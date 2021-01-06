The Fast Lane Car (TFL) says the Tesla Model Y is the electric crossover to beat, especially when it comes to living with an EV. However, now that the Ford Mustang Mach-E has officially come to market, there's finally a compelling Tesla rival in the mix.

Why does TFL mention "living with an electric crossover?" Before we even watched the video, our first thoughts were range and public fast charging. The video title also suggests the latter, since it mentions a "charging FAIL & GREAT Suprise."

TFL asks, "Can Ford's latest crack at a full-electric model take on an established EV brand's best-selling crossover on the Loveland Trials?" There's only one way to find out. Well, there may be many ways, but as far as TFL is concerned, its "world's toughest EV test" is the best method.

TFL takes the Model Y and Mustang Mach-E up over the Loveland Pass to push the crossovers' range. It's a long hard journey, so charging en route is a must. Throughout the video, Roman and Tommy talk at length about each electric crossover to give us a better idea of how they stack up. Meanwhile, they're each driving one the electric crossovers on the difficult course.

The Mach-E clearly consumes more of its battery over time than the Model Y. In fact, during one 7-to-8-mile climb, the electric pony drains 10 percent of its battery capacity. Sadly, when it comes time to charge the Mach-E, it seems Tommy is out of luck. He moves around to three different charging stations. The third time is sort of a charm, as the Mach-E does begin charging. However, something is still wrong since it charges very slowly.

We don't want to give away all the details and surprises. So, check out this highly informative video to learn more. Then, be sure to scroll down and leave us your takeaways.