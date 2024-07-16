Chevrolet's Silverado EV is still only trickling out of the factory. We’ve only seen two trims of the electric full-sized pickup truck: the fleet-oriented WT trim and the fully loaded, six-figure RST trim. But now, Chevy has released images and some details of the more moderately priced yet still well-equipped versions of the Silverado EV in LT trim on its website.

Right now, both the WT and RST trucks on sale are far from cheap. The RST’s roughly $96,000 MSRP is way out of the realm of affordability for many truck buyers. It’s also well above its direct competitor, the Ford F-150 Lightning. The WT trim is somewhat cheaper at around $75,000, but that, too, is very expensive.

Also, its black bumpers, steel wheels, and spartan interior trim won’t be to the tastes of the average consumer, who would appreciate a bit of glitz and glamour with their electric pickup.

This Silverado EV in LT trim splits the difference, adding style without going overboard and increasing the price too much. The LT model has a slightly different front bumper, but still has the LED light bar and illuminated Chevrolet badge as the topmost RST trim. It has large two-tone wheels. However, the cladding along the wheel arches and rocker panels is matte grey like the WT trim, instead of gloss black like on the RST model.

Chevrolet 2025 Silverado EV LT Rear

Equipment-wise, the LT should be a step up from the WT as it will include some features we’ve already seen on that top-level truck. It will have the same 17.7-inch infotainment and 11.3-inch driver display screens, running the same Google-based (and Apple CarPlay-less) software. It does appear that the convertible Multi-Flex Tailgate, which allows the truck bed’s tailgate to accommodate much longer loads, will be an option.

Chevrolet also released an image of the Silverado EV Trail Boss but didn’t include many details aside from a picture and the promise that it will be able to “tackle anything from twisted trails to tight turns” and have “superior capability and groundbreaking technology.”

Chevy Silverado EV Trail Boss

We don’t know much about the new models' range, power, or price quite yet. But we expect the Silverado LT to have a smaller battery than the RST’s massive 213 kWh pack and way less power than the staggering 754 horsepower figure of the top-of-the-line truck. When it goes on sale in 2025, the Silverado EV LT could start around $60,000, making it a much more affordable option than the $96,000 Silverado EV RST First Edition we drove recently—and a more direct competitor to the F-150 Lightning.

