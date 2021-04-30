The Tesla Model S has dominated the electric full-size sedan segment since its release in 2012. Several luxury rivals are hitting the market this year and next, but the most impressive one so far is the upcoming Mercedes EQS electric sedan. The above video by Electric World compares both EVs in detail. Below is a quick breakdown of the video.

Interior Screens

One of the most impressive features of the EQS is the optional Hypersceen. It's 56 inches across and is comprised of a center 17.7-inch screen flanked by two 12.3-inch screens.

The refreshed Model S features a 17-inch center screen, a 12.3-inch driver's display, and an 8.0-inch rear seat display.

Design

The better-looking EV is of course subjective, but as good as the Model S looks, it hasn't changed much since 2012. The EQS has an all-new design that many might prefer.

When it comes to the wheelbase, the EQS' is 250 mm (9.8 inches) longer, meaning its interior room is likely more spacious.

Powertrain And Acceleration

The EQS has a 108-kWh battery pack and the top 580 model produces 516 horsepower (385 kW) and 855 Nm of torque (631 lb-ft) with its dual motors. Mercedes says the EQS can hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.1 seconds.

Until the Model S Plaid+ comes out in the Summer of 2022, the Plaid will be the top Model S for about a year when it comes out this Summer. The Plaid produces 1,020 hp (761 kW) with its three-motor configuration and hits 60 mph (97 kph) in 1.9 seconds. Its battery pack is 100 kWh.

Charging And Driving Range

Mercedes says the EQS has a range of 478 miles (770 km) using the generous WLTP cycle and has a maximum charging speed of 200 kW using a DC fast charger. That translates to about 300 km (186 miles) in 15 minutes.

Tesla's Model S Plaid has an EPA-estimated range of 390 miles (628 km) and can charge up to 250 kW at a Supercharger station. That will give you about 200 miles (322 km) in 15 minutes.

Cost

Mercedes hasn't released pricing yet but we expect the base rear-drive 450 model to start at about $100,000. The top 580 model will probably add another $40-50k.

The base Model S Long Range starts at $79,990 and the Plaid's starting price is $119,990.