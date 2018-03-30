Study Says Daimler Will Overtake Tesla In EV Rank – Model 3 Issues Cited For Fall
3 H BY VANJA KLJAIĆ 54
German car makers could catch up to Tesla in just a few years
The current state of affairs at the German car industry giants – Daimler AG, BMW AG and Volkswagen AG – sort of resembles that first day of boot camp when the hardened drill sergeant comes into the dorm room at 4 in the morning and pulls off the fire alarm. In a nutshell, everybody’s scrambling and for the most part, look like headless chickens trying to make themselves look useful. However, according to Bloomberg, just like the marine recruits, after a few months of proper testing and training, the German car industry is set to reinvent itself as an electric vehicle powerhouse.
According to a consultancy’s ranking of electric automakers, Daimler AG, BMW AG, and Volkswagen AG might soon close by or surpass Tesla in the EV market. The ranking comes from PA Consulting, a consultancy specializing in management consulting, technology and innovation. Their ranking system factors in the strategy, battery technology, culture, supplier networks, partnerships and financial performance into an overall score. While this couldn’t be farther from reality (with the current state of affairs), the sheer might – engineering, design, production and financial aspects of the car industry. With that in mind, the German car makers are on a path to might swivel the odds in their favor within the next few years.
According to the forecast set by consultancy, Tesla is to remain the king of the castle to at least 2021. This is the time when the traditional rivals are set to flood the market with a variety of fully electric models, giving Tesla a run for their money. The forecast doesn’t go easy on Tesla, as it weighs down the California based automaker with a fall to seventh place. The pecking order in 2021 should see Daimler firmly at the helm. The Stuttgart based vehicle industry giant is then closely followed by BMW, the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi alliance and finally, the dieselgate struck, but clearly not that hurt – Volkswagen – filling the list’s last top spot before Tesla.
“Achieving CO2 targets and improving e-mobility performance go hand in hand,” Thomas Göttle, head of PA Consulting’s automotive business, said in a statement. “For the manufacturers, however, this also involves a great need for action in terms of organization and personnel.”
For Tesla, the highly-touted production issues, matched with an uncertain profit outlook, all played a major key in the lower ranking for the U.S carmaker, according to PA Consulting. However, there’s a long way to go until 2021, and Tesla Motors may well turn the tide. Their production woes are slowly becoming less of a burden, new markets are emerging for the electric car maker and overall, the demand for electric cars is ever growing.
Looks like we’ll find out in 2021 if this prediction turns out to be accurate.
Leave a Reply
54 Comments on "Study Says Daimler Will Overtake Tesla In EV Rank – Model 3 Issues Cited For Fall"
Toyota passing Tesla in less than 3 years? Not a chance. Last year they only had 4 people working in their new EV division.
I think this report is for the European market only and not worldwide. I think the analysis may be sound given how much commotion there is on the subject in Germany. However, their time table is pretty far off I think. For European sales, I would expect the ranking to look something like this, but much closer to 2025, or even later. 2021 is way too soon IMO, but I could be wrong.
Tesla kicked the german automakers square in the nuts. Europe is starting plans to mandate EV adoption. The giant has been awakened I believe, so the report is likely correct accept in the prediction of time.
What does this remind me of (thunk thunk thunk)…. oh yeah… all the trash talking they do before a WWE match!
If VW/Mercedes produced an actual car for each of their press releases they would be much farther ahead. Their sales are so pitiful they don’t even fall into the compliance camp.
Well, the difference is I suspect the Germans actually like to do the beta testing themselves and not leave it to the paying consumer. This means the car takes longer to get to market. Don’t worry, they have been shamed and they’re coming.
So weird that none of them can match Tesla in customer satisfaction, which subsumes all other ratings.
They’ve been developing their EV’s for over a decade now and have already released several that people seem to disregard (including the SLS and R8) because they don’t have a Tesla badge on the front. They’ve been doing their research and development and when the time is right, the price is right and the production is optimized they’ll release EV’s en masse. At a guess this will start by 2020 and by 2025 the majority of all OEM manufacturers will offer an EV in ever chassis. The car industry isn’t the old lumbering giant people like to make them out to be, they’re a 120 year old industry with lots of expertise and shouldn’t be dismissed so easily.
BYD makes a lot of electric vehicles. They should at least be on the 2019 list in a serious analysis right?
“For Tesla, the highly-touted production issues, matched with an uncertain profit outlook, all played a major key in the lower ranking for the U.S carmaker, according to PA Consulting.”
If Tesla’s production issues are so severe, how are they number one through 2020? I’d like to see this report with some numbers on production unless they just assume Tesla (and BYD) go bankrupt.
