The Volkswagen ID. Buzz actually made its debut in concept car form back in January 2017. That's a long gestation period for any car; in fact, due to a confluence of complex events that have happened in the interim, it feels like 500 human years since we first saw it. It's so late that the infamously delayed Tesla Cybertruck actually beat it to American roads by about a year.

But what matters is the electric VW bus is finally here, and we're driving it this week in—where else?—California. What do you want to know about it?

InsideEVs' Deputy Editor Mack Hogan is in San Francisco right now on the first U.S. media test of the ID. Buzz, which has actually been on sale in Europe since summer 2022. Mack was a great choice for this for many reasons: besides being a Chevy Blazer EV owner, he's also an avid surfer, camper and California resident himself. All things considered, he's kind of exactly the person this EV feels aimed at. He's also one of the smartest and toughest car critics I know, so while he'll give it a fair shake, he's not easily impressed and will certainly level with you if it's not up to snuff.

Right out of the gate in the U.S., the ID. Buzz is kind of controversial. Anyone with one to two eyes and a working heart will tell you it's a stellar design. But the spec sheet isn't exactly mind-blowing. The ID. Buzz will start at $59,995, excluding destination fees, with an EPA-estimated electric range of 234 miles for rear-wheel-drive models and 231 miles for all-wheel-drive models, all of which pack a 91 kWh battery pack. With options and the upper trim levels, you're looking at something in the $60,000 range and up to $70,000 or so; not exactly the cheap, workmanlike hippie van of the 1960s and '70s.

That price tag may have been more palatable had the ID. Buzz ended up as a kind of higher-range, almost Kia EV9 or Rivian R1S-fighting thing. Instead, it's big on style but not really long-distance running.

Then again, range specs aren't the be-all, end-all of any EV. I drove a European-spec version of the ID. Buzz in Germany earlier this year and found it to be utterly charming. I think it will find its niche here, and wherever it goes, it's sure to turn heads. The one I was in certainly did, even after being on the road for a couple of years now.

2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB

So what do you want to know about the ID. Buzz? Drop us a note in the comments, on our social media channels, or shoot Mack an email. Our First Drive review and more content will be coming soon. In the meantime, tell us what's on your mind.