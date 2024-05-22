Since its debut in 2016, the latest generation of the Alfa Romeo Giulia has garnered many positive press reviews, especially for the go-fast Quadrifoglio version, which competes with the BMW M3 and Audi RS4.

But the Giulia Quadrifoglio as we know it today is going away in the United States, and the lesser versions of Alfa Romeo’s mid-size sedan will also be retired in the following years, leaving a gap that will need to be filled somehow.

That somehow will be an all-new generation that will reportedly have a lot in common with the latest Dodge Charger. Surprisingly, the United States was the biggest market for the Giulia between 2016 and 2023, so using similar technology as an all-American icon makes sense.

And with up to 1,000 horsepower (reportedly) and all-wheel drive under its belt, the Italian four-door might have a better chance of dethroning the German models it was designed to beat in the first place. However, until that happens, here’s what we know about the upcoming Alfa Romeo Giulia.

What Will The Alfa Romeo Giulia EV Look Like?

The Giulia nameplate dates back to the 1960s when Alfa Romeo slapped the badge on the back of a four-door family sedan. It was also used for a brief stint on a couple of unrelated coupes and convertibles before retiring toward the end of the 1970s.

Alfa brought the name back in 2015 by launching the first modern Giulia, a mid-size four-door sedan based on a modern platform using modern internal combustion engines.

Two rumors are currently floating around the internet about the next-generation Giulia. One says that the Giulia EV will remain a sedan, albeit with a fastback profile akin to the Audi A5, while the other reckons Alfa will transform the Giulia into yet another crossover.

The latter doesn’t make much sense, seeing how the Stelvio crossover is also due for an all-new electrified generation, so our money is on the sedan shape. That said, we don’t know exactly what it will look like, although we expect it to be easily recognizable as an Alfa Romeo thanks to a stylized triangular grille and a set of so-called 3x3 headlights.

Brand boss Jean Philippe Imparato said that the car's design is locked in and will be quite the looker. “What we designed is a bomb,” he said. “We couldn’t finalize the style of this car without being absolutely in love with it. And now we are!”

Besides the blue car rendered above, our colleagues at Motor1.com came up with several other potential designs for the next-gen Giulia EV. This particular rendering is based on the rumor that the Giulia EV will become some sort of a crossover.

The word on the street is that the new Giulia EV will be based on the same STLA Large platform as the brand-new Dodge Charger. We expect the Italian sedan to bear similar proportions as the American muscle car icon.

What Will Power The Alfa Romeo Giulia EV?

As mentioned above, the new Giulia EV will ride on the same underpinnings as the new Dodge Charger, so we expect similar powertrain options to be offered on the European sedan.

The all-electric Giulia EV will reportedly offer up to 1,000 hp in top Quadrifoglio trim thanks to a dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup. Meanwhile, the base variant will reportedly offer 345 hp and the mid-tier Veloce will put down 790 hp. We’ll believe these numbers when we see them on the production car.

We particularly like this rendering, but we'll just have to wait and see what Alfa Romeo and Stellantis come up with. The 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona that reportedly shares the SLTA platform with the upcoming Giulia will be available as a four-door and two-door coupe.

Besides an all-electric version, the next-gen Giulia might also be offered with a combustion engine in certain markets, just like the Dodge Charger. If parent company Stellantis decides to use the same engine for both models, a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter Hurricane straight-six could end up under the hood of the gas-powered Giulia.

Alfa Romeo already offers both all-electric and electrified versions of its Junior entry-level crossover and a plug-in hybrid Tonale, so it wouldn’t be surprising if it did the same with the Giulia.

What Range Will The Alfa Romeo Giulia EV Offer?

Previous reports indicate that the electric Giulia will use an 800-volt architecture while providing impressive range figures thanks to battery packs that will be somewhere between 101 kilowatt-hours and 118 kilowatt-hours in capacity. With this much juice in the battery, the Giulia could offer as much as 500 miles on a full charge.

2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia Rendering

As for charging, the company’s boss hinted back in 2022 that the Giulia EV would be capable of fast charging in just 20 minutes, although we don’t know if he was talking about a full, 0% to 100% state of charge affair or something else.

How Much Will The Alfa Romeo Giulia Cost?

Currently, the base-spec Giulia starts at $41,690 in the United States and we expect the all-electric Giulia EV to be more expensive. However, it’s too early to say what the battery-powered Italian sedan will cost–we’ll have to wait for the debut to find that out.

When Does The Alfa Romeo Giulia EV Debut?

Alfa Romeo’s official schedule points to a 2026 reveal for the all-new Giulia, while 2027 is earmarked as the year the Italian company will go all-electric with its entire portfolio.