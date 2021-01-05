Many electric cars have two motors and come standard with all-wheel drive. They also have highly advanced traction control systems. For this reason, The Fast Lane Car wonders how the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y compare in various tests on rollers.

Ford has finally brought to market a compelling vehicle to compete with Tesla. More specifically, the all-new Mustang Mach-E electric crossover will directly compete with the Model Y. In fact, it will certainly compete with the Tesla Model 3 as well.

The Mach-E is an all-electric performance SUV with Mustang DNA. In summary, it's quick, it has plenty of range, and it's well-priced for what it is. Tesla has had years of experience producing EVs, and while its quality control is heavily scrutinized, many people will agree no one yet makes a better overall EV, mostly due to Tesla's range, technology, software, and exclusive charging network.

While Ford isn't new to the EV game, the Mach-E is its first "really big deal" when it comes to the segment. Ford is known for its F-150 and F-Series pickup trucks, which have been sales leaders for years. It also gets credit for its stable of spacious and capable SUVs. Will the Mach-E live up to these storied vehicles?

The Fast Lane Car recently put the Model Y up on rollers and performed all the usual tests (linked below). Now, the publication has the Model Y back up on rollers to see exactly how its all-wheel-drive system compares to that of the Mustang Mach-E.

Both the Model Y and Mach-E perform pretty well on rollers, though TFL's Tommy says he's tested some gas cars that are able to handle some of the toughest tests better than these EVs. He also says it seems the Model Y is able to figure out how to get traction a bit quicker than the Mustang. However, in the end, both get stuck on the same, difficult three-wheel test. Check it all out and leave us your takeaways in the comments below.