I suspect this report is for the European market only. Notice GM isn’t even on the list
Kind of reminds me when tech giant Microsoft entered the smartphone market in full force. Analytics were soon to predict the demise of iPhone and Android phones. They had though simply tossed aside the power of consumer mindshare, overlooking that Microsoft had failed miserably in that regard. Today Tesla is the name of the game whenever people think of electric cars, and that’s going to stay well beyond 2021. That’s the kind of mindshare other companies envies. A lot.
I think that’s a good point. Plus, Tesla is taking market share from these companies today with the Model S, X and 3 so they can’t just count on their innate awesomeness to bury Tesla. They’ve been competing all along. If all those car companies suddenly create vehicles that are such a huge leap forward beyond Tesla all at once to the point that Tesla can’t even respond, that would be one heck of a line up. That would be really exciting actually. Every car with hyper charging, 0-60 in 1.5 s, 500 miles+ of flight range, self-driving, and self-aware? That’s the future we deserve.
I think this report is using a methodology that ranks companies based on their view of profitability so it might not be capturing all the factors involved.
The difference is their isn’t a big difference between ICE and EV’s to the average person. For manufacturing its just a change in power plant.
That really shows a huge lack of understanding.
How embarrassing!
Not really. Most manufacturers develop their platforms now to take ICE and EV. A lot of chassis out there already have the capability, whether being used or not, and the vast majority of manufacturers are doing it for future platforms as a future proofing exercise.
It actually reminds me of when Blackberry was considered the unstoppable king of next generation mobile phones.
That being said, think about how obsolete your Model X will be in a few years. (You know, that one manufactured by the same “Blackberry” company that you gave your money to).
The Blackberry was the phone for those with button fetishes, just like the German EV’s.
Wow. What a poor analogy.
This but the other way round. Tesla is still a niche product. Outside of car enthusiast and tech enthusiast circles most people don’t care too much. They don’t want an EV, they just want a car which may end up being an EV. People who have had Audi’s and Merc’s for the last 10 years who have been very happy with them are more likely to go EV if the next A4/C class/3 series has the option, than to completely change brand to Tesla. To normal people Tesla will never have the brand cache of a premium German manufacturer.
In the US, BMW 3-series sold 3,551 units in June and Tesla is selling about 6,000 Model 3’s per month and growing. Isn’t BMW the one who needs to convert Tesla buyers, not the other way around? In fact, the Model 3 is outselling every single vehicle BMW sells in the US. The Audi A4 is similarly just at 3,894 sales in June in the US and its their best-selling sedan.
I know it’s a big worldwide market, but if the Model 3 competes anything like that elsewhere, then they aren’t the ones who need to worry.
Aw that’s cute.
BMW sold 129,000 3 series last year in Europe alone. That’s not including the 4 series.
Believe it or not but the U.S isn’t BMW’s only market.
“Aw that’s cute.
BMW sold 129,000 3 series last year in Europe alone”
So 2,475 per week in their home market? That *is* cute.
By the way, sales of the 3 series are down considerably year over year.
But BMW has more than 3 cars in their line up, not just the 3 series. They also sold 65,000 4 series in Europe on the same platform. 195,000 combined in a shrinking class in Europe alone isn’t to be sniffed at.
They did sell nearly 2.5 million cars last year worldwide, or as Tesla cultist’s like to call it, circa 48,000 cars per week.
Did you write the study in this article? Just curious. You seem to be commenting on everything and you seem emotionally invested. I’m sorry, I got caught up in that for a second.
Yes, BMW sells more vehicles than Tesla. I’m also aware that it sells in more markets than the US and has more models. I think you were originally saying that a future electric 3 series would outsell Tesla because of loyalty to the 3 series and I’m just pointing out that the 3 series is itself not competing well with the Model 3 today so brand loyalty might not apply. For whatever reason, the Model 3 seems to be a bigger hit than the 3 series where they compete.
Also, the Model 3 is a bigger hit than the 4 series which it also competes with the Model 3. Also noteworthy is that the Model 3 is only offered in up-optioned versions so there is more potential for sales growth.
I think we can at least conclude that Tesla is able to compete so BMW will have to more than show up.
Nope, nothing to do with me. I’m not particularly a big fan of BMW either.
I wouldn’t say I was emotionally invested, but I’ve been a huge car enthusiast since a very early age and currently work in an EV department of a company within the auto industry, so i get pretty excited when it comes to cars, EV’s especially.
I often have access to insider information and data that people on here make statements to the contrary. Often I’ll keep my mouth closed but sometimes I feel the need to speak up. The whole misconception that the auto industry is this big lumbering old legacy giant couldn’t be further from the truth.
I don’t think that’s what they are either, but it’s essentially the argument used here. That they will win based purely on how big they are and on loyalty.
So why is the Model 3 outselling the combined 3+4 Series already in the US though? Are Americans not loyal to BMW? It seems to buck the premise of your argument regardless of 2017 European sales.
