Rivian R1T Up-Close And In-Depth: Everything You Need To Know

You wanted a closer look at the details of the Rivian R1T electric pickup truck … well here you have it.

Leave it to our good friend Sean Mitchell to find the opportunity to get up-close and personal with the all-new Rivian R1T. As we previously reported, Sean has been following Rivian for a while. He attended an exclusive early event in the Detroit area way back in May and has been producing some video coverage since then. Now that he’s returned from Rivian’s official unveiling in L.A., he’s had the opportunity to sort out his fantastic video footage and bring more details to light.

First and foremost — much like us here at InsideEVs — Sean believes that Rivian is here to stay. He says that it’s not going to be another Faraday Future or Lucid Air. They’ve spent years gearing up and getting everything in place, along with securing some solid early funding.

Moving on to the video, Sean goes over all the specs, which we’ve already disclosed, but it’s nice to see some of the more unique aspects in action. He spends a great deal of time getting detailed footage of all facets of the vehicle. Sean takes us inside the cabin to see the interior quality and technology. The video also shows the truck’s innovative storage areas clearly, from multiple angles. In addition, Sean has some excellent stock photos from Rivian mixed into the video.

Rivian R1T Truck: Everything you need to know

Rivian R1T