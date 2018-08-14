Study: 60% Of Trips Were Less Than 6 Miles, Range Anxiety Overblown
This could be really positive news for EV adoption.
Although there has been data showing the people’s commutes in the U.S. are getting longer (mostly due to traffic), the U.S. Department of Energy released some compelling information, complete with an updated chart. It turns out that about 60 percent of all vehicle trips in the U.S. throughout 2017 were under six miles.
The data collected applies to one-way trips, rather than round-trip journeys. The Federal Highway Administration’s National Household Travel Survey based its information on household trips and found that 59.4 percent of such travels were only six miles long or less. To clarify the data and the reference to one-way household trips, the administration defines it as a trip in a privately-owned and operated vehicle that proceeds from one location to the next.
Survey data like this can be a bit misleading, since a driver could take many of these trips over the course of a single day. However, it does work to prove that Americans are traveling short distances often. The data goes further to show that long trips are much more uncommon. Some 75 percent of the travels were under the 10-mile mark. Additionally, 8.4 percent were 11 to 15 miles long, while 95 percent of trips were less than 30 miles.
This type of data can help prove that many people in the U.S. would be able to charge their electric car at home most of the time and would rarely experience range anxiety. Also, it shows that most drivers choosing a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle as a potential (less expensive) stepping stone to a fully electric vehicle would rarely have to use gasoline. This has been pointed out to us by many of our readers that drive a PHEV.
Yes, for long trips, charging would be a necessity with an electric car and the PHEVs would switch to their gas-powered engines. But, in terms of helping to dismiss range anxiety and promote the viability of an EV or PHEV, all while reducing emissions, this information is extremely positive.
Source: Green Car Congress
Unfortunately we seem to live in an era where perception “trumps” reality.
Pretty much so, and some greedy people just use that fake reality against thru perception.
2% of cars sold are electric. Let’s say that all of those are to Democrats (not true, but it makes the math easy). Now, if 50% of voters are Democrats, that means that 96% of Democrats also don’t drive electric. This is much more than just a Trump problem, and by making it political you’re just hurting the cause. Calm down, stay a-political, and help advance EVs.
Probably THE most important (and overlooked) piece of the “green puzzle’.
/an EV purist will look at it,… then just flick that piece right off the table
I agree that perception is more important than reality for most car buying, and also averages don’t always apply to an individual. For most people to buy an electric car, they need to be convinced it’s better in most ways than a gasoline car. So studies that focus on human behavior miss the point regarding EV adoption. People don’t like being told about what they typically do. Instead, they want to be told how an EV would make things better for them with a minimum of effort or change on their part.
So true. Mass market adoption comes when cars like Model 3 Long Range come out, which is why that car alone makes up about 70% of the BEV market in the US (and growing as production increases).
It was for this very reason that GM chose to give the Volt a 40-mile range and use an ICE as a generator for longer trips. Today, batteries cost less and have more capacity, making a less compelling case for the Volt. But it was a good solution at the time, and this happy Volt owner never buys gas except for the quarterly 330-mile trip to visit family. I consider it the best of both worlds.
Despite the Volt’s (Gen 1 and 2) rather small 35-53 EV range, over 2/3rd’s of all miles logged by Volts feeding data into voltstats.net are EV miles, with the median % being 74%. Most people don’t drive more than 40-50 miles a day during the week.
That’s why I have my Volt- it’s been a game-changer. Lifetime average of 170 mpg on mine, 90% of it’s driving is in battery-only mode, the platform has been phenomenal.
As a 20 mile PHEV owner (Energi), I couldn’t agree more. The vast majority of my daily drives are 100% EV but for the car to completely meet my driving needs gas free without charger/range anxiety would cost twice as much ( a LR Model 3).
Dutch person here. If the distance is shorter than 6 miles you should really consider a bicycle. Very healthy alternative. You can have a really nice bicycle for the price of getting your car in a different color.
Hybrid Belgian here :-). So true !
Nowadays I see more and more young people on electric scooters (those ultra simple ones consisting of one board, two wheels and a stick for direction). Actually I believe a lot less people will own cars in the future (EVs or ICE) for many reasons. A big chunk of car industry having to reinvent themselves and certainly not all into making 4000 lb (2000 kg) luxury EVs.
Agree completely, bicycle is a much better choice for short trips.
Personally, I only drive short distance when biking or walking is not possible or the weather is very unpleasant. My commute to work is 25 miles one way and public transit is almost non-existent in my area forcing me to use the car.
Most people I know who drive EVs are in similar situation, my (very, very small) statistical sample is quite different from the findings of this article.
This is why we shouldn’t hate too much on short-range PHEVs like the C350e or 530e. More range would be better, but those cars (if plugged in) are using a lot less gasoline than their conventional equivalents.
Those short trips are also hard ton engines, so reducing associated engine maintenance costs and parts is also good for owners and the environment.
Most trips are also alone, so no need for anything but one-seaters. /s
Most of the time we are not sick, so no need for medicine in the world. /s
The only thing these numbers are good for is to show what range a PHEV could have to do the most good.
+1000
Do you know a good one person car that is available somewhere and affordable and is as safe as a car?
Does everyone need to take medicine just because one person is ill?
Are compliance cars a non issue created by EV enthusiasts who think they know it better?
60% of the trips aren’t the problem. Everyone, including the most anti-EV folks, know that most of their trips are short and can be served by even a crappy EV with bad range. It’s the small number of trips folks have to make that are in between those 6 mile trips and long range trips that are the problem. It doesn’t matter if 95% of my trips are less than 6 miles, it’s the 5% that is a problem and that EVs need to be able to handle.
Not only that, I don’t want an expensive EV sitting in my garage with a depleted battery after a somewhat long trip that day. What if I have an emergency, have to go somewhere, and I don’t have time to wait for it to charge? It’s all these kinds of issues that EV enthusiasts ignore when they preach “but they’re good enough for (almost) all your driving and you can charge at night when you’re sleeping”. Yeah, that only works for “most” of the time. It’s the rest of the time that’s the big problem.
Sorry, but studies like this don’t mean jack shit.
Having an expensive EV sitting in one’s garage is very cool. No one will know that the battery is depleted.