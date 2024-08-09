The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV isn't what we'd call affordable, starting at $74,800 for the 3WT fleet version with 18-inch wheels, all-wheel drive and an EPA range of 383 miles. However, that may all change once the 2025 model goes on sale later this year.

A new price leak reported by GM Authority claims the upcoming all-electric pickup truck will finally start below $60,000. But that lower price could also come with a dent in the Silverado EV’s impressive driving range.

Get Fully Charged The $40,000 Silverado EV is dead. Long live the $60,000 Silverado EV Last year, Chevrolet announced the demise of the $40,000 Silverado EV pickup, casting doubt on the affordability of GM's electric truck offering. Now though, it seems there will be a $60,000 Silverado EV for the 2025 model year.

According to the new pricing structure, the 2025 Chevy Silverado EV in Work Truck (WT) guise–that’s the fleet-oriented version–will come in several new trim levels, starting with the new 2WT variant that will be priced from $58,995 including a destination charge of $1,995. That makes it $1,905 more expensive than the fleet-oriented 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro.

Range-wise, Ford’s electric pickup will likely have the upper hand with its 240-mile EPA rating courtesy of its 98-kilowatt-hour battery pack. Meanwhile, Chevy’s new entry-level Silverado EV 2WT is slated to come with a smaller battery pack that only has 14 modules compared to the 20- and 24-module packs that enable the more expensive trim levels to drive over 300 miles on a full charge.

We don’t know what EPA range the new 2025 Silverado EV 2WT will have, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it slipped under the 200-mile mark, making it less attractive, for some buyers at least, than Ford’s entry-level EV pickup. Furthermore, the Lightning is eligible for the $7,500 tax credit, while Chevy's truck isn't (but the automaker is offering the same amount out of pocket).

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV Work Truck

26 Photos Chevrolet

Compared to the most affordable 2024 Silverado EV, the 3WT with the 1FL fleet package, the 2025 Silverado EV 2WT is almost $10,000 cheaper. That said, the 3WT has a 20-module battery pack that enables an estimated range of 393 miles.

For the 2025 model year, Chevy will also sell a new LT trim for consumers, which will slot between the Work Truck and fancy RST versions both in terms of price and features. For 2025, we’ll also see a more adventure-ready Trail Boss variant.

We reached out to Chevrolet to find out more about the upcoming changes to the Silverado EV’s lineup and we’ll update this article when we hear back. Until that happens, head over to the comments below to let us know what you think.