You may think the electric truck party is underway. After all, truck fans who want to break up with gasoline now have options from Ford, Chevrolet, Rivian and even Tesla. But is it really a truck party if GMC isn't there?

Fortunately, that's about to get fixed. The all-new 2024 GMC Sierra EV is arriving at dealerships as you read this, and I'm due to drive one this week in its hometown of Detroit. What do you want to know about it?

The GMC Sierra EV Elevation, GMC Sierra EV AT4 and GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1

To recap, this is the luxurified (that's not a real word, but it should be) version of the Chevrolet Silverado EV I drove a few months ago. I wasn't a fan of that truck—at least, not in $96,000 RST First Edition trim. Yes, more affordable models are coming. But the launch edition that I drove felt like a lot to ask for a truck with so-so driving driving dynamics and an interior that felt 90% similar to the Equinox EV that costs half as much. A Silverado, to me, is still a mainstream, working person's truck, even if their gas versions can also hit sky-high prices with options.

Yet as any truck aficionado will tell you, a GMC is a different animal. Nicer, more upscale and often with more unique features, GMC trucks have their own character. The Sierra EV has a better shot at commanding the kinds of luxo-truck prices that General Motors is clearly aiming for here.

At least, that's the idea. We'll soon see if the automaker pulled it off.

GMC 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 Interior

Specifically, I'll be testing the GMC Sierra Denali Edition 1. It's also a loaded launch edition truck as these EVs tend to be, but I think that better suits the overall character than the Silverado RST First Edition. Some specs:

GMC claims 440 miles of range from a 204 kWh battery pack. That's absolutely gigantic and, if my experience with the similar GMC Hummer EV is any indication, it could have a negative impact on charging times.

Still, GMC claims the truck can add 100 miles of range in 10 minutes on a 350 kW ultra-fast DC charger, which would get you on the road pretty fast.

Power is more than ample at 745 hp and 785 lb-ft of torque. You also get seven power outlets and plenty of electricity to run power tools.

The interior seems to be a clear, obvious step up from the Silverado EV. It not only looks different with a 16.8-inch touch screen but has more niceties overall.

The grille is a bit much, but I like the overall profile of the Sierra EV more than the Silverado EV. Then again, I wish they had just called the latter the Avalanche EV, because that's basically what it is.

Speaking of: the Sierra EV shares the Multi-Pro Midgate option with the Chevy version, opening up the cabin from the bed, Avalanche-style, with nearly 11 total feet of storage space.

Other tricks include the air suspension, panoramic sunroof, four-wheel steering and an 11-cubic-foot frunk—all things that feel better served on an upscale GMC rather than the Chevy truck.

GMC 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 Bed

At current pricing, the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 starts at $99,495, including destination. It's a lot, sure. But will this be something more worthy of competing with models like the Rivian R1T or even the Tesla Cybertruck? That's what I hope to find out.

We should get a few good hours with the truck this week, which isn't a ton of time but we can make it count. Tell us: what do you want to know about it? Drop us some questions in the comments or shoot me an email below.

Contact the author: patrick.george@insideevs.com