but I don’t think he’s in the main stream.

1 minute ago
1 minute ago
Sz

Bob is a fool. Enough said. Oh wait Forbes is a joke. Now I am done.

7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago
rey

Bob’s your Uncle,a Dinosaur.

5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago
Haggy
“Not well made” can actually be a selling point for Tesla. I’ve been in a situation where someone asked me. I walked around my Model 3 until I found an imperfect door seam and a molding that was off by the thickness of a credit card. I walked around to the other side to point out a difference until he could see what I was talking about. After doing it again so he would know what I was talking about (in real life these are not things that people notice) he realized that if that’s the worst criticism that someone could come up with, there couldn’t be anything wrong with the car. Then I explained that if I complained to Tesla, they’d replace or adjust the molding and they’d even come to my house to do it. If I had to use calipers and go around the car measuring seams until I found the imperfect ones, I don’t know if I’d bother asking if it could be adjusted. Mine is VIN 5xx so I knew that there was a greater risk of problems, but after close to a year with nothing failing, I am not concerned. Newer vehicles don’t have… Read more »
3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago