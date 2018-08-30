Rivian R1T Up-Close And In-Depth: Everything You Need To Know
You wanted a closer look at the details of the Rivian R1T electric pickup truck … well here you have it.
Leave it to our good friend Sean Mitchell to find the opportunity to get up-close and personal with the all-new Rivian R1T. As we previously reported, Sean has been following Rivian for a while. He attended an exclusive early event in the Detroit area way back in May and has been producing some video coverage since then. Now that he’s returned from Rivian’s official unveiling in L.A., he’s had the opportunity to sort out his fantastic video footage and bring more details to light.
First and foremost — much like us here at InsideEVs — Sean believes that Rivian is here to stay. He says that it’s not going to be another Faraday Future or Lucid Air. They’ve spent years gearing up and getting everything in place, along with securing some solid early funding.
Moving on to the video, Sean goes over all the specs, which we’ve already disclosed, but it’s nice to see some of the more unique aspects in action. He spends a great deal of time getting detailed footage of all facets of the vehicle. Sean takes us inside the cabin to see the interior quality and technology. The video also shows the truck’s innovative storage areas clearly, from multiple angles. In addition, Sean has some excellent stock photos from Rivian mixed into the video.
Check out the video and share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.
Video Description via Sean Mitchell on YouTube:
Rivian R1T Truck: Everything you need to know
Rivian R1T
6 Comments on "Rivian R1T Up-Close And In-Depth: Everything You Need To Know"
From day one I called out Faraday and Lucid to a lesser extent, but Rivian, I will give them a pass for now, as it seems they are doing things by the numbers, and they do have a product. Now whether they can produce that product in a timely manner, that’s an important question that can’t yet be answered, yet.
People tend to get caught up in the hype and not really see through all the hoopla, but in essence evs are better than what we have today, and it’s just a matter of time before more compelling evs come to market, eventually even in the pick-up space, hopefully Rivian will be one of those companies that gets there.
Not knowing their Charging network strategy seams to put a major hole in their market plan that is not sustainable at pre-market stage orders since they have a strong existing competitor with a market proven charging network. It seams they have a functional great design but must a be a brick in the wind tunnel since its getting 2.28 miles/kWh similar to a good day for an electric school bus? If they got the design to 2.9 with a 180 KW pack it would go 522 miles!!
Exactly Steven! And on 150 kW fast chargers, a 20 minute charge will provide 100+ miles, the same as the Model S now!
RJ talked at length about how we are just now starting to enter a turning point. Rivian is banking on the timing for that turning point. Anytime we provide a new debut, many people couldn’t care less about the car itself (Jaguar I-Pace) and just continue to spew hate that it sucks due to no Supercharger network. Yes, for some people and for road trips this is surely an issue, but it will be less of an issue as time moves forward. Additionally, some people don’t rely on public charging at all. We plug in at night and we’re all set. End of story.
We can’t yet disclose all the details that Rivian divulged about charging infrastructure or another plan they are working on that could be truly innovative to help solve the range and charging issues. I’m confident that the company will shed light on these plans in the near future.