Buyer options for electric trucks are still relatively limited but they are expanding quickly. Ever since Rivian first christened the electric truck market with the arrival of the R1T, we have seen a steady launch of new models from all major players. Ford, Tesla, Chevrolet and GMC were next in line with the F-150 Lightning, Cybertruck, Silverado EV and Hummer EV. And before the Ram 1500 even enters the picture, GMC is back with the Sierra EV.

After an initial reveal in late 2022, GMC began taking first orders for the Sierra EV in the spring of 2024. According to GM Authority, those reservation holders should be getting excited right about now. Because the Edition 1 batch of Sierra EVs will be arriving at dealers across the United States over the coming weeks.

So far we aren’t seeing evidence of much inventory, with only 9 in-transit examples listed nationwide on Cars.com as of mid-August. But if trucks did indeed begin arriving on dealer lots this week, they would be already spoken for by reservation holders or as demo units.

Like other recent electric vehicle launches from General Motors, this initial 2024 model year will have a limited production run of only the Denali Edition 1 trim. While the electric truck’s $99,495 asking price is steep, the launch MSRP is actually $9,200 below the original pricing announced in 2022. Vehicle specs have also improved since its reveal with 10% more range plus an additional 500-lbs towing and extra 150-lbs payload capacity.

2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 Specs

440-mile electric range

10,000-lbs max towing capacity

1,450-lbs max payload

754 hp

785-lb-ft of torque

0-60 in 4.5 seconds

100 miles in 10 minutes charging at 800V DCFC stations

10.2 kW off-boarding power

24-inch wheels

But if you still aren’t convinced that this is a $100,000 bargain and you have the patience to wait a few months, production is reportedly about to begin on the 2025 model year. The sophomore model year is expected to include the Elevation and AT4 trims which will be somewhat more affordable. Buyers will also have the option of two battery capacities estimated at 170 kWh and 200 kWh.

So if you have $100,000 to spend on a top-of-the-line electric pickup, here is yet another option for you to choose from. But the excitement will truly begin once the base and mid-level trims are available for all of these electric trucks.

