Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato has confirmed that the firm's Giulia sedan will be replaced by a full EV in 2025. Imparato also stated that, in Quadrifoglio guise, the EV will produce 1000 hp and have a range of up to 435 miles.

The Giulia has been on sale since 2016. Along with the Stelvio SUV, it has helped revitalize the Alfa Romeo brand. However, there's no doubt that it's in need of a serious refresh. A minor facelift in 2022 did little to hide its age. Replacing the Giulia with an EV seems like a logical move and could help Alfa reach a new customer base.

The Giulia EV will feature an 800V electrical architecture, meaning a 10-80% charge will take as little as 18 minutes. Although nothing has been revealed with regard to battery size, we would expect at least a 100 kWh pack given the aforementioned range and performance figures.

Meanwhile, an electric Stelvio is due in 2026. A Porsche Macan EV rival, the electric Stelvio should offer over 300 miles of range and cost in the region of $60,000.

Alfa Romeo's first EV will be a B-segment SUV (a crossover in US terms). The crossover will reportedly be called the Brennero and will also be available in ICE and hybrid form. Due next year, it will sit below the Tonale and Stelvio. It's currently unknown if the Brennero will be offered in the US.

Furthermore, Alfa intends on launching a flagship EV sedan by 2027. Although information remains scarce for now, the electric sedan will be a Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S rival that will heavily target US and Chinese customers.