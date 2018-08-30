1 H BY MARK KANE

Demand for plug-in electric cars remains strong in Sweden.

In September, sales of plug-in cars in Sweden increased 20% year-over-year to 2,308 reaching a decent 12% market share.

Most of the sales are plug-in hybrids, although after the most recent changes in incentives – favorable to BEVs – all-electric car sales are growing faster (up 37% compared to 14% for PHEVs).

After nine months of 2018, 20,316 plug-in cars were sold in Sweden (up 53%) at an average market share of 7%. In total, more than 70,000 plug-ins were sold in the past several years in Sweden.

The Volkswagen Passat GTE is the top-selling plug-in model, followed by two plug-in hybrid Kias – Optima and Niro. The first BEV on the chart comes in at #7 and is the Nissan LEAF.

Source: EV Sales Blog