Sorry, you edited your answer mid reply so I didn’t get it all.
I was only using the 3 series as an example. A huge amount of ex 3 series owners have begun to migrate to faux SUV’s now anyway, hence the dying category.
I’m not going to argue that Tesla can compete because they already are, albeit only in one sector. What I’m trying to say is that if Tesla sells 500,000 cars per year BMW only needs to convert 20% of sales to match Tesla’s EV sales rate. We know those number’s are likely to change but the point still stands. Daimler and VAG sells vastly more cars than BMW so it transfers even more so to them.
My issue isn’t with Tesla, it’s with the people who look at this study and say it’s not possible because they only see the market today and can’t grasp what it may be in 3 years time. If the big OEM’s put their minds to it, it is absolutely possible, especially in Europe and similar markets.
Yeah, but Model 3 hasn’t been introduced there yet. BMW has less than 1 year to lead sales worldwide.
I’m not sure about BMW at this time, but it really appears that Mercedes and VW are planning on converting some of those Tesla buyers back and in Europe anyhow, I expect them to be quite successful.
Europeans are very nationalistic when they buy cars. Germans much prefer to buy German cars to any other and even in European countries that have no car manufacturing, they prefer to buy European brands over non European. I think once the germans actually field a viable competitor to the Tesla line up, Tesla sales will fall there. I expect that to be happening very soon.
North America and China are another story. There it’s not so clear.
I live in Norway and here now it’s quite the opposite. Electrification has really upset sales, and old brand loyalties mean little. New ties are being forged. German automakers are perhaps coming up with some right models in the nick of time, but they’ve already lost a lot of sales at the high end to Tesla and now Jaguar (who would have thought). EVs are truly disrupting market shares. On the other hand impact in other countries will be less I’m sure.
I think it’s a really good idea to reward fraud.
What a joke. So Tesla falls to last place in a few short years when not a single one of these companies makes a competitive ev.
Worthless drivel.
True dat. But these guys will sell lots of these “independent studies” to the German cos. to distribute to their investors and stock analysts. And who is going to remember this in 3 years? Or 3 months for that matter.
Right, but I could give useful information for much less. Or any number of people could. But, if I was a boss and I paid for this garbage, in two years when it came a cropper, I would demand my money back. I certainly would remember paying the money for this forgettable study.
Well no, none of these companies makes a competitive EV right now, but that’s not what this study is about….. It’s a study into what MIGHT happen by 2021 (it’s 2018 atm).
Analytics will surely always be willing to cater for their customers, although doing them a disservice. It must be almost impossible to predict anything for certain concerning a rapidly evolving technology. Drivel it is.
At this point for Tesla to be successful after 2025 I think they need to change a few things. They can only play the tech industry approach for so long, this is the car industry and Tesla isn’t a start up company anymore. The biggest change I would make is Elon Musk. He’s an incredibly intelligent visionary who is great at developing new products and ideas, but at this point for sustainability it’s time to bring in some experienced people who have done this before to run the production side and keep Musk as an adviser. This would also give him more time to work on his other world changing products.
Obviously some people are going to have a hissyfit now because they’ll perceive this as a negative attack on their great almighty leader despite me not actually saying anything negative. The auto industry has had 120 years to perfect what it does now with over 100 years of mass production. Musk thought he knew better and it’s not worked out that way. Sometimes you have to accept that you don’t always know better.
We’re just gobsmacked by your arrogance that you believe yourself capable of making intelligent decisions about this.
I’m not really making any decisions here. I’m not in charge of anything. I’m not sure what gave you that idea. I’m just giving an experienced opinion, there’s as much chance that I’m right as I am wrong, we’ll find out in the future.
But instead of trying to question my intelligence please feel free to try to debate why you think I may be wrong, that would be much more constructive. I personally think his work at Tesla is mostly done and it’s time for him to apply his mind to other projects that can further the human race, EV adoption isn’t the only problem we face right now….
I’m thinking that removing and replacing the face that everyone associates to the massive brand that is Tesla based on mixing things up would be ridiculous. Until Elon runs the ship onto the rocks, I’d say there’s no reason to replace him. His successes FAR outweigh his failures, and until that pendulum shifts, I don’t see the reason in arbitrarily replacing him.
And while you don’t like being categorized wrongly as negatively attacking, don’t flip around and do the same to the opposite views vis-a-vis calling him our “great almighty leader.” He’s a man to me, and I like his cars, period. Same goes for many others who drive Teslas. While some may worship at his feet on the extreme, the opposite of the spectrum despise him for merely existing at this point. The majority of us dismiss both.
Have an awesome Sunday!
Thank you for a level headed response. I see the Tesla cultists who blindly follow Musk and get upset at any criticism to be just as bad as the people who blindly spew hate at anything Tesla related. I’m not trying to make a false equivalency, but those people are just as dangerous as each other. I apologize if I come across as attacking people who fall into neither of those groups.
