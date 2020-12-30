Now that Mustang Mach-E deliveries have begun today, it's fitting that we air a video comparison of its chief competitor, the Tesla Model Y. The video comparison was produced by The Fast Lane Car, where the guys compared an all-wheel-drive Mustang Mach-E to their own 2020 Tesla Model Y Performance.

In a perfect world, they would have compared a Mustang Mach-E GT or even a GT Performance, but those vehicles aren't yet available from Ford for purchase or media loans. The Mach-E they had on loan from Ford was AWD but had the standard battery pack and cost about $13,000 less than their Model Y Performance.

Can you make your car fart? - Roman

The guys do a pretty thorough comparison and look at things like styling, frunks, door handles, apps, storage, interior, driving impressions, user interface, efficiency, pricing, and more. Tommy offers his thoughts on the comparison, saying the Mach-E is a better all-around car, while the Modle Y is a better EV.

Roman on the other hand wants to drive a higher performance version of the Mach-E before he offers his opinion on which vehicle is better.

I think the Ford is an all-around better car, It feels better screwed together, it's more comfortable and it's easier to use than the Tesla. However, I'm not convinced it's a better electric car. - Tommy

It's a pretty thorough comparison, aided by the usual funny banter between the guys. Having spent time in a Mustang Mach-E I think it's an excellent all-around vehicle, electric or not. Ford still has some catching up to do (as do most OEMs) with regards to user interface and the efficiency of the vehicle, but I believe the majority of Mach-E owners will love their car.

So check out the video and let us know what you think in the comment section below. Has Ford produced a legitimate Model Y competitor? Or will the Mach-E end up being just another electric vehicle that falls short of expectations?