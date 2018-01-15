Samsung SDI Battery Tech On Display At NAIAS – 373-Mile Range, 20-Minute Charge
Samsung SDI presents at the North American International Auto Show all sorts of battery products under its “The Future of Electric Vehicles Starts Today” slogan.
The key promise is new batteries that enables 600 km (373 miles) range and at the same time 20-minute recharge, which to our knowledge would require power of 300 kW or so.
Let’s check out all of the products from Samsung SDI:
Prismatic cells, modules and packs.
“Samsung SDI is capable of unparalleled product competitiveness with a lineup of various battery cells for electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) which come in 37, 50, 60 and 94 ampere hour capacities. The lineup is highlighted by battery cells with energy densities high enough to propel EVs as far as 600 kilometers after just a 20-minute charge. Also Exhibited will be modules and packs utilizing these innovative battery cells demonstrating Samsung SDI’s capabilities as total solution provider.”
Graphene balls – the new technology from Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT) that increases capacity by 45% and charging speed by five times through graphene–silica assembly, called a graphene ball.
“In addition SDI will highlight the recently introduced battery technology of “graphene balls,” a unique material that enables a 45 percent increase in capacity and five times faster charging speed.”
“The development of “graphene balls” by a team of researchers at the Samsung Advanced Institute and Technology was covered in the November 2017 edition of the science journal Nature Communications.”
Solid-state batteries – Samsung SDI is developing also those.
“SDI will also be showing their latest effort with “solid-state batteries,” a technology which has improved both the capacity and safety of SDI’s batteries.”
More about battery packs
“Samsung SDI also showcased various battery products, which will draw interest from automakers that want EV batteries tailored to their specific needs.
Multi-Functional Module Battery Packs of Samsung SDI allow users to adjust the number of modules to capacities they need and thus to diversify driving distances capabilities. These packs are expected to catch the eyes of automakers that want to make vehicles with different ranges by using a single pack as the foundation for an entire vehicle platform.”
Low Height Cells
“Another groundbreaking Samsung SDI product exhibited at the show is the “Low Height Cell.” This is a cell whose height has been reduced by more than 20 percent from existing cells. By using this cell design the automotive companies can increase the interior space of an EV and increase design flexibility for the vehicle overall.”
Cylindrical cells 21700
“Samsung SDI also displayed cells and modules based on the new 21700 standard cylindrical battery. A ‘21700’ battery is 21 millimeters in diameter and 70 millimeters in height with capacity that is 50 percent larger than 18650 battery technology. Its size is optimal for maximizing power output as well as battery life. A 21700 battery has come into the spotlight as the next-generation standard for applications in Energy Storage Systems (ESS), electric power tools and electric vehicles.”
Jeong Seh-woong, executive vice president of automotive business and ESS business of Samsung SDI, said:
“We will lead the popularization of electric vehicles by developing products based on cutting-edge technology which will in an optimum manner meet the needs of our customers and the market. We will continue to lead global market as the world’s top technology company providing total solutions for EV battery applications.”
19 responses to "Samsung SDI Battery Tech On Display At NAIAS – 373-Mile Range, 20-Minute Charge"
Sounds great. Any info on cost?
I wonder why Samsung bothers peddling this stuff at NAIAS. If it’s as game changing as it claims I’m sure every carmaker around the globe is beating down its doors.
This is probably why (from 2014):
https://media.ford.com/content/fordmedia/fna/us/en/news/2014/06/03/ford-and-samsung-research-next-generation-battery-technology.html
Combining with “12V”. That reminds me of the 430i loaner I just had, that “recharged” on the dash yet had nothing more than a 12V battery, and no brake regen. Incremental stuff. On a scale of tech, that link sounds like it could be something less than micro-hybrid. Unless material KWh of storage are talked about, talking only about 12V companionship (and maybe lightening the load on a traditional alternator) probably isn’t a discussion of BEV technology. It may not even be PHEV (as we learned with 20KWh of buffer on the Workhorse, and 10KWh of buffer on XL Hybrids).
I’m short Ford, and I generally don’t short any stock. They’re late on the draw, and regs and demand are ramping on them with no relief.
Great to see market pressure from the battery manufacturing companies that benefit most from a full EV future. Also great specs, the tech is there. Now we need the numbers to get the price down.
That’s a lot of range, but for a vehicle of what size, weight, drag coefficient, etc.?
94Ah battery use BMW i3 33kWh with 300 km NEDC range, so I assume 2 pack for (unrealistic) 600 km.
373 miles of range from what pack size? And being a Korean company is this 373 miles NEDC range or EPA range? They typically use the NEDC rating which would mean around 250 miles of range EPA.
So at around 4 miles/kWh that would be a 62.5 kWh pack meaning that would require a 187 kW charge rate (without tapering) to fully charge in 20 minutes.
“…what size?”
IIRC, the point of the Samsung SDI is that it’s a standard module size, like the classic 9-volt battery in your household smoke detector. The size had always been the same, regardless of battery chemistry. So, if I’m reading this right, the news is:
1.) Greater density in this legacy form-factor, available shortly. Like BMW 535e timeframes, maybe? That’d be a year or two.
2.) A second, shorter form factor. Available to co-develop with cars in mid-development now. Improves cabin space. Maybe avoids the need for run-flats?
3.) Future tech (the balls) promising a new generation to come, in the 2020’s.
The point of #1 is that the “prismatic” size holds constant from c. 2012, only with even more density now.
Did I read between the lines correctly?
I was just asking the question about the very specific stated range that the batteries would be able to achieve but without a pack size. It’s kind of a silly statement.
The same would be true for a gas car if you said the engine is capable of a 500 mile range with a 5 minute fillup. That doesn’t tell me anything about its fuel efficiency or tank size. It could have a really small tank and great efficiency or a really huge tank and terrible gas mileage.
The same with these cells. They don’t give us energy density in Wh/l or specific energy in Wh/kg so we are left scratching our heads on what that total range means.
Without those cell numbers we have no idea what they mean by a range of a 373 mile range. Surely if you added more cells in a larger footprint of some size it would go farther. But we don’t know what that footprint is.
With Tesla’s current 2170 battery chemistry it could have a range of 1000 miles if you made a large enough vehicle to carry them.
It’s just a weird way to promote their new chemistry to make a claim of range absent any other facts.
this is it. when these systems are available and the charger infrastructure is there and at cost parity with ICE and somebody puts it in a full size truck or suv then it will be game over. but that is still probably atleast 5 years away….
All sounds good. Now put your batteries in a car and prove it. Why is so hard for all these battery companies and researchers around the world accompany their press releases with an actual working prototype? Doesn’t Samsung know that we are already saturated with wild claims and promises for awesome new batteries from every corner of the earth?
… and please don’t tell me 2020.
2020 for those bally batteries would be awesome, but I guess its 2022 at best
Yup. Just tossing out meaningless numbers again. This info is directed to those folks who are new to, and/or unaware of battery technology. Maybe looking for investors cash?
philip d’s comment above just touches the surface.