I don’t think he should be replaced as such, but I think it would be in the companies interests to let him take a step back and let more experienced people get more involved in the production process.
For the record, I’d like to say that I greatly admire Musk and his many achievements and likewise I cannot deny the success of Tesla so far, but I believe it’s not always wise to base your future decisions on the past. Tesla is in the big leagues now and they might have to start making adjustments to keep ahead.
I wish the people who don’t even drive EV stop writing stupid articles like Bloomberg. There’s no way in hell “luxury” CCS cars are going to sell when they must wait an hour or two at DCFC for free charging Leaf, i3, Bolt. Just the other day, there were 6 free chargers (4 Maven Bolts, 2 new Leaf) waiting at 2 handle site. Yeah, wait would’ve been well over 2 hours since each insist on full hour after being tapered to hell, because it’s free and my time is worthless to them.
Now if I paid Mercedes money to wait 2+ hours to charge at DCFC even once, I’d return the car and ask for my money back. There’s no way people who buy “luxury” are going to put up with such crap.
Free charging SUCKS!!!!!
They need to have a more cohesive system for dealing with the sorts of problems that arise from their charging methodology.
With Tesla, charging network is not about generating profits through charging EV, but about supporting their car sales. Tesla has vested interest in keeping their charging network to operate smoothly. If that means kicking out / limiting free charging abusers, they will do so as we’ve seen.
But with CCS and independent operators, they are about profit from charging alone. That means they’ll sell out to highest “we offer free charging” bidder like Nissan, BMW, Maven, damn the user experience. As such, CCS are doomed to people who will put up with 2+ hour waits from time to time. Frankly, I’m having second thoughts on BoltEV, might get rid of it sooner than I hoped, and I’m not even a luxury car buyer.
It doesn’t suck with the Supercharging network. Because Tesla has done what I’ve continually pointed out- MULTIPLE stalls to handle the traffic. Plus, by charging so much faster, Superchargers free up so much faster.
Tesla has it figured out. And what’s funny, is the ICE manufacturers that attempt to compete with them don’t simply mimic their success- they try and find the cheap ways around it, which there aren’t any.
Are you suggesting that going to charge my luxury Dalimer EV in 2021, at my local Walmart here in the US, on the EVgo CCS charging network, will absolutely “SUCK”?
The trash strewn Walmart congested parking lot “Luxury” charging experience, is where I plan to stand out with my cool Euro EV!
A link to the “report” would be useful (unless it’s a paywall report). That said, most of the competitors listed as beating Tesla could do so – if they actually committed to EV’s in large numbers. By 2021 Tesla will have two mass production models (3 & Y), two face-lift premium priced cars (S & X) and one Hypercar (2020 Roadster) for a combined 1.7 M cars per year (GF3 should be nearly completed and cranking out 500,000 cars just for China).
Funny how the other automakers give no sales guidance, only vague release dates. It is expected that the EV industry will face ongoing battery constraints until at least 2022.
I think the vague release dates are because they’re not sure when products will be suitably developed and ready for market and the vague figures are because truly nobody really knows how well EV’s will sell at first. The next 10 years in the auto industry is a complete unknown for everyone, including Tesla.
You have to pay for the report. PA Consulting is in the business to sell reports like this to companies like MB and BMW, and to parts suppliers and investors who think they can gain insights by reading the report.
This teaser is the sales pitch for selling the report. Even if Insideev’s purchased the report, they likely would be restricted in what they could reprint publicly. I run into that more often than you might think, where I would LIKE to cut and paste stuff onto insideev’s, but I can’t.
Tesla will have some 10-15% market share, just like the iPhone, whose marketing they are following.
It would be great. It would mean about 10M EV will be sold in 2021. Too bad, it will not be true.
This PA Consulting Group EV forecast serves as a huge disservice to the traditional car makers because it further contributes towards the false narrative that Tesla is not able to compete against the establish car makers. The traditional car makers are big time underestimating the growing Tesla competitive threat that will likely challenge the very survival of some of those car makers on that ranking list. The German brands dealer franchise owners in North America are already starting to feel the Tesla effect especially BMW.
Three years from now Telsa will likely still be # 1 on that list and the traditional car makers will still be then taking about how they will have Tesla killers going into production in just a few years and how soon those EVs will have access to convenient and reliable fast charge network.
Meanwhile Tesla will continue to innovate at a rapid rate and continue to build out its fast charge network.
For us, the consummer, it can only benefit to be more builders in the electric race, and in one of them can make a good car with 500 km range for 5000 euro…. it is the best outcomme.
They can be each year another one of them on the lead for what i am consorned, just to make good cars for few money
In 3 years.
ROFL.