Will the Mustang Mach-E struggle to compete with the Model 3 (And Y)?

Despite some of its struggles and faults, Tesla is tried-and-true when it comes to EVs, and the Model 3 has been on the market for some time, not to mention the Model Y electric crossover, which came to market on our shores in March 2020. The Ford Mustang Mach-E hasn't yet been launched in the U.S., and Ford doesn't yet have a charging network. How will this play out?

UK-based EV-centric YouTube channel Electrifying got its hands on a Ford Mustang Mach-E and a Tesla Model 3. Why not a Model Y? Well, while it makes more sense to compare the Mach-E to the Model Y, you can't yet get Tesla's midsize electric crossover in the UK. Regardless, since the Model 3 is so much like the Model Y, this comparison makes perfect sense.

Electrifying calls the Mustang Mach-E "one of 2021's hottest new electric cars." It goes on to say the electric Mustang crossover is the "first proper, mass-market electric Ford on sale in the UK, but more than that it's a fashionable SUV and wears Ford's famous pony badge."

The publication also says that even though the Mach-E wears the Mustang name and seems to be very well-received, it may struggle to compete with Tesla. Many people in the market for a performance EV have already bought a Tesla, or are planning on buying one. In addition, Tesla is the only EV maker with its own, proprietary fast-charging network. In fact, the Supercharger Network allows quick public charging at strategically located stations across the globe.

Electrifying asks, "If you're in the market for a new electric car with a long range, premium interior and bags of kerb appeal, should you go for the Ford or the Tesla?"

The episode's hosts Nicki Shields and Tom Ford duke it out for your EV education, mixed with a bit of fun. Check out the video and let us know which EV you're planning to buy.

Source: Electrifying (YouTube)

